Franklin, Singleton discuss Penn State run game

  • Ella Hu | The Daily Collegian

Penn State defeated Delaware handily on Saturday, scoring 63 points on the Fighting’ Blue Hens.

With six of Penn State’s eight touchdowns being scored on the ground, head coach James Franklin and running back Nick Singleton commented on the strength of the Nittany Lion running back unit.

In particular, Franklin and Singleton praised sophomore running back Kaytron Allen, who ran for 103 yards and a touchdown despite being technically listed as the second running back.

