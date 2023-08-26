 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Predicting breakout candidates, position battles | The 1-0 Podcast

  • Zach Allen & Seth Engle | The Daily Collegian

Filmed and edited by Dani Carbone

With less than two weeks left before Penn State kicks off its 2023 campaign against the West Virginia Mountaineers, co-hosts Zach Allen and Seth Engle discuss recent news in the Penn State football world.

The duo predicts Drew Allar to definitively earn the starting quarterback job, as well as breaking down the competition over third wide receiver spot behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III.

They also name their picks for players who could break out in the 2023 season, including Wallace, Kevin Winston Jr. and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

WATCH MORE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags