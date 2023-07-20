Best Sports Betting Sites in California: Top CA Online Sportsbooks Ranked by Betting Markets, Promos, and Odds

The best online betting sites in California have it all, from non-stop sports betting action to bumper bonuses and apps.
You can bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants, put together same-game parlays, and do it all in a safe, secure environment.
Our team of expert sports bettors has run the rule over Californian sports betting, handpicking the 8 best sports betting sites available in the state.
Bovada is our top pick and standout choice, but with 7 other alternatives, we're sure there's something here for everyone.
Ready to get started? Let’s see what’s in store.
Best Sports Betting Sites in California
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best for in-play betting
- MyBookie: Best bonuses
- BC Game: Best for crypto bettors
- SportsBetting.ag: Best for mobile betting
- BetUS: Best for American sports
- EveryGame: Best for European sports
- XBet: Magnificent design
1. Bovada - Best Sports Betting Site in California Overall
Pros:
- $750 welcome bonus
- Prop builder feature
- 30 sports betting markets
- Low 5x wagering requirement
- $200 referral bonus
- Stunning mobile and web design
Cons:
- Occasional late lines
Whether you want to bet on American sports, a niche European league, or take advantage of absolute steals in the prop betting market, Bovada does its best to cater to all types of bettors.
Founded in 2011 and long heralded as the OG of US online betting, it’s our top pick for Californian bettors.
Sports Betting Markets: 5/5
Bovada has multiple strengths, including offering thousands of markets each week for so-called major and minor sports and more props than practically any other sportsbook on the planet.
College sports are available, with Bovada going deep when it comes to college football in particular.
Odds are not always the best around, but we found them to be competitive. If you dig hard enough, you’ll spot lots of value here.
As a US sportsbook, Bovada specializes in American sports, such as the NFL, the MLB, and the NBA.
There are a wide array of futures bets available to keep things interesting as the seasons go along, while other bet types include spread betting, totals bets, and win bets.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
New players who join Bovada today can claim a $750 sportsbook welcome bonus. This is effectively a 75% match deposit offer that is redeemed by making a first deposit using crypto.
If you’d rather deposit via cash, you can instead earn a 50% deposit bonus up to $250.
Bovada is then offering regular players a $200 referral bonus each time a buddy of yours signs up using your referral link.
If the person you’ve referred makes their first deposit with Bitcoin, Bovada will boost your bonus to $275.
Most of Bovada’s subsequent offers are built around the site’s loyalty program. In other words, the more you bet, the more rewards you’ll receive.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Should you feel the need to play the likes of slots to pass the time or compete in more challenging online poker tournaments, you can do that at Bovada.
There are plenty of casino-specific bonuses available. You’ll also find a spectacular range of table games, specialty games, and hot drop jackpots.
In terms of sheer poker traffic, Bovada is part of the Pai Wang Luo poker network and commands significant traffic.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Bovada does all it can to push the usage of cryptocurrencies, demonstrating the benefits of playing with crypto (instant withdrawals, no fees, bigger bonuses).
Cryptos accepted here include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
You can, however, fund your account with US dollars, too.
Regular payment options include eWallets like PayPal, bank wire, check by courier, voucher, and debit/credit cards.
Zelle is also available, but withdrawal limits vary vastly depending on your chosen method.
Misc: 4.9/5
Bovada has been operating since 2011 and was formerly associated with sports betting powerhouse Bodog.
It continues to share its software with some sister sites, and this ensures a user-friendly interface and an easy-to-navigate website.
Ready to get started with a $750 welcome bonus? Click here to join Bovada today.
2. BetOnline - Best Sports Betting Site in California for In-Play Betting
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- Unlimited 25% sports reload bonus
- Daily odds boosters
- 18 cryptos accepted
- 20+ sports betting markets
- Numerous sports live streams
Cons:
- Fees on some transactions
Sports betting in California wouldn't be the same without BetOnline, a highly-established sports betting site where the bonuses never seem to end.
There are welcome bonuses, crypto bonuses, player prop bonuses, and even live betting bonuses on the menu.
Of course, all this goes alongside an entertaining sports betting experience.
Sports Betting Markets: 5/5
BetOnline has a separate racebook, esports, and sports betting section.
In the “sports” category, you’ll be greeted with features such as a prop builder and an odds booster, both of which will help you extract as much value as possible from your bets.
There are thousands of markets in all the major sports.
But while BetOnline posts lines earlier than many other online sportsbooks, they’re a tad slower when it comes to releasing odds for bets such as props and totals.
For example, two days before an NFL game starts, there are generally five markets available. However, 100+ more will be added closer to kick-off.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
BetOnline is one of our top picks for bonuses, with new players able to get their hands on a 50% welcome bonus that’s worth as much as $1,000.
This can be used on various sports, including Thursday Night Football and post-season MLB games. In other words, whatever you want.
Crypto players can also claim a juicy 100% deposit bonus, while other offers on the table for new sign-ups include a $25 risk-free player prop bet and a $25 live betting free bet.
If you turn into a regular at BetOnline, you’ll be able to claim a 25% sports reload bonus any time you make a qualifying deposit if you use the promo code “LIFEBONUS.”
Casino Games: 4.7/5
Poker fans should especially take note because BetOnline goes all-in when it comes to online poker tournaments and promos.
There’s a 100% poker welcome bonus on the table should you ignore the sports welcome offer, and you can ascend the leaderboards for the chance to win a chunk of the $80,000 prize pool.
Naturally, there are also hundreds of slot games here, and these include a range of exclusive titles and progressive jackpots.
A wide variety of blackjack and roulette games round things off.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
BetOnline accepts more banking options than many other online sportsbooks on this list.
Your options include 18 different cryptocurrencies, credit and debit cards, person-to-person transfers, money orders, and wire transfers.
But while crypto withdrawals are almost always nearly instant, regular withdrawals can take a bit longer due to a 24-hour reviewing period (although it won’t always take this long).
BetOnline also has fairly tight withdrawal limits in place, too, for the sake of liquidity.
Misc: 4.8/5
BetOnline has been servicing US bettors for over 25 years and is indeed one of California’s most reputable sports betting sites.
The site also allows players to choose between the latest interface or revert to the classic look. We tested them out, and both look great.
Click here to check out the latest sports promos from BetOnline
3. MyBookie - Best Bonuses of any Sports Betting Site in California
Pros:
- $1,000 double your first deposit welcome offer
- Three-tiered VIP program
- Build your own props from scratch
- Featured odds available each week
Cons:
- High minimum deposits
Online sportsbook VIP programs can sometimes be hard to fathom.
However, this certainly isn’t the case with MyBookie’s VIP program, which races out of the traps with exclusive perks, tailored promotions, and monthly cashback offers.
Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5
MyBookie is still a fairly new Californian sportsbook that’s trying to muscle itself in among the big hitters. One of the ways it’s succeeding is with its feature odds tool.
With this, MyBookie displays a range of featured odds each week. They usually center around American sports like the NFL, and they give you the chance to find immense value in what is otherwise a crowded market.
Essentially, you get more bang for your buck.
College football is also worth mentioning, with MyBookie covering it better than many rival sportsbooks, while the likes of Nascar, tennis, and soccer are also covered well.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
MyBookie gives you the chance to double your deposit as a new player.
You’ll be rewarded with up to $1,000 on your first deposit, and this bonus must be used on sports betting. You’ll also get a $10 casino chip as part of this deal.
The aforementioned VIP program was revamped in 2020 and is one of the best ways to be rewarded each time you place a sports bet in California.
This is a three-tiered program (Hall of Fame is the summit), and perks include bonus bets, invites to exclusive contests, and your own dedicated account manager.
What’s also cool is that when you head into the cashier section, you’ll see all the available bonuses for each specific payment method.
Casino Games: 4.4/5
An area that lets MyBookie down a tad is the online casino. Don’t get us wrong — there’s plenty of fun to be had here with the featured slot games, table games, and live dealer games.
But a lack of poker and subsequent poker tournaments won’t suit all players, with video poker the only option.
On the flip side, there are more than 20 blackjack variants, and huge jackpots are won daily by players.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Like all the top US sportsbooks, MyBookie accepts a handful of cryptos (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum).
Other ways you can make a deposit and process a withdrawal are person-to-person, Visa, and MasterCard.
The fairly high minimum deposit for some limits might frustrate some players.
Visa has a $45 min deposit, and person-to-person has a $100 min deposit. However, you can raise your withdrawal limits by ascending the VIP program.
Misc: 4.5/5
MyBookie was updated in 2020 and looks better than ever.
This is now a clean, professional online sports betting site that can compete with the big boys in various ways. It’s also pleasing that the site has brought back its much-missed search function.
Ready to double your deposit? Click here to join MyBookie today.
4. BC Game - Best Sports Betting Site in California for Crypto Bettors
- Unlock rewards up to 1 BTC
- Four deposit welcome bonuses
- 100+ cryptos accepted
- 25+ sports
Cons:
- Crypto payments only
BC Game is an exciting new US online sports betting site available in California that is as modern as online sportsbooks go.
It’s innovative, creative, and adopts a different approach when it comes to betting, bonuses, and casino games. What’s more, this is a crypto sportsbook that accepts 100+ coins.
Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5
Despite BC Game’s innovations and unique way of doing things, the good news is that it’s kept things decidedly old school when it comes to how you place your bets.
All the sports — more than 25 in total — are listed on the left-hand side of the page, while all the markets are located in the center.
Lines are posted early, Asian markets are offered, and there is a wide variety of handicap bets available for most sports and matches.
In fact, when it comes to the number of markets offered (including prop bets), BC Game is tough to beat.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
We spoke about innovations earlier. When it comes to bonuses offered, BC Game likes to do things differently.
For example, instead of a conventional welcome offer, BC Game gives you the chance to get rewarded up to 1 Bitcoin when you create your account.
The aim of this bonus is longevity since you can opt for a first, second, third, and fourth deposit welcome bonus.
You can then complete tasks in order to claim so-called “Master Medals,” which allow you to unlock more promotions and prizes.
Casino Games: 5/5
BC Game excels when it comes to combining sports betting with casino action. There are 25 original games here, including Crash, Limbo, and CoinFlip.
Players have the option of picking from 450+ slots, 440+ live dealer games, and a range of other table games.
You can ascend the leaderboard for more cash prizes. High rollers can also place large bets, and there are special categories for high-volatility games.
BC Game stays on top of the latest trends, too. To that end, the site continually updates its library with hot new releases.
Payment Methods: 4.2/5
It will surely disappoint some players to learn that BC Game is a crypto-only casino site.
We feel that by not accepting fiat currencies, BC Game might be doing themselves and sports bettors a disservice.
However, the list of accepted cryptos is vast, with BC Game accepting both major and minor coins.
Therefore, if you’re a crypto sports bettor, this is a solid option.
Misc: 4.5/5
BC Game was launched in 2020, so some bettors might not see it as an established sports betting site.
However, it’s fully licensed and already has a high trust rating. And because it’s a crypto sportsbook, secure transactions are guaranteed.
Ready to unlock your Bitcoin rewards? Click here to join BC Game today.
5. SportsBetting.ag - Best Sports Betting Site in California for Mobile Betting
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus up to $1,000
- Experienced site with 25+ years
- In-depth market coverage of worldwide leagues
- 25% sports reload bonus
Cons:
- Dated web design
After 25 years in the sports betting industry, SportsBetting.ag remains as old school as ever and is undoubtedly still one of the best in the online sports betting market.
Its layout is plain and simple, its coverage of American sports and worldwide sports is deep, and it is easily one of the most hassle-free sportsbook apps to bet at.
This goes for whether you want to place sports bets on your desktop or your mobile device.
Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5
While a lot of US sports betting sites focus on American sports, SportsBetting.ag makes sure that sports bettors who prefer to find value elsewhere are accommodated superbly.
For example, “baseball” doesn’t just incorporate the MLB — it also includes Taiwanese baseball leagues, the Republic of Korea baseball leagues, and more.
As such, there’s a rich depth to what you can bet on here.
Lines are posted early, and same game parlays are available.
But — as is the case with many Californian sports betting sites — it is the American sports that benefit from in-depth market coverage.
Using an NFL game as an example, you can bet on stats like pass attempts, pass interceptions, pass completions, and many more.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5
New players can choose from a sports welcome bonus, a casino welcome bonus, and a poker welcome bonus.
The sports welcome bonus is a 50% up to $1,000 offer, and you can use this to bet on any sport.
You can then increase your bankroll by 25% whenever you want by making a qualifying deposit of at least $50. This sports reload bonus is worth as much as $250.
Alternatively, a 35% sports reload bonus is available for crypto players.
Casino Games: 4.4/5
Like many of the top online sportsbooks, SportsBetting.ag is a high-traffic poker site.
Bad Beat Jackpot Poker is here, while tournaments include Sit ’n’ Go,’ where you can win 2,000x your buy-in.
This is the case even if just 3 players are competing overall.
There are also blackjack tournaments, roulette tournaments, and a solid selection of video poker games.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Almost 20 cryptocurrencies are accepted at SportsBetting.ag. Alongside the usual suspects like Bitcoin and Litecoin, you can play with Stellar, Tether, and Tron.
MasterCard, Visa, and American Express payments are also accepted, along with person-to-person, money orders, and wire transfers.
Minimum deposits average $50 for fiat currency payment methods, and you can withdraw as much as $100,000 if you use crypto.
Misc: 4.2/5
There’s no doubt that SportsBetting.ag is decidedly old school, with the site having not been updated in a number of years.
However, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the software, and a mobile app is available for those who want to bet on the go.
Ready to get started with a 50% welcome bonus? Click here to join SportsBetting.ag today.
Sports Betting in California - Runners-up:
Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Sports Betting Sites in California
Online Sports Betting Markets
Sports fans who check out the sports betting sites on our list will find in-depth variety when it comes to sports and the available markets.
All four major professional sports in America are covered alongside worldwide sports like tennis, soccer, golf, and the UFC.
Bonuses and Promotions
Sports betting is always better when there are bonuses up for grabs.
This is why we added California online sports betting sites that excel in welcome offers, reload bonuses, cashback promos, and free bets.
Online Casino Games
All the CA sports betting sites in our review guide double up as online casinos.
This means you can indulge in sports wagering, bet on slots, participate in poker tournaments, and play live dealer games.
Payment Methods
California sports bettors will find all the top, trusted payment methods available at the sports betting sites on our list. This includes crypto, eWallets, and bank cards.
If you’re located in other states, check out our other guides:
Sports Betting in California: FAQs
Are Sports Betting Sites in California Safe?
Provided you sign up at licensed sports betting sites, sports betting in California is 100% safe.
You can find the licensing info of any sports gambling site by checking the footer of their homepage.
To be sure, you can also check to see what other security measures a sports betting site has implemented, such as SSL encryption.
What Sports Do Sports Betting Sites in California Offer?
You can bet on various sports at a California sports betting site, including Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA, soccer, tennis, golf, Nascar, the UFC, and more.
You can also bet on eSports and, occasionally, Daily Fantasy Sports. The exact sports you can bet on and the specific leagues and tournaments vary from site to site.
What Types of Bets Can I Place at California Sports Betting Sites?
At California sports betting sites, spread betting is arguably one of the most popular types of bets to place.
However, sports wagering covers various bet types, including parlay bets, prop bets, futures bets, moneyline bets, and totals bets.
Many CA sports betting platforms, such as Bovada, specialize in prop bets, but all of the best sportsbooks will offer all popular betting markets.
What is In-Person Sports Betting in California?
In-person sports betting is the same as retail sports betting, which is to say that it's when you visit a land-based sportsbook to place a bet, e.g., the tribal casinos that are all over the country.
Options in California are limited, but you can visit horse racing tracks in Los Angeles and bet on horse racing.
Can I Bet on Local Teams at Sports Betting Sites in California?
Yes! All the best California sports betting sites, like Bovada and SportsBetting.ag, offer markets and odds for teams like the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Nothing is preventing you from backing local teams when you bet online in CA. You can also mix and match your bets between professional and collegiate sports should you wish.
How Do I Choose the Best Online Sports Betting California Site for Me?
Finding the best online sportsbooks can take a lot of time. That’s why it’s good to start by checking out review guides like this one.
A good review guide introduces you to the best sportsbooks available in your area by highlighting their pros and cons, key features, and bonuses.
Comparison of the 5 Best Sports Betting Sites in California
In this section, we’ll briefly recap our top 5 picks.
- Bovada: A $750 welcome bonus, a useful prop builder feature, and more markets than most other sportsbooks are some highlights that ensure Bovada retains its crown as the number one sports betting site in California.
- BetOnline: Players who join this site can look forward to daily odds boosters and an unlimited 25% sports reload bonus whenever they make a qualifying deposit. There are also 18 cryptos accepted at this 25+-year-old sportsbook. New sign-ups receive a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus.
- MyBookie: A three-tiered VIP program that allows you to get more out of your sports betting with exclusive perks and free bets is one of the few pros you can expect from MyBookie. Join the site today to double your initial deposit, up to $1,000.
- BC Game: This site accepts over 100 cryptocurrencies, making it the ideal choice for crypto bettors. Unlock mystery rewards, bet on over 25 sports and thousands of markets, and claim up to 1 BTC by joining BC Game.
- SportsBetting.ag: With over 25 years of experience, SportsBetting.ag seamlessly transitioned to mobile sports betting and now boasts a streamlined, state-of-the-art mobile app. Download the app today and use it to claim your 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus.
How to Sign Up at a Sports Betting Site in California
Using Bovada, our no.1 pick, we’re going to show you how to sign up at a CA sportsbook.
Step 1. Click ‘JOIN’
To kickstart the registration process, hit the red “Join” button at the top of the homepage.
Step 2. Fill in the Form
A single form appears which asks for your first and last name, date of birth, email address, and password. You’ll also need to enter other personal details.
Step 3. Agree to the T&Cs
Lastly, just tick the box at the bottom of the form to confirm you agree to Bovada’s terms and conditions.
Once you submit all the information, the site will send you a verification link. Click the link to verify your account, and you can then begin placing sports wagers after that.
So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites in California?
If you’re in the Golden State and want to place wagers, these are the best California online sports betting sites you can join today.
Bovada truly stands out as our top pick, closely followed by a handful of other top-rated sportsbooks, all offering exciting bonuses.
Remember, sports wagering is meant to be a fun activity. Whenever you bet online, always do so responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: