Ireland names former Penn State women’s soccer standout Marissa Sheva to Women’s World Cup roster

Marissa Sheva is headed to the Women’s World Cup.

The ex-Penn State midfielder was named to the Ireland Women’s National Team roster for the 2023 tournament that’ll take place from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Here they are!Your @FIFAWWC squad announcement is here ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RGjaLvQnDH — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 28, 2023

Sheva, who traditionally plays forward for the nation, was first called up by Ireland on Feb. 10. The 5-foot-3 standout had just three caps for the senior team before her appointment to the World Cup roster.

At the club level, Sheva originally didn’t enter the 2019 NWSL Draft but has since found a consistent role with one of the league’s squads. Sheva has appeared in 10 of the Washington Spirit’s 12 games this year, making two starts thus far.

At Penn State, Sheva started 60 games over four seasons and tallied 35 points. The Nittany Lion was also a long-distance runner for the varsity track and field and cross country teams.

Though she suits up for Ireland now, Sheva grew up in the U.S. developmental system and was a member of the U14 and U15 Women’s National Teams. However, Sheva will now take the pitch for the Irish in their first ever Women’s World Cup later this summer.

