Rapid Reaction | Penn State dismantles Delaware behind strong run offense

  • Zach Allen & Sam Woloson | The Daily Collegian

Video by Ella Hu

Football reporters Zach Allen and Sam Woloson react to Penn State’s assertive defeat of the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday, headlined by six rushing touchdowns.

Allen and Woloson discuss the performance of running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as the experience gained by Penn State’s freshman contingent.

The duo also look ahead at Penn State’s upcoming road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

