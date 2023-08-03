Centre Area Transportation Authority announced changes for its fall service schedule

The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced modifications to its fall service schedule which will be in effect Aug. 17, according to a CATA press release.

Penn State is no longer funding the Red Link's service to Mount Nittany Medical Center and Innovation Park, the release said. The university will now use a campus shuttle via its Beaver Avenue route to serve those destinations.

The combined Northwest and Southwest CATAGO! microtransit zones, renamed as Centre Area West microtransit zone, will run through the areas of Park Forest, Science Park, Pine Grove Mills, some State College neighborhoods and the surrounding areas, according to the release. The service will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap CATAGO! microtransit service will run until 8 p.m. on Saturday, the release said.

According to the release, the CATABUS XB route will turn into a CATAGO microtransit service. The service can be used from the Bellefonte area to the CATABUS College Avenue Connector route near Walmart, which includes a free transfer.

The CATARIDE fare has a 25-cent increase to $4.25, according to the release. However, the increase doesn't affect CATABUS or CATAGO! prices which remain at $2.20.

For more information on the Fall 2023 Full Service schedule, visit the CATA website or contact CATA's customer service at 814-238-CATA2282.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE