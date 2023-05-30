Centre Volunteers in Medicine opens new clinic in State College

On May 30, Centre Volunteers in Medicine opened its new clinic on Sandy Drive in State College to patients, according to a release.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine is the only free clinic that offers medical, dental, behavioral health and prescription assistance in Centre County, the release said.

According to the release, the 11,000-square foot clinic offers six dental operatories, eight medical exam rooms, four counseling offices and expanded administrative areas.

The new clinic will allow Centre Volunteers in Medicine to “provide more services to the uninsured individuals in [the] community who need medical and dental care,” the release said.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine moved from their Green Tech Drive location after 15 years in May of 2023.

According to the release, the move was funded by donations to Centre Volunteers in Medicine’s Building for a Healthier Future campaign launched in Jan. 2022.

The campaign raised $10.2 million of its $11 million goal, and nearly $7 million was dedicated to the move, the release said. The remaining funds will be used to establish endowments to operate the clinic and enhance its services.

