Children and Youth Day brings ‘extra happiness’ to Arts Fest

Visitors, State College residents and Penn State students will take over State College streets from Thursday to Sunday at the 57th Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, but on Wednesday, it was all about the kids.

Children and Youth Day, referred to as "Kids Day," kicked off Arts Fest with a "celebration" of the youth and their art, according to Event Chair Sharon Frazier.

Those who walked South Allen Street were greeted with 180 tents decorated with homemade signs and colorful ribbons, lining all the way to East Nittany Avenue.

282 artists aged eight to 18 qualified to sell their work at the Children and Youth Sidewalk Sale, according to Frazier. They presented a vast range of trinkets, crafts and accessories to the packed crowd.

Woven jewelry, crochet cushions, glitter slime, popsicle kazoos, tie-dyed clothing, Lego figurines and magic wands were just a few of the artworks sold.

15-year-old Miri McLeod from Charlottesville, Virginia, sat behind a display of her digital art prints, serenading those who passed by with a ukulele rendition of "Hotel California."

"Being a young artist [is] interesting… because there's a lot of people to look at — especially online — and be like, 'Oh my god, they're so good,' without realizing they're maybe 20, 30, 40 [or] 50 years old," McLeod said.

For McLeod, Kids Day brings "extra happiness" to the festival, and people shouldn’t expect poor-quality products just because they are made by kids.

"As much as there’s a little bit of aggression for younger artists, the art community in general is very uplifting," McLeod said. "There's a lot of support and a lot of love there."

In the midst of warm weather, some artists and visitors cooled off in the "Misting Tunnel," a large tube that gently sprayed pedestrians with water.

Others opted for the "Dumping Buckets," a sculpture where people were drenched by hanging buckets of water.

To refresh, spectators grabbed a snow cone or lemonade and enjoyed a musical performance at the Allen Street Stage, which presented The Music Academy, Performing Arts School of Central, Pennsylvania, Rhythm and Music Workshop with Papa and North by Southwest.

12-year-old Ella Van Velsor from State College stood behind a mossy table, announcing a flash sale of her "fairy jars" to the crowd.

She displayed delicate jars of crystals, weeds and small trinkets alongside beaded necklaces and sheets of moss art.

"I’m a geology nerd," Van Velsor said. "I’ve pretty much drawn or done some type of art my whole life."

After years of attending the fair as an viewer, Van Velsor decided it was time to get creative and try her hand at vending.

"It’s nice to know that somebody appreciates what you’re doing," Van Velsor said. "I love when people ask, 'What’s your process?’ because I actually love explaining it."

Frazier said her favorite part of the event is “watching a child’s imagination go from something in their mind to something concrete on the table.”

"It celebrates their imagination, their drive and their ability to make something that somebody else values and wants," Frazier said. "Everybody’s got a special, unique craft… and they're all out here putting it out for everyone to see."

On Old Main Lawn, visitors participated in arts and crafts and science experiments, including an "engineer training site," flower designing and hands-on animal science lesson.

The Festival Shell Stage presented Dance Academy, Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop, The Dance Loft and Centre Dance for entertainment throughout the day, while a cast of Alice in Wonderland characters kept kids busy with games, inflatables and parachutes.

This year’s "Kids Day" was dedicated to Penn State graphic design professor Lanny Sommese, who designed every Arts Fest poster until his passing in 2022.

"[For] over 50 years, he was designing for us. Every single year," Sidewalk Sale Coordinator Pam Lautsch said. "His legacy is always there."

This year's Arts Fest poster was designed by Sommese’s daughter, Saige.

The day concluded with the Children and Youth Day Grand Procession, where hundreds of kids and their families paraded from Old Main Lawn to Sidney Friedman Park.

Led by a troupe of drummers, the group wore masks and waved flashy puppets as they marched.

President of the Arts Fest Board of Directors, Carolyn Donaldson, said the festival is a place that can inspire new generations of artists.

"The kids are breaking their piggy banks open and buying each other’s art," Donaldson said. "We’re kind of breeding that next round of artists in the future."

Having volunteered for Arts Fest for nearly 10 years, Donaldson said she has witnessed how the event has "evolved" into a "whole community."

"This is a community that continues to give back to others," Donaldson said. "I am just in awe of artists — musical, visual and all points in between… I want to be part of the community that shows off why we call this Happy Valley."

MORE ARTS FEST COVERAGE