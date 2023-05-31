 Skip to main content
Breaking down Penn State wrestling’s offseason so far | In the Portal Podcast

  • Zavier Gussett & Liam Wichser | The Daily Collegian

“In the Portal” returns as co-hosts Zavier Gussett and Liam Wichser take a look at how Penn State wrestling is regrouping following its NCAA championship in 2023, and its recent addition to the program with transfer Kurt McHenry from Michigan.

They discuss how the NIL collectives, such as Success With Honor, has boosted the student-athletes and had an effect on recruitment, transfers and the program’s prestige.

Gussett and Wichser also talk about the professional pathways that have opened for wrestlers since Name Image Likeness legislation was passed, with the WWE being a draw for former collegiate wrestlers.

Zavier Gussett is a sports reporter and podcaster for the Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in corporate communications.