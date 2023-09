Penn State traveled to Champaign, Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini Saturday, winning by a score of 30-13.

Immediately following the game, football reporters Joel Haas and Sam Woloson believe it was an “ugly” win that both sides must learn from.

Haas and Woloson also speak on Penn State’s upcoming home showdown with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the annual White Out game.

WATCH MORE

Rapid Reaction | Penn State dismantles Delaware behind strong run offense Football reporters Zach Allen and Sam Woloson react to Penn State’s assertive defeat of the …