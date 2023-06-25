 Skip to main content
Analyzing Penn State women’s basketball’s offseason so far | In the Portal Podcast

Zavier Gussett and Liam Wichser discuss the upward trajectory of Penn State women’s basketball in this episode of “In the Portal.”

Despite a losing season, Gussett and Wichser believe the program will continue to improve under head coach Carolyn Kieger.

They discuss the transfer turnaround the team has undergone, with the transfer of forward Anna Camden to Richmond and the addition of many players, including Ashley Owusu from Virginia Tech.

