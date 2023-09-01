 Skip to main content
Predictions for week one and beyond | The 1-0 Podcast

  • Zach Allen | The Daily Collegian

Filmed and edited by Ella Hu

In the last episode before the 2023 Penn State football season kicks off, co-hosts Zach Allen and Seth Engle make their result picks for the season-opening matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

They also outline their predictions for the rest of Penn State’s season, laying out their lofty expectations for the Nittany Lions.

The duo also discusses the recent news of offensive lineman Landon Tengwall’s medical retirement from football.

