'A very exhilarating show' | Penn State’s No Refund Theatre presents 'Popcorn Falls' during Arts Fest

Penn State’s No Refund Theatre will present "Popcorn Falls" at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in 111 Forum Building.

"Popcorn Falls" is a dramatic comedy where the town of Popcorn Falls is forced into bankruptcy and faces the threat of being turned into a sewage treatment plant — the town’s only hope being to open a theater.

Actors Ashley Russo and Ella Bradner will portray over 20 roles in a world of "farce, love and desperation" to prove "art can save the world," Bradner, a fourth-year studying secondary education, said.

"Popcorn Falls" is No Refund Theatre's first public show in the summer. Though facing a staff shortage, the organization decided to perform "Popcorn Falls" because the show is "really well written and entertaining," Director Jonathan Yourchak said.

In the comedy, "Popcorn Falls," town members put on a show to try and save their town. The message is that "everything is possible" no matter the obstacles faced, according to Yourchak.

"Even if there are so many obstacles in the way — like what happens in the show, [the] stakes are high — anything is really possible if you put your mind to it and think about it," Yourchak, a fourth-year studying secondary education in English, said. "If you really want something to succeed, and you put all your energy toward it, it can happen."

Bradner said art and theater have "a lot more power than people give them credit for."

Bradner plays the main character, Joe, a father of four kids and a tired custodian trying to unite the town members.

Other than Joe, Bradner plays 10 other characters, and she said she had "a lot of fun" exploring the different characters.

When getting into character, Bradner said she found inspiration from the people in her life, which made it "easy" to play the parts.

"For example, the character Mrs. Parker, she is an old librarian and a lot of who she is based off was my elementary school librarian," Brader said.

No Refund Theatre started casting for the show in April, and through rehearsals, Brader said it was like "hanging out with friends."

Russo, a third-year studying animal science, said she became "fairly close" with her teammates after working together for months.

Russo said her main character is Mayor Trundle, who is stressed but "trying to put on a very happy face" to care for the town and its community.

Russo said it's easy to show the characters "in the light" and develop their personality, but the most challenging part is remembering what she needs to do "running around" during the hour and a half of non-stop performance.

"There's no intermission; there are no breaks. So I think just remembering where I have to remember the lines, what character I am, where's my mark — all this stuff comes into it," Russo said.

Russo initially found it difficult to remember her scripts because Popcorn Falls is "a very exhilarating show." She said she spent a "decent amount of time outside rehearsals" practicing. As well, she is "a little nervous," but looking forward to the shows this weekend.

"I'm excited for all of our hard work to be paying off and being on the stage, especially in a very fast-paced show like this — it is very liberating," Russo said. "After you get on the stage, you don't have the time to really be nervous because you've just got to keep going; You don't have that downtime."

