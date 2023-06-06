Centre Helps offers crisis intervention to State College community

In State College, Centre Helps works to provide emotional support to any community members.

Centre Helps is an agency that provides emotional support, crisis intervention and critical resources. Additional free services provided by Centre Helps include advocacy, education, budget counseling and goal-setting.

Centre Helps' Basic Needs Case Management Supervisor Jared Pavlock said the “biggest component” of Centre Helps is the 24/7 hotline.

According to Pavlock, the hotline is “manned” by its volunteers.

“They do basic needs referrals and can help people find resources in the community that would help them the best,” Pavlock said. “They're also all trained in counseling and they can provide just a listening ear for somebody who's going through any kind of an emotional crisis.”

Centre Helps receives a majority of calls regarding emotional support needs, according to Pavlock.

“There’s tons of people that have called, felt better and been connected to long-term therapy; something that we can also provide,” Pavlock said. “I’ve seen countless stories where people call having no plan or not knowing where to go. They then come out of the interaction over the phone with a plan. We give counseling and a listening ear to guide them through.”

Centre Helps also offers crisis intervention.

“We answer the 90-day lifeline in Centre County, if someone calls that number,” Pavlock said.

Executive Director Denise McCann said she hopes to see Centre Helps expand in the future “by having the capacity to take more calls.”

“We will look at ways we can support our community, especially people who are underserved, and develop and engage in programming that provides that support,” McCann said. “Our mental health and basic needs focus intersects with many areas of need, so there are so many ways we can support those in need that align with our mission.”

Centre Helps offers a wide-range of support for those in crisis, and the organization hopes to expand its mission.

“We are also working towards crisis chat accreditation, where people could just message us if they were feeling suicidal or thoughts of suicide,” Pavlock said. “As development goes, we hope to really get our name out there. It’s a great way to grow and for more people in the community to know about us.”

Centre Helps has also established a club at Penn State called the Centre Helps Club, which is determined to strengthen the relationship and offer opportunities between Centre Helps and the Penn State community.

According to Pavlock, the Centre Helps Club is mostly made up of their staff — those who engage in Penn State outreach events.

Basic Needs Case Management Manager for Centre Helps Moe Kawasaki said working at Centre Helps has given her the chance to “learn more about the community and connect with individuals.”

“This has helped me better understand where our community can better provide support and care for individuals,” Kawasaki said. “I have been able to feel better connected to my community. Centre Helps has provided me with a great community of support and camaraderie, as well.”

By allowing calls to be routed by location rather than area code, Centre Helps hopes to see an increase in calls.

“We also have the capacity to do more specialized services such as being part of the 988 system that provides support to callers through the LGBTQIA+ network,” McCann said.

For more information, individuals can visit the Centre Helps website or call 814-237-5855.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE