James Franklin praises Drew Allar after his first start

Following Penn State’s 38-15 victory over West Virginia, James Franklin reflected on Drew Allar’s performance in his first game as the starting quarterback.

Franklin praised Allar for being “poised” and for executing the team’s gameplay for cover zero blitzes, a tactic that West Virginia employed regularly on Saturday in an attempt to pressure the inexperienced quarterback.

The coach also provided insight into what he expected out of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown’s offensive play calling, as well as commending Mountaineer quarterback Garret Greene.

