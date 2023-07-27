Drop-off sites in State College turn waste to compost, ‘continuously reuse resources to make things better’

The Centre Region Council of Governments and Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority partnered with the Borough of State College Borough Compost Facility to launch a pilot composting initiative on March 27 that was made available to those in the area.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the drop-off sites in Benner, College, Ferguson, Harrison and Patton townships to bring compostable waste — such as meat, fish, poultry, fruits and vegetables.

“Composting is just using the natural process by which organic matter, matter that is growing, is returned back into soil,” Refuse and Recycling Program Administrator for the Centre Region Council of Government Shelly Mato said. “This happens naturally, but can be sped up a lot by doing the right mix of organic matter.”

Drop-off sites will be open through October, and then be re-evaluated as to rate the amount of participation, which locations are utilized most and how much waste is diverted from the landfill.

According to Mato, there are over 500 people who have registered to drop-off waste and weekly routine-checks convey minimal contamination.

“What we are doing is providing people with the opportunity to drop-off their food waste, and that way it does not go into the landfill,” Mato said. “We are very excited to do this, and it seems to be going well. Those who are using it are wanting to do a better job of handling their waste.”

Program Director at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center Jennifer Anderson said she believes the composting initiative is a “great effort.”

“I hope that there is also an educational piece around [the drop-off sites] so people realize that not everything has to go in a big gas-powered truck to the composting facility,” Anderson said. “It’s important to first limit the choices of what we are consuming, so that we are not taking in things that are not mindful to our area.”

Cyrus Marwaha said he has experience with composting and sustainability.

“I built compost bins in my local garden that have helped with the soil,” Marwaha, a second-year studying biology, said. “Composting has lots of effects on the environment because we can continuously reuse resources to make things better.”

Anderson wants to remind people to not only turn waste into compost, but to be mindful of what they are using.

“Being mindful is about what we’re using, how we’re choosing it and that it has a whole lifespan to it,” Anderson said. “Not just how much it costs right now, but how much it costs the planet to have that thing and eventually get rid of that thing.”

More efforts can be made to encourage sustainability, according to Anderson. She said the word “sustainability” needs to be reconsidered.

“We cannot sustain the way we live right now because it is not sustainable,” Anderson said. “We need to begin to think about using less.”

For those who wish to drop off waste, register here for a free access code. This code permits access to various drop-off sites and provides further details.

Materials are asked to be brought in “any type of container,” according to the Centre Region Council of Government website, and can only be dropped off during “daylight hours.”

