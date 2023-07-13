Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts over 57 years, through the Collegian’s lens

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has served as a platform for local artists and drawn thousands of visitors to State College since its debut in 1967.

Founded by the State College Chamber of Commerce and Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture, Arts Fest returns to State College every July, bringing an abundance of culture and visitors to the community.

Over the last five decades, the festival has seen artists, exhibits, visitors and volunteers come, go and grow. Here’s a look at Arts Fest’s evolution.

1967: Debut

The first annual Arts Fest kicked off on the morning of July 22, 1967. Pennsylvania governor Raymond Shafer attended the ceremonies, which were followed by the first Sidewalk Art Exhibition on East College Avenue from University Gate eastward to Pugh Street.

According to Collegian archives, “the physical extent of the exhibition was as great as the variety of modes of expression in the art shown.”

Other events and exhibits at the nine-day festival included galleries by several artists and groups, banners hanging on South Allen Street and College Avenue, a women's jewelry exhibition, a screening of experimental films and a group wood sculpting project.

1973: The tradition continues

Despite a late start caused by morning rains, the fifth annual Arts Fest “maintained the same setting of bright sunshine, artistically arranged displays and overall good times that characterized the four days of the Festival.”

Starting with the Sidewalk Art Exhibition, the festival included a variety of artistic displays, live portrait-painting and people-painting, musical performances and workshops in creative writing, dance and art for youth.

“[Arts Fest] is about the biggest [festival] I’ve ever seen,” attendee Mary Louise Koenig said. “It’s probably as nice as they come.”

The 1973 festival saw the addition of plant exhibits, macrame bottles, fabergé style eggs and more.

"Everyone seems happy," sidewalk art sale chairman Ruth Hummel said. "There's certainly something for everyone who wants to buy something."

1978: Big changes

Arts Fest saw several changes in its 12th year, including an off-campus location change and the end of vending art due to the State College Borough Council suspending the issuance of short-term vending licenses. This only allowed vendors with annual licenses to sell at the festival.

In the past, short-term licenses were available at $2 for one day, $10 for a week and $25 for a month.

The “quality” of the festival was controlled that year with almost 400 exhibitors chosen to showcase their work after being examined by a panel of three judges.

1983: A community hub

By the 17th annual Arts Fest, the festival has solidified its status as an large event that both local and traveling attendees return to each year.

For locals Paul and Janet Bell, who had been going to Arts Fest for 15 years at the time, having such a big event right in their own backyard was “convenient.”

"We like to see the art forms, the crafts and the drama," Paul said.

That year, Penn State class of 1982 graduates Frank and Paule Carnovale returned to the festival for their seventh consecutive year despite living in Ohio.

Similarly, class of 1977 graduate Joe Seufer told the Collegian that he had been going to Arts Fest for 10 years at that point.

“It's a good time, and I run into a lot of old friends," Seufer said.

1988: Arts Fest continues to thrive

Called “the annual miracle” by its coordinators, the festival had grown significantly by the 22nd annual Arts Fest.

The budget for the festival was between $200,000 and $300,000, allowing for the hiring of a full-time managing director and secretary, as well as the attraction of “higher quality artists.” More than 350 artists participated in the Sidewalk Art Exhibition, and the festival sponsored more than 250 performances and nine outdoor shows.

"It really started out as a hometown show, and it's grown to the point where it's one of the biggest festivals on the east coast right now,” project specialist Robert Dudley said.

1991: 25th Arts Fest

The 25th annual Arts Fest kicked off with a Children and Youth Day parade. About 110 children participated in the parade, including 8-year-old Hollie Hann, who welcomed attendees with a sign that read, “It’s time 4 the arts festival!”

The festival included food stands, performances, flower arrangements and art.

One performance featured three Native-American songs that were originally sung by Omaha warriors. The performer, Moreau, was a spokesman for an environmental campaign called "Keeping America Beautiful and Healthy."

"Everything comes to life during the Arts Festival. People are on the street, the smell of food is in the air and vendors are making money hand over foot,” attendee Al Parsons said.

1998: Riots

An approximately 2 ½-hour riot of nearly 1,500 people erupted during the morning of the 32nd annual Arts Fest, causing $50,000 worth of damage.

According to former State College Police Chief Tom King, alcohol played a “significant role” in the riots. Eleven of the 20 arrests made at the time were Penn State students.

Several people were injured at the riot, including 16 of the 125 police officers at the scene.

People at the riot could be seen starting fires, rocking street lights back and forth and throwing a variety of objects including garbage cans, toilet paper and fire crackers.

“I’ve been here for five years, and this is the most bizarre thing I have ever seen — ever,” student John Noll said.

2003: A safe and successful festival

The 37th annual Arts Fest included 325 exhibitors along with musical performances of various genres, including Zydeco.

Eighteen different artistic categories were present — including basketry, ceramic, jewelry, metal and photography.

"Each year, the festival follows the same rubric," Visual Arts Director Rick Bryant said. "The uniqueness is what makes it different from year to year."

According to Bryant, accessibility was a priority, with “ample handicapped parking, guides for the visually impaired and maximum accessibility to the performances, food and art.”

Safety was also a priority with the riots of 1998 and 2000 in mind. Luckily, Sergeant John Gardner said the 2003 festival was “one of the calmest years.”

2010: A new addition

Bookfest PA was added to the 44th annual Arts Fest to celebrate both local and non-local authors and to “recognize literary art.”

Called a success by Bryant, over 125 people attended the Saturday afternoon event.

"We make a few changes every year. It's an evolutionary event," Bryant said. "Even if the envelope stays the same, we have different performances and artists each year, so it really is a different experience when you come."

2016: 50th Arts Fest

On July 13, 2016, the 50th annual Arts Fest started with the Children and Youth Sidewalk Sale.

Young artists presented and sold a variety of pieces, including paintings, slime, hand-made bookmarks, magnets and pins.

Drawing nearly 125,000 people to State College, the 2016 festival required a “remarkable” level of participation to prepare, with around 400 volunteers and over $1,000 contributed by about 45 State College businesses.

The festival included several forms of art, including pottery, painting, woodworking and street art, as well as a silent auction.

At the “staple” event, donated items were auctioned off, which helped “defer the cost of the festival and give exposure to the artists.”

One bidder, Laura Usack, bought a birdhouse that she said was “one of the prettiest [she has] ever seen” and was so impressed that she planned to visit the artist’s booth at the festival.

2020: Arts Fest goes virtual

Due to COVID-19, Arts Fest was held virtually for the first time in its 54-year history.

The annually anticipated Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition took place online, “with patrons able to browse through art pieces and view videos of the artists explaining them.”

In 2022, the winning banners from the Banner Competition were hung in the State College Municipal Building and in “non-traditional locations around the county,” rather than Allen Street.

The shift to online programming was not discouraging to some visitors, who still traveled to State College for the event, while others experienced disappointment.

“[COVID-19] is a problem and not worth the risk of an art show,” Haley Foss said. “[Arts Fest] meant a lot to me. I have lost my whole income for the year pretty much. I know this hurts many people financially, but when I heard about it, I knew it was going to take time to resolve. This will all be a memory down the road, whatever we do during this time will hopefully help us grow.”

2022: Back in action

After a two-year hiatus, artists, volunteers, community members and visitors came back to State College streets and Penn State’s campus to create, purchase and celebrate art and uphold tradition.

The five-day festival included Children and Youth Day, live musical performances, The Schlow Centre Region Library’s BookFest 2022, a craft beverage expo and the Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition.

Local State College jeweler Carol Korte said Arts Fest is “a great community builder,” where “a lot of people [are] willing to share stories and connect.”

“It keeps us in touch with other artisans in the community,” Korte said.

