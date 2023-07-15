57th annual Arts Fest connects artists to State College community

Community members, Penn State students and visitors gathered in State College on Thursday to support over 300 artists at the 57th Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

For artist Dan Baxter, who set up shop on Pollock Road, he hoped to “find a new home” for his mixed 3D pieces during the festival.

Baxter said he aims to "tell a story and [tries] to imagine something being alive and fun" through his art, created with recombined robotic artworks from antiques and other objects.

Throughout the afternoon, Baxter said he was excited to see people “having a good time” with his art.

"Some look and say, ‘Oh, I think I know what that is,’ and other people like the imagination of it," Baxter said. "They like the story that it may be telling and have a good time with it."

At Arts Fest, there’s “really good energy” in the community, Baxter said.

"It's a great time for everybody. A lot of alumni are coming back,” Baxter said. “People are enjoying the music.”

Arts Fest Director Pamela Snyder Etters agreed and said there was a lot of “positive energy.”

“We had a record number of participants in our Children and Youth Day; the supporters have come out in droves, and everyone seems to be enjoying the endless activities and performances,” Etters said. “Artists have been especially generous this year and our silent auction barn is stocked full of incredible work for bid. We are anticipating a wonderful weekend.”

The Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, Louise Page, the Dave Wilson All-Star Quartet, Joy Marie and The Gill Street Band and Micheal Rosman were among the performers on Thursday.

Thursday marked the start of some of Arts Fest’s biggest events, including the Craft Beverage Expo hosted by the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail, the 2023 Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition, the Images 2023 Juried Exhibition, the Banner Exhibition and Competition and the Street Painting Exhibition.

Etters said she expects more than 150,000 visitors to come to State College for the five-day festival.

Longtime Arts Fest attendee Wesley Glebe enjoys seeing the high standards depicted in the artwork.

Glebe said he’s attended the festival for over 30 years and this year met artist Jennifer Kane, who also had a table located on Pollock Road.

It was Kane's 20th year participating in Arts Fest. She creates fine art that was inspired by “a Japanese art master.”

"The one titled 'Tangerine Dreams' [is] kind of inspired by cherry blossoms," Kane said.

Kane said she takes aspects “from nature and changes the colors” by making them brighter.

For Kane, Arts Fest was like “a big family reunion,” providing artists with a setting to share artwork and exchange ideas.

"When I'm at the show, I will be listening to people and responding to them, and I'll also be responding to my direction,” Kane said. "I'm already at this show thinking about what I'm going to do for next year."

Penn State Professor Chris Skurka attended Arts Fest for the first time this year. While he enjoyed all forms of artwork, from “visual arts to textiles,” he said one of the most interesting parts of the festival was discovering art he wasn’t “necessarily looking for.”

"What excites me the most is when you stumble upon a booth that really catches your eye and [the] artwork being showcased really speaks to you," Skurka said.

MORE ARTS FEST COVERAGE