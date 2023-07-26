Anti-Penn State Research Club to bring ‘transparency’ to university, Board of Trustees

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article included sections about real estate and ties to the Penn State Board of Trustees. The sections claimed some members of the board may have been connected to the destruction of affordable housing. The Daily Collegian was unable to quantify these claims, and the sections have been removed. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

“How many of the 38 members on the Penn State Board of Trustees can you name?” “Have you ever wondered what this ‘shadow board’ does?” “What are their business interests?”

Community members were trained to answer these questions and more at the first Anti-Penn State Research Workshop on Monday.

Hosted in Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, the workshop was intended to prepare participants for an up-and-coming Anti-Penn State Research Club, which will be dedicated to “[bringing] some transparency to Penn State,” according to organizer Safear Ness.

“If this is a government that is supposed to be for the people and by the people, then this type of information, which affects our lives, should be available to the people,” Ness said.

The club comes as a coalitional initiative by members of activist groups Study and Struggle, Alleghenies Abolition, the Student Committee for Defense and Solitary and the People’s Defense Front.

The session was led by Ralph Wilson, researcher and author of “‘Free Speech and Koch Money: Manufacturing a Campus War.”

“It’s really just about hoarding data,” Wilson said. “It’s figuring out who you want to know and how many directions you can come at it from.”

Wilson’s past research revealed alleged corruption between the Charles Koch Foundation and Florida State University, where he said he uncovered “shocking” details concerning academic freedom.

After the Charles Koch Foundation began donating to Florida State University’s Department of Economics, Wilson said they were able to “buy influence” and create a “web of corruption” within the department.

“They were able to have hiring and firing power over who was hired with their money, they were able to have approval over graduate [students’] thesis topics,” Wilson said. “They selected who the department chair was…he brought in a graduate student [who] engineered a $105,000 gesture to the chair.”

Wilson said he has uncovered several instances of billionaires obtaining influence through donations and “superseding the law.”

“These are supposed to be non-revocable charitable donations, and that’s how they get the tax write-off,” Wilson said. “Instead, it’s basically a grant where they can put some money somewhere to do something very specific that they want.”

The workshop introduced techniques for utilizing search operators, narrowing search results, exploring internet archives, reading IRS Form 990s and submitting Right-to-Know Requests for records.

“There’s basically this same problem happening in every college town in America,” Wilson said. “This is oftentimes stuff that people don’t want out there, so on many levels, expect resistance.”

Alex Martinez, a community organizer, said their work is relevant to locals in the surrounding State College area because “Penn State runs the economy here.”

Martinez said his vision for the future of the Anti-Penn State Research Club involves giving those facing problems with Penn State the tools to fight for “what they deserve, what the community deserves, [and] what we all deserve.”

“Information is the first step to contesting power,” Martinez said. “This is open to anybody that wants to try to put some power back in the hands of the people that make this community run from the bottom up.”

