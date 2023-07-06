Discussing Penn State women’s hockey’s offseason | In the Portal Podcast

Co-hosts Zavier Gussett and Liam Wichser discuss Penn State women’s hockey’s turnover, success and schedule in this episode of “In the Portal.”
After the team’s upcoming schedule was released, the duo talked about the challenges presented by new opponents and the possible game themes.
They also discuss the team’s roster changes over the offseason, including a set of notable graduate transfers.
