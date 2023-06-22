Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts releases new app, 2023 program

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has released its 2023 program guide, along with a new app that will allow users to navigate the festival.

According to a release, the app will allow users to find places to stay and "star" their favorite artists, food options, live entertainment and activities. Users will be able to build their schedule and follow their planned route using the app's map feature.

Additionally, users can receive "real-time" notifications about time and venue adjustments, weather alerts and other information, the release said.

Those interested in downloading the app can do so through this link.

The release also said the traditional paper program will also be available at multiple locations beginning Friday. The locations are as follows:

Bellefonte: Art Ala Carte, Giant, Weis, Bellefonte Art Museum

State College: Kish Bank Expect More Store, Waffle Shops, Weis Markets, Giant Grocery Stores,Wegmans, Meyer Dairy, State College Framing Company and Gallery, State College Borough, Schlow Centre Region Library, HUB, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, 3 Dots Downtown, Art Alliance-Lemont, Residence Inn by Marriott, Hyatt Place State College, Scholar Hotel State College and "most other area hotels."

This year's program will include the 57th Annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts poster on its cover and contain all of the traditional festival information.

More information can be found on the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts website.

