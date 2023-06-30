CATA holds public hearing, proposes removal of XB route

Centre Area Transportation Authority held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss a proposed service change of the XB route that connects Bellefonte to State College.

CATA suggested removing the XB route due to "extremely low ridership, frequency and the rise in popularity of CATAGO!" according to a CATA release, but the proposal received opposition at Wednesday’s public hearing.

The XB route bus connects Bellefonte and State College Monday through Friday, with three round-trip services. According to CATA's website, the changes would be effective on Aug. 17 once approved.

CATA ADA and On Demand Programs Manager Derek Sherman said CATA is monitoring the low ridership on XB.

"We thought we would see more commuter ridership to campus to downtown that has never actually transpired," Sherman said.

According to CATA, CATAGO! is currently running in Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap areas.

Passengers can request and choose their pick-up and drop-off locations within CATAGO!'s service area. However, they need to transfer to traditional bus routes to enter downtown State College.

"CATAGO! in Bellefonte has reached over 5,000 [users] a month on average trips that actually exceeds ridership pre-COVID in a bus route," Sherman said. "It's allowed people to maneuver in and around town and also make connections to lots of routes going into town."

However, Sustainable Transportation Programs Assistant for Penn State Corey Thibault-Cuhel, commutes from his home in Bellefonte to State College for work, and said he avoids using CATAGO! because it is "not reliable."

"CATAGO! doesn't work on a schedule that the bus does, so the CATAGO! [app] can't get you to work on time. It can't get you to that bus on time," Thibault-Cuhel said. "So it's not a sustainable option, it doesn't help anyone."

Thibault-Cuhel hopes CATA can expand the XB route's service areas.

"Expand it. Let it go out to Weis; let it stop at Giant; let it stop at the mall," Thibault-Cuhel said.

Dorothy Neff, who works at a coffee shop in State College, said she "relies" on the XB route to commute from her home in Bellefonte to State College to get to work.

Neff said she was "disappointed" but has prepared to adjust once the bus is removed in August.

"I would have to get myself up at an earlier time than I want to in order to get on the CATAGO!, and then transfer onto the connector, and hopefully, I would get to work on time," Neff said. "I am preparing for the worst but hoping for the best."

Neff likes that CATAGO! can pick her up in front of her apartment, but she hopes the XB route can increase "flexibility," like connecting to more places and running all day.

CATA's Public Relations Specialist Sara Romage said CATA needs to put its funds in “specific places,” which is why it is looking at the “proposed removal of XB.”

“We have seen plenty of full-ridership of CATAGO!” Romage said. "CATA is looking for the best options for the community."

Sherman said it is "not always an easy task" proposing future transportation service changes between State College and Bellefonte because the area is "always changing.”

The removal of the CATA XB route will tentatively go into effect on Aug. 17, according to the Ferguson Township website.

