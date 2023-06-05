Centre Region Fire Protection Program responds to dwelling fire on Beaver Avenue

The Centre Region Fire Protection Program responded to a dwelling fire around noon on Monday at 1105 W. Beaver Ave.

First responders observed “heavy smoke” on the second floor and began extinguishing the fire on the first floor, according to Acting Fire Director Shawn Kauffman.

A witness on the scene reported fire “on the first floor in the back,” Kauffman said.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters safely recovered a dog and are searching for a cat.

