Predicting breakout candidates, position battles | The 1-0 Podcast

With less than two weeks left before Penn State kicks off its 2023 campaign against the West Virginia Mountaineers, co-hosts Zach Allen and Seth Engle discuss recent news in the Penn State football world.

The duo predicts Drew Allar to definitively earn the starting quarterback job, as well as breaking down the competition over third wide receiver spot behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III.

They also name their picks for players who could break out in the 2023 season, including Wallace, Kevin Winston Jr. and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

