Sportsbetting.ag Review [2022]: In-Depth Look Into Sportsbetting.ag (Pros, Cons, Bonuses & More)

Sportsbetting.ag remains one of the longest-lasting gambling sites. With a reputation that spans two decades, the betting site has mastered offering excellent bonuses, payment options, customer support, and more.
However, the site still has some minor drawbacks that you need to be aware of before signing up. Our experts spent plenty of time analyzing different aspects of this online casino to ensure we offer a comprehensive Sportsbetting.ag review.
Of course, that means highlighting the major upsides and downsides. So let’s get stuck right away.
Sportsbetting.ag Pros:
- 24/7 customer assistance
- Top-rated live dealer section
- Over 400 online casino games
- Excellent sports betting markets
- Great betting odds
- Downloadable software
- Generous bonuses and promos
- Easy navigation
Sportsbetting.ag Cons:
- Transaction fees on some payouts
Sportsbetting.ag Bonuses Available Right Now:
- $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus: The site rewards new players with a 100% match-up bonus offer of up to $1,000 on each of their first three deposits. To receive the offer, you have to deposit at least $25.
- 100% First Deposit Poker Bonus: The casino site will match your initial deposit amount 100% up to $1,000 (Promo code = NEWSB).
- Sports Welcome Bonus: Sportsbetting.ag awards new users a hefty 50% match-up bonus of up to $1,000 for just signing up on the platform (Promo code = SB1000). You have to deposit at least $55 to qualify for the offer.
- 100% First-time Crypto Bonus: This offer is valid for first-time deposits made through Ethereum, Bitcoin, or other cryptocurrencies available at the cashier (Promo code = 100CRYPTO).
- 35% Crypto Reload Bonus: The bonus is valid for deposits made through Ethereum, Bitcoin, or either of the accepted cryptocurrencies (35CRYPTO).
- 25% Sports Reload Bonus: Deposit at least $50 and have access to the 25% sports reload bonus (FORLIFE).
Best Stand-Out Features of Sportsbetting.ag Online Casino
Safe Banking Options: Sportsbetting.ag offers 20+ payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Mastercard, and Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Cryptos are the dominant and easiest options as they’re cheaper and faster since the site doesn’t have to use a third-party company to process payments.
Top-Rated Layout and Design: The site features an excellent and easy-to-use interface. You can easily locate betting options, promotions, and customer support forms. Odds come in decimal, fractional, and American formats to accommodate players from all backgrounds.
24/7 Customer Support: With the recent updates in the customer support protocols, you’re guaranteed quick responses to your queries at Sportsbetting. You can contact the 24/7 customer support reps via email, live chat, or telephone. Additionally, there’s a comprehensive FAQ section with quick answers to popular questions.
Quality Promotions: Sportsbetting offers a wide range of exciting bonuses and promos for new and existing players. These include sign-up offers, reload bonuses, league-specific offers, cashbacks, and more.
Is Sportsbetting.ag Legit?
Yes, absolutely! And there are plenty of reasons to back our stand.
First, Sportsbetting launched in 2003 and has developed a reputation for giving its customers the best treatment. This is evident by the positive customer reviews we saw on trusted review platforms such as TrustPilot, Yelp, and Reddit.
The casino site was acquired by the esteemed BetOnline in 2012. The platform offers an efficient and safe gambling experience in 50+ US states without significant complaints.
Additionally, Sportsbetting has avoided major cyberattacks by implementing extra safety measures. All transactions are encrypted using the latest HTTPS protocol, ensuring hackers and other malicious entities can’t get direct access to your private info.
Better still, unlike most online gambling sites, Sportbetting.ag won’t sell or share your details (name, address, email, etc.) with third parties.
Also, the casino site partners with some of the leading software providers in the iGaming industry, including Visionary iGaming and BetSoft. This explains why you’ll find over 400 top-quality casino games consisting of the best online slots, table games like Blackjack, and more.
By agreeing to work with Sportsbetting, these developers put a stamp of approval on the casino site’s operations, meaning they assure players of receiving quality services.
Additionally, Sportsbetting.ag is one of the fastest withdrawal casinos where making deposits and withdrawals are easy and fast. You’ll be able to make payments through secure methods such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.
Lastly, Sportsbetting offers reliable customer support via email, chat, and phone. If you experience issues like delayed payouts, you can contact them and have your questions answered or problems quickly attended to.
How To Sign Up and Claim a Bonus With Sportsbetting.ag
Are you ready to get started at Sportsbetting.ag? If yes, follow the quick step-by-step guide below to sign up, claim the sports betting bonus and start playing.
Step One: Start the registration process
- Click the appropriate link to open the casino’s website
- Click the ‘Join Now’ button in the middle-right of the landing page
- Fill in your details, including your names, email, password, country, zip code, phone number, and date of birth (DOB)
- Click the ‘Create Account’ button at the bottom of the form
Step Two: Verify your email
- Search for a verification link from Sportsbetting.ag
- If you don’t see it, check your spam folder
- Click it to verify your account
Step Three: Deposit funds and start playing
- Log in to your account and proceed to the cashier
- Select a banking option and deposit funds (Remember to claim the sign-up offer)
- Explore the site and play games
How Does Sportsbetting.ag Treat Its Players?
Sportsbetting.ag has made fantastic moves to ensure its customers have the best online gambling experience. These include offering quality customer services, fast payouts, and responsible gambling measures. We’ll discuss more below:
Secure Payments:
Sportsbetting.ag accepts deposits and withdrawals using a wide selection of options, so you can feel safe and play without worrying. Options include credit cards, eWallets, and Cryptocurrencies, as shown below:
- eWallets: Skrill, EcoPayz, etc.
- Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, USD Stablecoin, Stellar, and more
- Credit cards: Visa, Discover Card, American Express & Mastercard.
Other banking options include bank wire, person-to-person transfer, and cashier’s check. The only accepted currency is the US Dollar, meaning you must be willing to convert your preferred currency to USD before playing on the platform.
Payout speeds vary depending on your chosen banking option. Cryptocurrencies and eWallets usually take less than 48 hours, while credit cards may take up to five working days.
Also, the minimum amount you can deposit varies depending on the deposit option. For example, the amount is capped at $20 for cryptocurrencies while it is set at $25 and $50 for Skrill and E-check, respectively.
It’s important to remember that the gambling site processes payouts between 9:00 am ET and 1:00 pm ET Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Quality Customer Assistance:
Sportsbetting has professional customer assistance reps available 24/7 that you can contact through email, live chat, or phone. Whichever option we used, we found the team to be efficient and helpful.
Below is a rundown of the customer support options:
- Email: poker@sportsbetting.ag / cs@sportsbetting.ag / casino@sportsbetting.ag
- Phone: 1-888-843-9027
- Languages: English, Spanish
If you aren’t rushing to have your query answered, we recommend contacting customer reps through email support. The platform has three email addresses: one for the casino, one for poker, and one for sports.
The site’s telephone support is fee-free and available 24/7 to respond to any queries you may have about signing up, depositing funds, and withdrawing money.
Regarding live chat support, you will deal with helpful representatives. And as a last resort, you can communicate with the reps through Twitter.
Responsible Gaming Measures:
Sportsbetting is committed to offering an entertaining gambling experience while protecting players with gambling problems.
The sportsbook offers the following options to customers:
- Take a Break Exclusion: This option allows customers to self-exclude from the platform for 1 - 30 days.
- Long-Term Exclusion: Allows customers to self-exclude for a period between six months and three years.
- Lifetime Exclusion: Permanently concludes the relationship with the platform.
You can configure responsible gambling measures on your desktop or mobile device without contacting customer support. To access this feature using your mobile device, sign in to your account and click ‘Responsible Gambling’ from the menu in the ‘My Account’ section.
Honest Sportsbetting.ag Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games Here?
Sportsbetting.ag does a decent job of ensuring you have quick access to a massive selection of quality games and tournaments on a straightforward interface. Let’s discuss more below:
Game Selection: 4.90/5
The site offers a wide range of games and betting options, making using the platform an enticing option. Better still, there are casino bonuses for all, regardless of your preferred banking method.
It’s one of the best sports betting sites that allow you to place bets on major sports including
- Basketball
- Football
- Baseball
- Boxing
- Horse racing
You’ll also have access to less popular games such as snooker and darts included in the indoor games domain. Next in line is the well-drafted list of traditional casino possibilities. These include:
- Roulette
- Poker
- Blackjack
- Baccarat
- Slots
Also, Sporsbetting.ag offers live gambling options and betting on several events. In the sports category, you can wager on the total score points or the specific outcome of events, while the live casino allows you to wager on popular table games and slots.
User Interface: 4.5/5
The site features a decent design with no whistles and fancy bells making it a perfect destination for ‘vintage’ bettors looking for a unique brick-and-mortar gambling experience.
You can quickly navigate the platform and find all odds orderly laid out like in an Excel sheet. It has simple rows and columns, and the main sports tab is available on the left drop-down menu, that's easily accessible.
The site could easily be updated, but it’s still working for players. Thus, we’re unlikely to see much effort applied to redesign soon.
Mobile Devices Experience: 4.95/5
The platform’s mobile experience is as good as the desktop experience. Better still, some benefits can only be accessed on the instant play mobile application for Android and iOS devices, making it one of the best mobile casinos around.
One of these is a simple and compressed navigation bar on the left-hand side once you load the website.
The mobile site is elegant and clean, and navigation across the entire application is hassle-free. Even starters don’t have to invest much time to find their way through the application and wager on all the games and events they prefer.
Contests: 4.85/5
Sportsbetting.ag is pretty big on contests. We were impressed by the excellent selection of tournament-themed promotions. Below are a few mentions:
- $150,000 2nd Chance Survivor: You’ll get a chance to win a six-figure prize for only $30. Up to 25 entries are available per account at discounted rates.
- $100,000 perfect parlay: This weekly contest is available during the regular NFL season. It involves correctly predicting the 16 NFL games against the total or spread. By predicting each game correctly, you can win $100,000.
- $200,000 NFL Survivor Contest: The contest begins on the first week of the NFL season and continues through week 18; the postseason isn’t included. You must purchase at least one entry at $30 per entry to participate.
And many more.
Sportsbetting.ag Review Score: 4.67/5
Sportsbetting.ag offers a balanced and simple website that most players will be willing to use as a prospective sportsbook and real money online casino. The casino’s tenure spans over two decades, proving that it’s a legit option for wagering on active global games and events.
One of the biggest selling points is the massive selection of bonuses, promotions, and contests where you can win huge prizes. The casino section is solid, while the sports betting section is mostly procedural.
Most of the past financial issues don’t exist anymore. Winnings are usually processed quickly, and there are plenty of odds in the casino and sportsbook.
What Should You Consider Before Playing at Sportsbetting.ag?
Sportsbetting.ag restricts players from certain jurisdictions, including:
- Australia
- Afghanistan
- Austria
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Central African Republic
And several others. Any account accessed from the countries listed on the site will have restricted access rights, and any funds in the account may be forfeited.
To avoid penalties, you should contact the site if you intend to visit or relocate to a restricted region. Your account may then be permanently closed or placed on a temporary hold, with any funds available being returned to you.
Any attempts to ignore these rules may lead to account closure and any available balance forfeited.
We didn’t come across any info regarding tax laws on the platform’s terms and conditions; hence, ensure you consult appropriate tax regulators in your jurisdiction to avoid being on the wrong side of the law.
The Best Bonuses Currently Available at Sportsbetting.ag
Sportsbetting.ag scores highly in both the number and quality of bonuses and promotions. These include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashbacks, and VIP benefits.
This bonus is available for new sports bettors. To receive the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $55 (Bonus code: SB1000). Remember that Neteller and Skrill deposits are not eligible for the offer.
Also, the maximum offer per deposit amount is $1,000, and you have to meet a 10x rollover or bonus requirement before cashing out your winnings.
This welcome bonus is valid for first-time deposits through Ethereum, Bitcoin, or any accepted cryptocurrencies available at the cashier (Promo Code 100CRYPTO). You have to deposit at least $20 to receive this bonus, and the maximum offer per deposit amount is $1,000.
The offer comes with a 14x rollover requirement, which you must meet within 30 days unless otherwise stated. Keep in mind that only Canadian and US bettors qualify for this bonus. The free plays you receive are for the sportsbook and can’t be used in the casino, live betting, poker, or racebook.
This bonus is available for deposits (reloads) made through Ethereum, Bitcoin, or any accepted cryptocurrency (Promo code: 35CRYPTO). You must deposit at least $20 to receive the offer, and the maximum promo per deposit amount is capped at $350.
The offer has an 8x rollover requirement. Remember to use existing free plays before attempting to claim new ones. The offer is available for Canadian and USA players only and can only be used on the sportsbook. Additionally, all free bets have a 30-day expiry period.
To receive this bonus, you must deposit a minimum of $50, which is the industry standard (Promo code: FORLIFE). As with other offers at Sportsbetting.ag, Neteller, and Skrill deposits don’t contribute towards the wagering requirements of this bonus.
The maximum promo amount per deposit amount is $250 and the bonus has a 6x rollover requirement, which you must meet within 30 days. Also, only players from Canada and the USA are eligible for the offer.
Sportsbetting.ag outscores its competitors by offering new players a match-up deposit bonus of up to $1,000 on each of their first three deposits (Code: SBCASINO). The minimum deposit required to claim the bonus is $25, which is affordable for most players.
The bonus amount plus deposit amount has a 40x wagering requirement before you can cash out any winnings. And once you forfeit the bonus, the bonus and any subsequent winnings will be nullified.
Sportsbetting.ag offers a lucrative affiliate program for sports, casino, and poker room fanatics, as shown below:
- Sports: 200% up to $200 Plus a $50 Sports Free Play
- Poker: 200% up to $200 Plus $44 in Tournament Money
- Casino: 200% up to $200 Plus 50 Free Spins
20% Monthly Reload Bonus (Casino)
The platform will boost your own money weekly with the 20% Monthly Reload Bonus of up to $500, meaning extra money and more chances to win big in the casino. To receive the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $25 and use the code 2022OCT. The full T&Cs apply!
Yes, that’s not a typo. The gambling site now pays back players 20% on losses above $250 generated while betting on eSports games weekly.
This offer is an excellent way of introducing bettors to the exciting eSports world, which is taking shape globally. All rebates are paid back as casino bonuses.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Sportsbetting.ag
There’s no doubt that Sportbetting is a top-rated online gambling site for players globally. However, we know that no site is perfect, and you may not find the specific features you’re looking for. On that note, below are a few options that you can consider:
Pros:
- Special Bitcoin bonuses
- Quality loyalty program
- Excellent live betting section
- Accepts cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin
- Live eSports streaming feature
Cons:
- Navigation may become confusing at times
Overview:
Bovada is an ideal online sportsbook for amateur players who want a site where they can place a few bets and have fun. Its quality Bitcoin promotions and top-rated VIP program are unmatched in this industry.
The site is a brand with a huge history in gambling, making it a perfect option for players to bet on horse races, soccer, and tennis, plus other sports, casino, eSports, and poker tournaments worldwide.
One thing to remember is that the Sportsbetting.ag sportsbook regulates ‘sharps’ a lot. High rollers likely to drop a thousand should try a site like Bovada.
Pros:
- Generous sign-up offer
- A massive selection of games
- High betting limits
- Quality mobile sports betting experience
Cons:
- Reported cases of slow customer support
Overview:
You’ll hardly find an online gambling site with higher betting limits like BetOnline. The Sportsbetting.ag sportsbook allows you to place stakes as high as $25,000, depending on your reputation. Better still, it has a fantastic range of live dealers, promotions, and games.
However, there are a few reported instances of unreliable existing customer support, which is something that can easily discourage a player who wants to constantly engage with a customer service representative.
Other than that, rest assured you’ll have a memorable gambling experience.
Pros:
- Solid bonuses and promotions
- Top-rated live experience
- An attractive user interface
- Early sports betting odds
Cons:
- High rollover requirements for some bonuses
Overview:
What stands out the most about MyBookie positively is the fully-immersive online sportsbook and casino with excellent bonuses and promotions. Throw in a top-notch live betting experience, early betting odds, and an easy-to-use design, and you have a platform worthy of your time.
The most obvious disadvantage is the high wagering requirement for some promotions. However, this can be addressed easily, so hopefully, the developers at MyBookie will have a few adjustments to make soon rather than later.
Sportsbetting.ag Reviews by Other Players
To confirm our rating for Sportbetting.ag, we checked several customer review sites, such as Trustpilot, to see what previous and existing customers thought about the platform.
And to our least surprise, 99.99% of players gave the site a thumbs up, and close to none left negative reviews. Below are a few screenshots:
Sportsbetting.ag Review: Final Remarks
With small transaction fees on credit card payouts, a few players would ignore Sporsbetting.ag as a potential casino and sportsbook. However, the platform has been operating for over two decades, which confirms that it’s a safe site for online gambling.
At Sportsbetting.ag, you’ll have access to reliable banking methods and a massive selection of bonuses and promotions. The racebook, eSports, and casino sections are well-packed to ensure players from all backgrounds have something to enjoy.
If you’re in the mood to have the ultimate casino and online sports betting experience, Sportsbetting.ag is an excellent option.
Finally, we would like to remind you to always play responsibly!
