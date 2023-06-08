 Skip to main content
Reviewing Penn State men’s basketball’s offseason turnover | In the Portal Podcast

  • Zavier Gussett & Liam Wichser | The Daily Collegian

In this episode of the “In the Portal” podcast, co-hosts Zavier Gussett and Liam Wichser discuss Penn State men’s basketball’s chaotic offseason.

They talk about how the transfer portal has allowed the program to regroup following former head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s departure to Notre Dame.

They also discuss the impact the Success With Honor NIL collective has had on recruiting and transfers.

Zavier Gussett is a sports reporter and podcaster for the Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in corporate communications.