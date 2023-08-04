 Skip to main content
What the Big Ten addition of Oregon, Washington means for college football | The 1-0 Podcast

By this time next year, Oregon and Washington will effectively be participants in the Big Ten conference, adding onto Penn State’s west coast competitors.

“The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Joel Haas and Seth Engle share their initial thoughts on the recent merger, and break down what this means for the future of college football.

The duo also dives into how the addition of the previously Pac-12 schools to the Big Ten will impact fan involvement, as well as impact scheduling in the newly-formed “mega conference.”

 

