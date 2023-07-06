 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Discussing Penn State women’s hockey’s offseason | In the Portal Podcast

Subscribe for everything Penn State sports

Co-hosts Zavier Gussett and Liam Wichser discuss Penn State women’s hockey’s turnover, success and schedule in this episode of “In the Portal.”

After the team’s upcoming schedule was released, the duo talked about the challenges presented by new opponents and the possible game themes.

They also discuss the team’s roster changes over the offseason, including a set of notable graduate transfers.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags