Reviewing the latest in Penn State football | The 1-0 Podcast

Co-hosts Zach Allen and Seth Engle discuss a plethora of recent news from the Penn State football world in the latest episode of “The 1-0 Podcast.”

They begin by discussing the transfers who have officially arrived on campus, as well as how the wide receiver room is beginning to take shape and the evolution of the team’s defensive tackle depth.

They also break down the prevalent news of the Big Ten’s 2024 and 2025 schedule and the merger of two of Penn State’s NIL collectives, Success with Honor and Lions Legacy Club, to form Happy Valley United.

WATCH MORE