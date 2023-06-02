Previewing Penn State football’s 2023 depth, kickoff times | The 1-0 Podcast

In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Zach Allen and Seth Engle break down recent news in the Penn State football world regarding kickoff times, streaming exclusivity and transfer signings.

They begin by discussing the implications of streaming-exclusive college football games after Penn State’s Sept. 9 matchup with Delaware was announced to be a Peacock exclusive.

Since the newest batch of transfers has officially signed and arrived on campus, the duo breaks down how the addition of key players like Audavion Collins, Dante Cephas and Trey Potts will boost depth.

WATCH MORE