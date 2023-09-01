Predictions for week one and beyond | The 1-0 Podcast

In the last episode before the 2023 Penn State football season kicks off, co-hosts Zach Allen and Seth Engle make their result picks for the season-opening matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

They also outline their predictions for the rest of Penn State’s season, laying out their lofty expectations for the Nittany Lions.

The duo also discusses the recent news of offensive lineman Landon Tengwall’s medical retirement from football.

WATCH MORE

Predicting breakout candidates, position battles | The 1-0 Podcast With less than two weeks left before Penn State kicks off its 2023 campaign against the West…