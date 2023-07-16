BookFestPA 'recognizes the effort and creativity' it takes to write stories

When Children's Book Author Cathy Breisacher visited State College on Saturday for BookFestPA, memories from her time studying at Penn State flooded back.

"Being on this campus, hearing other people's stories, you've seen so many people that have gone to Penn State and then moved away,” Breisacher said. “They just came back for the festival, just to be here on the campus and relive some memories.”

15 authors across various genres and over 2,400 attendees were at the Schlow Centre Region Library for the 11th annual BookFestPA, part of the 57th annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

Head of Adult Services at Schlow Centre Region Library Maria Burchill said the book festival is "fun and relaxed" as attendees talk with authors about the “genres that they love" like mystery, fantasy and romance.

According to Burchill, the library has over 150 authors on its contact list each year and has "a wealth of creators in the state and a couple from surrounding states.”

To take part in BookFestPA, authors need to have "well-reviewed" books and a website. The library tried to "curate the arcs of the authors" and accept every applicant, as they hoped to make it as “big as they possibly could," Burchill said.

Burchill said the library wanted to "recognize the effort and creativity" that it takes to write stories.

"BookFest is about celebrating authors and the art of creating stories,” Burchill said.

Breisacher is the author of “Chip and Curly,” “Cavekid Birthday” and “Petunia Pepper’s Picture Day.” As a librarian and teacher, she saw the power of books in children's "social-emotional development."

SImilarly, retired teacher Joe Smithson said that reading is a “very important aspect of [children’s] lives and their development.”

Through Breisacher’s book “Chip and Curly,” which is about two potatoes competing in a sack race, she strived to convey "good sportsmanship and teamwork themes."

Attendee Sharon Gaddes came to BookFestPA to "support the library," and to buy "kindergarten-ready" pop-up books for her grandchildren.

"It's very well-organized," Gaddes said.

Smithson said he’s been “fascinated” by books since he was a child and spends a lot of time reading fiction and non-fiction books, so it was a "natural tendency" to explore books on display at BookFestPA.

Smithson bought Ethan Canin's “The Palace Thief” and Alice McDermott's "Charming Billy.”

Adult and Teen Author Dana Thomas Weber said she made more sales than expected for her books “A Hat for Two Heads” and "The Tallest Timbers.”

The Tallest Timbers is about a real estate agent who decided to "walk away from a successful life on the surface and went to her family's rustic cabin to find a simple life," Weber said.

While “A Hat for Two Heads” is about a senator's daughter who discovers a thief in her home and follows him since she’s unhappy with her life.

“It’s been a great afternoon,” Weber said. “Just meeting everybody that has stopped at my booth to talk, I feel like I made a new friend.”

She said BookFestPA’s ”focus on readers” allowed her to “make good connections with like-minded people.”

Emma Sieminski said she hoped to find her "next read" at BookFestPA.

“I like to see what other people create and try to support them."

