Centre Area Transportation Authority announced Game Day Shuttle routes

The Centre Area Transportation Authority will provide two Game Day Shuttle routes for Penn State home football games serving downtown State College, Hills Plaza and South Atherton Street, according to a release.

The Downtown Shuttle will have pick-up locations at CATABUS stops along University Drive, Easterly Parkway and Atherton Street from Easterly Parkway to Beaver Avenue, according to the release. Pick-ups will also be located along Beaver Avenue.

The South Atherton Shuttle will serve all South Atherton CATABUS stops from

Hills Plaza to Easterly Parkway, Rolling Ridge and Windmere Drives, Easterly Parkway

and University Drive, according to the release. As well as the Hills Plaza parking lot, with parking limited to the rear of the plaza.

Both buses will be marked by the route it serves, and begin service three hours before kickoff until one-hour after the game ends.

The fare for both shuttles will be $2.20 per one-way trip, exact fare only accepted through cash, tokens or bus passes, according to the release. Tokens will be available for purchase at the Hills Plaza prior to each game, and day passes are available for $6 via the Token Transit mobile app.

Individuals 65 and older with a Senior Transit Identification Card, and children under 40 inches ride for free, according to the release. Individuals who present a valid U.S. Medicare Card or CATA Reduced Fare Identification Card may ride for $1.10.

For more information about the Game Day Shuttle services visit the CATA website or contact CATA customer service at 814-238-CATA2282.

