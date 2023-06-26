Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts releases 2023 collectible poster

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has released its 2023 collectible poster.
According to the release, the poster "showcases the core colors of the Festival" with "Art Deco style" lettering and contains "subtle nods to traditions of the Festival in the background, along with other visual references to Central Pennsylvania."
Saige Sommese, a 2018 graduate of Penn State's graphic design program, designed the 26-by-36 inch poster by "utilizing a design" by her late father, Lanny Sommese. Lanny was an emeritus Professor of Graphic Design at Penn State, the release said.
The poster can be picked up for free at the following locations beginning Wednesday, June 28:
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
403 S. Allen Street, Suite 205A, State College
Downtown State College Improvement District
127 S. Fraser Street, State College
State College Framing Company and Gallery
160 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College
HUB-Robeson Center Desk, Penn State Campus
Art a la Carte
107 S. Allegheny Street, Bellefonte
More information can be found on the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts website found here.
