‘Anybody is capable of transformation’ | State College resident regains humanity through abolitionism

Safear Ness celebrated his 19th birthday in solitary confinement.

He was just beginning what would be a 12 ½ year prison sentence, where would be charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and escape.

It was before his declining mental health would send him into panic attacks, before he would meet the mentor who would change his life and before he would inherit the cause that awoke him to an underground network of activists spanning far beyond the walls of Graterford State Correctional Institute.

“I was just sitting in a place where it was just violent and traumatic,” Ness said. “Prison is a very dehumanizing place, and it really does strip you of your humanity –– and it does it over time in such a way that you don’t even recognize it happening.”

Ness said at one point, he felt so dissociated from “the free world” that even the stress of making outside phone calls was almost too much to bear.

“They say the No. 1 one strengthener for rehabilitation is to have a strong support system… but they make it so difficult to actually sustain relationships with people in the world,” Ness said. “It makes you just want to shut off from anything.”

He spent much of his time reading and attended several educational programs about mental health and cognitive behavioral therapy –– courses designed to manipulate complacency.

“They only want you to have access to a certain kind of information,” Ness said. “It’s them saying ‘the problem is with you’ –– there's no analysis of the conditions that got a person there… they want you to accept the place that they've designated for you in society.”

Things would start to change a few years into his sentence when he met Stevie Wilson, his would-be mentor and guide into SCI Fayette’s underground abolitionist movement.

Ness discovered “Study and Struggle,” one of many radical study groups that would link a “freeworld” person with an incarcerated person as study partners, as well as provide financial support and curricula.

“It became this continuous discussion, almost like a forum going through snail mail,” Ness said. “That’s where really the community grew –– once we started growing these connections between people on the inside and out… it's creating community across the walls.”

Garrett Felber, a co-founder of Study and Struggle, said there's “really no way” to conduct abolitionist organizing without centering people on the “inside.”

“My premise of revolutionary change is that people need to be able to imagine worlds that do not exist currently under racial capitalism,” Felber said. “The work that we do allows people… to imagine and create those worlds within some of the most oppressive conditions within our society.”

Working within the prison system, Felber is face-to-face with the “distillation of the most repressive systems in this country,” they said.

“A lot of the things that happen in this country that are fascist, they start in prisons and they kind of work their way out –– censorship is a good example of this,” Felber said. “When you work and organize with people inside, you get a really clear sense of how fascism in the United States functions and the severity of it.”

With Ness now being “in the mix,” he began getting involved in creative and academic projects within the abolitionist community.

He became an editor and early supporter of In The Belly: an abolitionist journal, a project co-founded by New York University professor and abolitionist organizer Ian Alexander.

“His vision was he wanted to give an outlet for the voice of incarcerated people… so that people in the free world could know what was going on inside of prison,” Ness said. “It’s a place for political dialogue between incarcerated people because not only are communications of incarcerated people cut off from the free world, but incarcerated people are also cut off from each other.”

The journals contain a diverse array of art, poetry, political theory, calls to action, essays and other expressions of radical thought. Incarcerated people submit their writings and people in the free world compile and publish them.

At the same time, Ness had grown closer with his Study and Struggle pen pal, Ian Scott.

Scott, who was a first-year at Dartmouth College when his correspondence with Ness began, said he didn’t anticipate their communication extending beyond the six-month timeline of the project –– much less the four-year relationship it became.

The two co-founded In The Mix: Prisoner Podcast, where incarcerated people “[balance the] power dynamic” as both interviewers and interviewees, after Ness came to Scott with the idea.

“We had talked a lot about the fact that prison advocacy or prison abolition has been mediated through these nonprofit [and] media organizations that don’t center prisoners in that [their] organization and leadership,” Scott said. “I wanted to do what I could to help out with it.”

However, the original run of In The Mix was cut short when Ness was abruptly transferred from SCI Fayette to SCI Coal Township.

“There’s a very pointed pattern of targeting and harassment that Safear had gone through while he was in prison because of both his religion and his politics,” Scott said. “We had been used to random searches and shakedowns and stuff like that… primarily because the Muslim community in the Pennsylvania Department of Correction is considered one of their highest security risks –– even higher than white supremacists and Neo-Nazis.”

Ness said he was considered to be “irredeemable” and a “menace” because his educational and political organizing was subversive to the prison.

“All of this stuff is against the rules,” Ness said. “I've gone to solitary confinement for my organizing –– I did 60 days in solitary confinement with the charge of circulating a petition.”

Ness said he was “heavily censored and monitored” and often had to contend with a rule called “Unauthorized Group Activity,” which he said meant he could receive a misconduct for getting together with three or more incarcerated people without authorization.

“Constantly my mail, any type of mail coming in, they give you a form — Unacceptable Correspondence Form,” Ness said. “It just says your mail has been taken and if you want to try to fight to get it back you have to go through a grievance process, but I’ve tried this over and over again.”

In his last year of prison, Ness said he had plans with the Amistad Law Project to file a lawsuit due to the amount of censorship he received.

Despite his plans for a lawsuit, communication between Ness and the outside world was “cut down a lot” in the months before his transfer.

According to Scott, Ness was held in “Indefinite Administrative Hold,” similar to solitary confinement, for three months.

Ness said the abolitionist-organizing and education facilitated in prison was what was really “transformative” to them.

“When I actually started building that community across the walls, I was regaining some of my humanity,” Ness said. “Being in contact with people [who] actually were showing love, [were] caring and hopeful and trying to help –– it was those bonds that were more rehabilitative than anything the prison has ever done for me or anybody I know.”

According to Ness, 95% of state prisoners will eventually be released –– meaning people are expected to endure harm and then achieve rehabilitation.

“It’s really violence on so many different levels and then people are going home and you're wondering why there's a [47.1%] recidivism rate,” Ness said. “That's because it’s designed like that.”

In 2020, Ness connected with the State College abolitionist group Alleghenies Abolition. He continued to keep contact with them and continued his political organizing through the end of his sentence.

He was released in February and quickly moved to State College. After four years of letters and phone calls, Ness and Scott met in person for the first time.

Ness said he feels the State College abolitionist scene has “embraced” him.

“I really believe anybody is capable of transformation, but I think the real power of that comes when you’re in community with people,” Ness said.

He keeps in contact with those still on the inside, which he said has become difficult with many prisons retaining COVID-19 lockdown measures.

“Multiple people I talk to only come out for one or two hours a day, and they’re in general population,” Ness said. “This has been going on for years now.”

Ness has picked up where he left off on publishing new In The Mix episodes and hopes to “take it to the next level” since being released.

Additionally, Ness continues to be involved with Alleghenies Abolition and other local abolitionist groups.

“I used to say ‘I needed prison to get my life together,’ and I didn’t need prison. I needed access to a stable, healthy environment,” he said.

For Ness, abolition is “imagining a world where police and prison would not have to exist” and then creating that world.

Five-percent of the world’s population resides in the United States, but its prison system holds 25% of the world’s incarcerated people, Ness said.

“If police and prisons equated to safety, statistically, we should be the safest country in the world,” Ness said.

The movement centers around establishing alternatives to these systems, including high-paying jobs, access to education, access to housing, drug and mental health treatment, youth mentorship and other programs needed to make neighborhoods safer.

“Abolition actually exists right now… If you look at rich, wealthy, white communities it’s existing there right now,” Ness said. “Do you see police all over there in those communities? No, you barely see a police officer. And when somebody that lives in that community does see a police officer, what’s happening? ‘Hey, Mary, how you doing?’”

Ness said there is a “different type of attitude and culture” in poor and non-white neighborhoods –– many of which practice abolition because “they feel less safe when the cops come because they know what the cops do.”

“Abolition is about presence, not absence –– a lot of people get caught up on the ‘minus’ side of abolition,” Ness said. “It's just creating safety; it's creating an inclusive society; it’s collective liberation; it’s uplifting the most marginalized voices. That's what abolition is to me.”

