Athletes push their limits at 1st ever IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon

“Anything is possible” at the IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the international single-day endurance event known for its intense physical challenge, according to its website. The series consists of over 150 qualifying races in over 50 countries and territories around the world, culminating in a world championship.

This weekend, Happy Valley welcomed its first ever IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon.

Athletes embarked on a 1.2-mile swim in Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir at Bald Eagle State Park, a 56-mile bike ride through Centre and Clinton Counties and a 13.1-mile run through the Penn State Campus — all culminating to an end at the 50-yard-line inside Beaver Stadium.

The race was followed by an awards ceremony and 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Slot Allocation and Rolldown Ceremony, where 40 age group qualifying slots and an additional 15 slots for women were offered to select finishers.

Festivities began Friday afternoon with the kickoff of the IRONMAN Village, a hub for athletes and supporters to check in, attend briefings and pick up final race day essentials.

In the days leading up to the triathlon, the IRONMAN Village quickly flooded with people as thousands of participants and volunteers arrived in Centre County.

Race director Josh Cone said athletes come from a vast spectrum of backgrounds and experience levels, with “30-40%” participating in the event for the first time.

“You have beginners and you have people who have been racing in these events for five, 10, 15 or more years… people [who] are 50, 60, 70 years old and they follow IRONMAN around the country,” Cone said.

The stories of why athletes choose to take on the challenge can be “goosebump-worthy” for Cone, who said he is often “humbled” by the participants he meets.

“We have 2,600 athletes — there’s 2,600 plus stories,” Cone said. “For many of these people, it’s this goal of what they’ve been working on for a long time. They’ve been dealing with health challenges, [overcoming] disease and… they’ve been training really hard for a year or for years –– it just makes me all the more excited to bring this to town.”

Cone said what inspires him the most is the last person to cross the finish line.

“They’ve fought every step of the way –– they’re out there for eight plus hours doing this and it’s truly inspiring seeing that person cross,” Cone said. “I may not know their story, but I know they’ve persevered through whatever they’ve gone through in their life.”

As the 7 a.m. start time approached on Sunday morning, racers gathered at Foster Joseph Sayers Reservoir fitted in neon swim caps and goggles. The shore was crowded with hundreds of supporters, some wearing matching t-shirts printed with their loved one’s faces.

Among them was Kristie Maietta, who said she was there to cheer on her son –– an incoming Penn State first-year with plans to join Penn State Club Triathlon.

“Just to be able to have the endurance to do all this — it’s amazing. All the training, all the hard work, it’s just the accumulation of everything that you work hard for and a rewarding experience for him,” Maietta said. “I’m impressed with anybody [who] can do any portion of this.”

After a single-loop swim in Foster Joseph Sayers Lake, racers mounted their bikes and traveled through the township and boroughs of Mill Hall, Hubler Ridge and Pleasant Gap. Participants were led through acres of farmland before making a final turn towards the Penn State campus.

Penn State alumnus Ryan Brennan said he signed up for the race the day it was announced.

“I graduated in 2011 from the College of [Information Sciences and Technology],” Brennan said. “When I saw that they announced a Penn State triathlon, I was all over it.”

Since November 2022, Brennan said he has been training 15-18 hours a week improving his endurance in the pool, on the bike and on the track.

“I went to school here for four years but I’ve never done a race here,” Brennan said. “I’m just really excited to race around campus and really take in Penn State again.”

Volunteers and supporters lined roadsides across the Penn State campus, cheering athletes on as they passed. Some held barbecues under tents or helped pass out water and energy drinks, while others rang cowbells to push runners through the last leg of the race.

The first man to reach Beaver Stadium and cross the finish line was Matthew Guenter, with an overall time of four hours, 10 minutes and 53 seconds.

The first woman to cross the finish line was Caroline Moyer of the Buffalo Triathlon Club, with an overall time of five hours and 55 seconds.

At the awards ceremony, the top five athletes in each age category –– beginning with ages 18 to 24 and going up to ages 75 to 79 –– were announced and honored with plaques.

The top relay teams were also announced, with Ukrainian Running Club New York taking the win with a finishing time of four hours, 19 minutes and 42 seconds.

Several qualifying athletes accepted a slot in the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship and will be joining thousands of international competitors in Finland to compete for the championship title in late August.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau Dave Gerdes said he’s worked for nearly three years to bring IRONMAN to the area.

“People would think in the summer we’re very slow because the students aren't here — that’s what we’re trying to change,” Gerdes said. “We want [IRONMAN 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon] to be our signature event in June.”

What surprised him most about organizing the event, Gerdes said, was the strong presence of the local triathlon community.

“We knew there were a few, but we didn’t know it was this large,” Gerdes said. “It's really exciting to see that community be showcased — our region being showcased.”

To Gerdes, Happy Valley is a special place to host an IRONMAN triathlon.

“Finishing in Beaver stadium? I mean, that’s an opportunity of a lifetime,” Gerdes said. “There's so many alumni that have come back and it just reinforces the old saying of ‘give them a reason to come back and they'll be back.’”

This race is "only the beginning for Happy Valley,” Gerdes said.

“Hopefully in 20 years we’ll be talking about the 20th annual IRONMAN and everybody that's here will mark this down on their bucket list… athletes will be following this online around the globe,” Gerdes said. “Happy Valley –– we’re in the middle of it all, right?”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+2 Things to do in State College, surrounding areas for Fourth of July State College and the surrounding areas have a variety of fun-filled events to offer in orde…