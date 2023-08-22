Tracking down trusted gambling sites with a decent variety of online video poker games can be difficult.
Many online casinos focus on other games and forget how many players actually want to play video poker!
So, we spent weeks testing and rating casinos according to the quality of their video poker games, bonuses, cashout processes, and other essential factors.
Wild Casino takes the crown as our top choice for the best video poker site overall. It has an impressive selection of over 15 video pokers, prompt payouts, and an attractive welcome bonus of up to $1,000.
Best Video Poker Online Sites
- Wild Casino: Best overall
- Ignition: 300+ poker games + tournaments
- MyBookie: Fast withdrawals
- Slots.lv: Top pick for multihand video poker
- Ducky Luck: $2,500 welcome bonus
- BC.Game: Crypto video poker
- BoVegas: Low bonus wagering requirements
- Cafe Casino: Exciting reload bonuses
- SlotsofVegas: $2,500 + 50 extra spins for new users
- Thunderpick: Games from top providers
- BetOnline: Weekly bonuses for existing users
- Rich Palms: Up to $6,000 welcome package
1. Wild Casino - Best Video Poker Online Site Overall
Pros:
- 15+ video poker game selection
- Wide range of 18+ payment methods
- Prompt payouts within 48 hours
- Up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 370+ games in total
Cons:
- Layout and design is not the best
- Some games not available on mobile
This well-known casino was launched in 2017 and delivers fast payouts. We like the fact it offers video poker game options from several providers. You can play different versions of "Deuces Wild" and other games with fun rule variations.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Wild Casino's video poker portfolio is akin to Lucky Duck's. You'll find an assortment of Rival Gaming's video poker games in the lobby with a few extra games from brilliant, fun-loving providers, such as Nucleus Gaming.
If you haven't tried Nucleus Gaming's version of 'Deuces Wild Poker' - there's no time like the present. Each time you get a winning hand, you'll have the option to play the 'Double Up' mini-game.
In total, there are 10 single and 7 multi-hand video poker game titles at Wild Casino, giving this site the second most diverse video poker portfolio on our 'Top 5' list of recommended casinos. As expected, you also have access to free online video poker here too.
Welcome Bonuses: 4.9/5
If you're new to Wild Casino, you can capitalize on a 250% Casino Welcome Bonus of up to $1,000.
If you're keen on playing with crypto, you can claim a 300% match bonus up to $3,000 when you use the bonus code "CRYPTO300" with your first deposit.
A minimum deposit of $20 is required to claim either of these bonuses, and the wagering requirements must be met within 30 days to turn your bonus winnings into withdrawable cash.
The maximum bet accepted while playing with the bonus is $10 per spin. Playing video poker online contributes 10% towards meeting the bonus rollover.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.8/5
Wild Casino supports a large selection of fiat and crypto payment methods and delivers speedy withdrawals within 1 to 48 hours.
You can deposit with Credit Cards, eCheck, MoneyGram, Money Order, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, and 16 Altcoins.
Minimum deposits start at $25 for credit cards, $100 for MoneyGram, and $25 for cryptocurrencies - except for Ethereum deposits, which start at $50.
MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Visa are the credit cards accepted.
Alternative Games: 5/5
If you ever need a break from online video poker, you'll have plenty of options here. In fact, they are one of the best free online slots sites out there.
Wild Casino offers 378 games from providers like BetSoft, Dragon Gaming, and Fresh Deck studios.
Have a go at any of the 213 slots, or try your luck at keno. You'll also find a great selection of regular table and live dealer casino games on the menu. So, take your pick!
2. Ignition Casino - Best Variety of Online Video Poker Games
Pros:
- Video poker from RealTime Gaming
- High payout rates on video poker machines
- Combined $3,000 bonus for poker
- Low bonus wagering requirements
- Withdrawals within 24 hours
Cons:
- E-wallets not supported
- Live chat is harder to find
Ignition is a fully-licensed online casino that offers plenty, but poker is its heart and soul. It features real-money video poker machines that you can practice for free when you feel like it.
This is one of the oldest video poker online casinos, having been launched in 2016, which means they know what players are looking for.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Ignition hosts 8 reliable, top-of-the-range video poker games from RealTime Gaming. Among them, we have to highlight these:
- Bonus Deuces Wild 1 Hand
- Double Double Bonus Poker 1 Hand
- Jacks or Better: 1 Hand, 3 Hands, and 10 Hands
- Joker Poker: 1 Hand, 3 Hands, and 10 Hands
The "Jacks or Better" video poker machine has a top cash prize of 4,000x when you bet 5 coins. It also offers the best odds with an RTP (Return to Player) of 99.54%!
These popular games are operated by a Random Number Generator and frequently tested for fairness.
You can play the online video poker machines in practice mode or real money mode, so you can test different variations and hone your video poker basic strategy without paying a dime.
It’s also a great option for poker cash games – make sure to check it out to play Texas Hold’em online!
Welcome Bonuses: 5/5
Ignition's low wagering requirement of 25x makes it easier to turn your bonus winnings into cold hard cash (or crypto), more than anywhere else.
These are the welcome bonuses available and the codes you'll need to claim them:
- Fiat: 100% Up to $1,000 Casino Bonus + 100% up to $1,000 Poker Bonus - use code "IGWPCB 100" to claim this offer
- BTC: 150% Up to $1,500 Casino Bonus + 150% up to $1,500 Poker Bonus - use code "IGWPCB 150" to claim this offer
A minimum deposit of $20 is required to claim either of these welcome bonuses.
Playing video poker contributes 10% towards meeting the wagering requirements, and the maximum bet permitted while playing with the bonus is 20% of your deposit amount.
Note that the Poker Bonus applies to the real poker tables at this casino, not the 'video poker' area. The Casino Bonus is the bonus you'll be wagering on the video poker machines.
If you are looking forward to getting started with Ignition Casino`s favorite poker games, you might like to check out the best Ignition Casino bonus codes here.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.9/5
Payouts are fast, boasting withdrawal times of less than 24 hours. The only issue here is that e-wallets aren't accepted, which is a bit of a downer if that's your preferred payment method.
The following payment methods are supported:
- Cards: Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX
- Cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH
- Vouchers: Ignition's voucher system lets players transfer funds to each other
A minimum deposit of $20 is required, and withdrawals start at $10.
Alternative Games: 4.9/5
Aside from authentic video poker, this site offers over 110 casino games created by respected providers like Spade Gaming, Spinomenal, and Woohoo - to name a few. The real money games include slots, bingo, table games, and keno.
There are 34 live dealer tables comprising variations of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Live Super Six. Bets at the live tables start at $1.
It's also nice that you can switch to real poker whenever you feel like it and start playing against a mix of professionals and regular poker players.
3. MyBookie - Best Video Poker Online Website for Fast Payouts
Pros:
- Diverse selection of popular video poker games
- Welcome bonuses for casino and sports betting
- Multiple banking options
- 250+ games, including live dealer games
- Competitive odds for sports betting
Cons:
- Slightly dated website design
- Could use more filtering options
MyBookie stands out as one of the best online poker real money sites for video poker and sports betting enthusiasts. With its diverse selection of popular video poker games and attractive welcome bonuses, there’s much to explore at this video poker real money site.
Video Poker Games: 4.7/5
MyBookie offers dozens of video poker games. Players can enjoy popular classics like Double Bonus, Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better, All American, and Joker Poker, as well as several variations of Deuces Wild.
The casino also hosts unique offerings like Split Way Royale. Such diverse selection makes it easy for players to find their favorite poker games or discover new ones.
Welcome Bonuses: 4.85/5
MyBookie offers attractive welcome bonuses for new players. When you make your first deposit, you can claim up to a $750 welcome bonus for the casino or opt for a $1,000 sports betting offer.
The casino bonus comes with a reasonable 40x wagering requirement, while the sports betting bonus has a lower wagering requirement of 10x. Additionally, there's an option to claim a $10 casino chip when selecting the sports betting bonus.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.7/5
MyBookie provides a variety of deposit and withdrawal options, ensuring a convenient and secure experience for all players.
Major credit cards, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum are all accepted.
Withdrawals can be processed via Bitcoin, eCheck, and Person2Person.
Cryptocurrency transactions are processed within 24 hours without any fees, while eChecks and Person2Person may take longer.
Alternative Games: 4.95/5
Apart from poker games, MyBookie boasts an impressive collection of over 250 games, including slots, live dealer games, and classic table games.
The casino also offers an exclusive Jackpots category with high RTP games like Triple Juicy Drops.
Sports betting enthusiasts can find competitive odds for all major US markets and niche sports, as well as an excellent horse racing betting platform.
4. Slots.lv - Best Online Video Poker Site for Multihand Poker Machines
Pros:
- Up to $7,500 bonus for crypto players
- Up to $5,000 bonus for fiat players
- Video poker bets from $0.01 to $5
- Withdrawals released within 48 hours
- Always available customer support
Cons:
- No e-wallet payments
- Design could use an update
If you're a stickler for multi-part deposit offers, look no further. The collection of video poker titles mirrors Ignition's portfolio, and Slots.lv offers a bit more variety when it comes to regular casino game offers.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Slots.lv offers a similar suite of online video poker tables as Ignition Casino, so you'll be able to play variations of "Deuces Wild," "Jacks or Better," and "Joker Poker" here.
You can place bets ranging from $0.05 to $5 on video poker games consisting of one hand. Bets on real money video online poker with three or more hands range between $0.01 and $1.
All of the games are tested for fairness and offer high RTPs.
Each video poker machine can be played in 'real' mode or 'practice' mode, providing ample opportunity to sharpen your video poker strategy.
Welcome Bonuses: 4.8/5
Slots.lv offers a multi-part welcome offer that's too hard to pass up. You'll be able to cash in on lucrative bonuses on your first 9 deposits!
Crypto users can get a 300% match of up to $1,500 – it can go up to $7,500 in total. As for the fiat users, they can opt for up to a $750 bonus on the first deposit.
If you deposit with your credit card, use the bonus code "HELLOSLOTS200" to grab a 200% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit, and use the code "HELLOSLOTS100" to get a 100% bonus up to $500 on your subsequent 8 deposits.
The maximum bet allowed while playing with the bonus is equal to 20% of your deposit, and playing video poker contributes 10% to the bonus wagering requirements. You can find more of these great offers on the Best Slots.lv Bonus Codes article published earlier.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.8/5
Slots.lv accepts all three major credit card brands as well as the following cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Tether
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
In addition to the above payment methods, the casino also processes withdrawals via Bank Wire, Check by Courier, and Player Transfers. You can also use Player Transfers to deposit.
Withdrawals made by cryptocurrency are approved in roughly 24 hours, but they may reflect in your account in less than an hour. Other withdrawal methods may take up to 48 hours to be approved.
Alternative Games: 4.9/5
Slots.lv delivers an exciting portfolio of 195 slots, 7 bingo games, keno, and a variety of table games, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.
The live dealer area is a little slim, offering 6 live table games.
'Hot Drop Jackpots' are awarded to lucky slots players hourly and daily. There's also a 'Super Jackpot' that must pay out before it reaches $250,000!
5. Ducky Luck - Best Bonus of any Video Poker Online Site
Pros:
- 14 Video poker games from Rival Gaming
- 600% First deposit crypto bonus
- 500% First deposit fiat bonus
- Superb mobile design
- Fully mobile-optimized website
Cons:
- Limited withdrawal methods
- Some games don’t contribute to the WR
Ducky Luck allows cash and crypto players to dive into the action with a fantastic bankroll boost.
The casino provides a well-rounded selection of payment methods and a stellar range of Rival Gaming's best online video poker games.
Video Poker Games: 5/5
Ducky Luck offers 14 top video poker games, comprising single-hand and multi-hand versions of the following:
- Aces and Faces
- Deuces and Joker
- Deuces Wild
- Double Joker
- Jacks or Better
- Joker Poker
- Tens or Better
You can click the information buttons or hover over the video poker icons to find out how other players rate the games. You can also leave your ratings when logged into your account.
Free video poker games also can be tried here, courtesy of their demonstration mode, when you get fictitious credits to hit the cards without investing any of your own money.
Welcome Bonuses: 4.7/5
Crypto players get a 600% bonus match up to $3,000, plus 150 free spins.
Fiat depositors get a 500% bonus match up to $2,500, plus 150 free spins.
As well as in other real money video poker platforms, playing this card game contributes 10% towards the wagering requirement.
The free spins are added over 3 days:
- Day 1: 50 Free spins on the "Mystic Wolf" slot
- Day 2: 50 Free spins on the "Golden Gorilla" slot
- Day 3: 50 Free spins on the "Five Times Wins" slot
A minimum deposit of $25 is required to claim the bonuses.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.6/5
Ducky Luck provides a decent range of deposit methods, but the withdrawal options are pretty limited.
You can deposit with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin.
When it comes to withdrawals, the options are Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, and Check. The minimum withdrawal amount for Bitcoin is $25, while the minimum value for Wire Transfers and Check withdrawals is $150.
The casino does not process Wire transfers and Check withdrawals to Maryland and Washington.
Alternative Games: 4.7/5
There's a lot to keep you busy at Ducky Luck, with a sweet selection of over 300 slots, table games, and casual games like scratch cards and keno.
In the live casino area, you'll find a series of blackjack and other popular table games streamed from Fresh Deck Studios.
The casino also hosts 39 jackpot slots from innovative providers such as Arrows Edge and Dragon Gaming.
6. BC.Game - Best Online Video Poker for Crypto Players
Pros:
- More than 65 video poker games
- Provably fair games
- Instant withdrawals
- Accepts over 80 cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Pure crypto gambling casino
- Not the best design
If you’re looking for the best blockchain poker sites, BC.Game is your best bet. With unbeatable video poker collection this crypto-only casino has a lot to offer.
Video Poker Games: 4.6/5
BC.Game houses more than 65 video poker tables, including one 'BC Originals' video poker machine that flaunts a house edge of 1%.
Choosing a video poker game from the plethora available is made easier because each game icon displays the game's RTP (return to player percentage).
Suffice it to say you'd have to search hard to find a better gambling site to play video poker games.
Welcome Bonuses: 5/5
If you deposit at least $10 within 20 minutes of opening your online casino account, BC.Game will offer you a 300% first deposit bonus.
However, if you don't want to deposit so hastily, you can still claim match bonuses on your first 4 deposits.
The size of your first deposit bonus offer depends on the size of your deposit:
- Deposit $30 - $80 for an 80% bonus match
- Deposit $80 - $400 for a 100% bonus match
- Deposit $400 or more for a 180% bonus match
The remaining 3 deposit bonus offers are also awarded according to a sliding scale similar to the explanation above.
There's no time restriction on bonuses at BC.Game, you have all the time in the world to unlock them and turn them into real crypto.
Deposits & Payouts: 4.3/5
This is one of the few online casinos that accept Bitcoin and more than 80 other cryptocurrencies.
If you have Altcoins that aren't accepted, there's a good chance you can still use them to deposit. Simply select the "From Altcoin" option on the Deposit page, choose your cryptocurrency from the list, and pick crypto that you want to convert it to.
Withdrawals are released instantly, so the time your cashout takes to reach you depends entirely on the blockchain.
We're completely blown away by this site's crypto functionality - it's a shame that cash players can't deposit here.
Alternative Games: 4.4/5
BC.Game offers hundreds of slots and live casino games. It also features a fun portfolio of instant-win games that border on addictive.
Once again, depending on your location, you may face game restrictions.
The casino gives all players a daily spin on the "Lucky Wheel," where you have a shot at winning real cryptocurrency or bonus coins. There's also a daily lottery with a $100,000 jackpot prize; tickets go for just $0.10.
Why Play Real Money Video Poker at Online Casinos?
While some people believe that they are very similar, video poker is actually a very different game than regular poker. Here are some of the main reasons why some players prefer playing video poker:
- Fixed Odds: Video poker has fixed price odds instead of varying odds like live poker. Being able to know exactly what your chances of winning are means that you can have a better idea of your possible wins.
- Less Skill Required: If you’re new to playing poker, video poker is a great option to start with. Live poker requires a lot more skill, not least of all, maintaining a poker face! Video poker can be picked up really quickly by beginners.
- Exciting Casino Bonuses: Playing video poker at an online casino instead of a machine in a brick-and-mortar casino is almost definitely going to give you a chance to score some bonus offers, like extra chips or matched deposit bonuses.
- Mobile Gameplay: Mobile casinos will allow you to take your video poker games with you wherever you go. Or, you can play in the comfort of your own home if you prefer.
How We Choose the Best Online Video Poker Sites
Video Poker Games:
The most important thing is the quality of the video poker portfolio. Casinos should provide a variety of video poker, including the most popular styles like "Jacks or Better" and "Deuces Wild".
Sites supplying games from trustworthy providers and with higher RTPs get better ratings, as well as those with free video poker machines.
Welcome Offers:
We look at the size of bonus offers and test out the bonuses to see how valuable they are in terms of playing video poker machines. Playing video poker should help players meet the wagering requirements on the best online casino bonuses. Sites with better bonus terms and conditions score higher.
Deposits and Payouts:
Most casinos provide instant deposits wherever the payment method allows, but they should also offer a decent variety of payment methods. We rate casinos based on the reliability of their payment methods, the speed of payouts, and any fees associated with deposits and withdrawals.
Alternative Games:
Video poker takes center stage in our ranking methodology, but sometimes it's fun to try different games too. So, we look at the entire portfolio to see what other betting options are available, how dependable the games are, and whether or not the games are tested for fairness.
How to Play Video Poker Online - Quick Guide
New to video poker? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Read these steps, and you’ll be able to get up and running in no time:
- Fund Your Poker Account: Once you’ve signed up for a poker account, you’ll need to get some funds in there. To do so, simply go to the cashier section, choose a payment method and an amount to put in, then complete the transaction as you would any other online payment.
TIP: You can grab a welcome bonus to play poker with at a lot of online casinos around this stage.
- Find a Video Poker Game: There are a number of different types of video poker games out there, so be sure to take the time to find the right one for you in the game portfolio of your chosen online casino.
TIP: By the way, if you feel like you need some practice before you start playing video online poker, or you want to find the right game for you, you can often find demo versions online. These are great ways to play free video poker games and learn more about how they work.
- Choose a Stake: It’s time to decide how much you want to bet. We recommend going low in the beginning, just as you get a feel for the machine, especially if you haven’t played free video poker games in demo mode before. It’s always a great idea to play free casino games online to practice first.
- Hit “Deal”: Now, you’re going to receive your hand. It’s a good idea to take a look at the paytable now if you haven’t done so already so that you know which hands to look out for.
- Configure Your Deck: You can discard any cards you don’t think are going to be useful and then replace them with other cards from the virtual deck at this point. This is another reason it’s important to know the hands from the paytable.
- Collect Your Winnings: Once the round is over, any winnings will be calculated by the game and then placed into your balance.
Guide to How to Play Video Poker Games Online: FAQs
Can You Play Real Video Poker Online?
Yes, you can play video poker online at our recommended casinos. Take one more look at our list, sign up, make a deposit, and play.
What is the Best Video Poker Casino?
The best video poker casino is Wild Casino. All the games here are from leading providers, and it has some of the best bonuses we found.
Can You Win Real Money on Video Poker?
Yes, you can win real money when playing video poker – as long as you are lucky enough, of course.
Please always remember that video poker is a game of luck, and you should always gamble responsibly.
How Can I Play Video Poker for Free?
To play free video poker games, you’ll have to play them in the demo mode. Many casinos offer this, and it’s a great way to practice before playing with money.
Can I Play Video Poker on My Phone?
Yes, some online casinos offering video poker have apps you can download and play on the go on your phone.
But it's unnecessary since all the best video poker sites can be accessed instantly on your mobile device without having to download and install software on your smartphone or tablet.
Open the casino website in your mobile browser to get started.
What is the Best Strategy to Win an Online Video Poker Game?
The best video poker strategy is simple: learn the rules of the game and the odds of landing certain hands, and then only play reliable video poker options.
What are the Best Video Poker Online Casinos? Quick Comparison
Wild Casino: As the best video poker site, Wild Casino offers users an excellent variety of games, generous bonuses, a fast banking system, and so much more. Sign up for a new account to score up to a $5,000 welcome bonus.
Ignition: Are you looking for the best variety of video poker? Look no further – Ignition’s got you covered. As one of the best online casinos for real money, it offers up to a $3,000 welcome bonus for new users!
MyBookie: There are many things that help MyBookie stand out from the rest, but the most notable is the fast payouts. Sign up to score up to a $750 welcome bonus now.
Slots.lv: Looking for the best BTC poker sites for multihand video poker? Then check out Slots.lv! It also has some of the best bonuses we found – including the 200% first deposit match.
Ducky Luck Casino: This is our favorite video poker casino when it comes to generous bonuses and promos. New players can claim a match bonus of up to 600% on their first deposit, plus 150 bonus spins.
How to Sign Up at Online Video Poker Casinos - Step-by-Step Guide
Ready to start playing online video poker? We’ve prepared a step-by-step guide on how to get started using Ignition, one of our top picks, as an example:
Step 1: Open the Video Poker Website
- Follow this link to open Ignition Casino on any device
- Click the big 'Join' button
Step 2: Create Your Account
- Complete the short Registration form and select the 'Register' button
- Create a 4-digit Security PIN and click on "CREATE"
- Choose a bonus from the drop-down box
Step 3: Deposit Your Funds at Video Poker App
- Go to Cashier
- Click Deposit and follow the instructions
- Activate your Ignition Poker bonus code
Step 4: Play Video Poker Machines
- Go to the casino games section
- Open Video Poker category
- Pick your favorite games & play
How to Win Video Poker Online - Tips & Strategies
We’ve shown you how to get up and running playing video poker online, but how do you actually win? Here are a few tips and tricks we’ve put together to help you maximize your chances
Pick a Game with a High RTP (Like 9/6 Video Poker)
Video poker is known for offering high RTPs. The RTP is the Return to Player rate of a game, and it shows you how much of your stake you can expect to receive back from the game overall on average.
Understand the Paytable of Video Poker Classic Games
We mentioned this earlier on, but we can’t stress enough how important it is to do. If you familiarize yourself with the paytable of each video poker game you play, you’ll know if and when to swap out your cards. This could really boost your chances of winning.
Know the Rules for Singlehand and Multihand Video Poker
This one might sound obvious, but there are quite a lot of rules that you need to know when playing video poker. Understanding them could be the difference between you winning or losing.
Remember, if you want to practice and double-check that you do know the rules, you can play video poker for free with a demo version of the game online.
No matter whether you play Pai Gow poker, multihand poker, singlehand poker, or anything else, you should understand the rules very well.
Research Strategies
When using the best online poker sites, there are a lot of types of video poker (Deuces Wild, Double Bonus etc.), and each of them is played slightly differently. As such, each of them has different recommended strategies.
It’s worth taking a look at a few of these strategies if you’re going to be playing your video poker seriously. We’re not saying that they will definitely help you win, but a lot of players swear by them!
Gamble Responsibly
Okay, so this one is less to do with winning overall, but it’s still really important to remember. Make sure you take advantage of all responsible gambling tools at your disposal, such as deposit limits and self-exclusions, just so you know there’s a safety blanket if you ever need it.
Ready to Play Video Poker for Real Money?
Video poker is one of the most rewarding online casino games. You get the same level of engagement that you do from slots, but you also have some control over the game's outcome.
We've listed the best casinos with high RTP video poker games.
Wild Casino takes first prize with its reliable software, rapid payout times, and generous bonuses.
The other sites gave Wild Casino a good run for its money, so feel free to try them out too. You can try as many as you want. This is your video poker story.
Make sure to check out some more online poker sites while you’re at it.
