Spin Casino Canada Review – Spin Casino Bonuses, Games, and Rewards for CA Players

Spin Casino is considered one of the most popular and reputable casinos for Canadian players.
But is it the right casino for you?
Read our Spin Casino Canada review to find out.
Spin Casino Canada Review Pros:
- Up to C$1,000 welcome bonus
- Dedicated Android and iPhone app
- Around 500 top-quality online casino games
- Over a dozen payment options
- Diverse games library from over 30 providers
- Latest SSL encryption technology
- Fast payout processing
- Solid loyalty club
Spin Casino Canada Review Cons:
- No sports betting included
- Does not support cryptocurrencies
The best Spin Casino bonuses available in Canada:
- Spin Casino No Deposit Free Spins – Click here to claim 100 no-deposit free spins on Mystical Zodiac now!
- Best Spin Casino Bonus Code - SPN150AF – Use this bonus code to redeem 150 free spins on Ancient Fortunes: Zeus with your first deposit of $20 or more.
- New Game Bonus – Click here to redeem 100 free spins on Wheel of Wishes and up to $1,000 in casino bonus funds.
- 50 Bonus Spins – You’ll get 50 chances to win Spin Casino’s jackpot prize! Plus, you’ll get three more bonuses worth up to $1,000 in total.
- No-Deposit Bonus Spins – Click here to redeem 50 no-deposit free spins on Candy Palace today!
In this Spin Casino casino review, we’ll discuss everything you need to know before getting started. We’ll touch on their gaming library before going in-depth to reveal the fine print neglected by shady affiliate reviewers.
And finally, we’ll be answering the age-old question – amongst hundreds of competing sites hoping to claim the throne, is Spin Casino the best online casino for Canadian players?
Before we do anything else; it’s time to discuss the laundry list of bonuses and promotions available for new players at Spin Casino!
Spin Casino Canada - Best Stand-Out Features
If you’re not already drooling over Spin Casino’s generous online slots bonuses, this list of stand-out features might sway your opinion. We’ve summarized them in an easy-to-read, bulleted format for your convenience.
- Rest easy with Spin Casino’s 21-year track record of integrity
- Play through 500+ online casino games at your leisure
- Enjoy a flawless iOS & Android casino performance with the stellar Spin Casino app
- Take advantage of 24/7 email support and receive quick responses
- 5 insanely generous Spin Casino bonuses
- Reap exclusive rewards with Spin Casino’s loyalty club
- Keep everything you earn with fee-free deposits and payouts
Is Spin Casino Canada Legit?
Yes.
Before you sign up with any online casino real money site, you should be questioning the legitimacy and reputation of the brand. Don’t worry – we researched and vetted Spin Casino so you don’t have to.
With this in mind, you’re probably wondering – is Spin Casino Canada actually a trustworthy and reputable casino site? The short answer is yes.
It maintains appropriate licensing from both the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority, so we have no doubts that Spin Casino’s solid reputation is the real deal.
Licensed online casinos pay tens of thousands of dollars in annual fees while subjecting their brand to intense scrutiny, all for the sake of proving their legitimacy on paper.
Every casino game in their library is independently audited by a random number generator. As a result, you’ll enjoy the same winning odds you’d find at your favorite brick-and-mortar casino.
Additionally, Spin Casino offers real bonuses, timely payouts, and best-in-class security.
To make a long story short, Spin Casino is 100% trustworthy, regulated, safe and secure.
How To Sign Up & Claim a Spin Casino Bonus Code
By now, you might be eager to get started with Spin Casino. The sign-up process isn’t nearly as complex or confusing as you might think. Use our simple, step-by-step guide to get first dibs on those casino links you saw earlier!
1. Create a new Spin Casino account.
- Go to the Spin Casino login page and click the red “Sign Up” button.
- Select your country of residence on the next screen.
- Create a username and password combination.
- Type in your preferred email address.
- Enter your mobile phone number.
- Fill out any requested personal information.
- Enter your billing address.
- Tick Spin Casino’s age certification checkbox.
- Click “Register” to continue.
2. Verify your personal information with Spin Casino.
- Check your SMS text messages for a six-digit verification code.
- Enter your unique code on the next screen.
- Snap a photo of your government ID and your most recent utility bill.
- Upload both photos by email to finish Spin Casino’s KYC procedure.
- If you wish to use a credit card, you’ll need to send them your information.
- Wait 2-3 days until Spin Casino verifies your identity.
3. Make your first deposit and play casino games.
- Click the “Deposit” button from Spin Casino’s homepage.
- Select your preferred payment method from the next screen.
- Decide how much you’d like to fund your account with.
- Be sure to deposit at least $20 so you get your bonus.
- Enter your credit card, e-wallet, or banking information.
- Transfer your funds to your casino wallet.
- Start playing the best free online slots and enjoy your favorite games!
Although our link saves you the trouble of typing it out yourself; Spin Casino’s leading bonus code gets you 150 free spins on Ancient Fortunes: Zeus alongside $1,000 in casino funding.
How Does Spin Casino Canada Treat Canadian Players?
As you might expect from a casino with 20+ uninterrupted years of successful ownership; Spin Casino treats its players like royalty. They certainly make a good first impression, spoiling their new sign-ups for choice with five generous casino bonuses.
It’s easy and simple to verify your identity – all you need is a photo of your ID card and a utility bill. Spin Casino’s team of human staff works overtime to verify your identity in a day or two.
Because they also understand the frustration that comes with sneaky hidden fees; all transactions with Spin Casino are 100% free of charge. Payouts are quickly processed and delivered across the board.
E-wallet cashouts are virtually instant, and you’ll receive every penny you’re owed within 24 hours. Bank transfer and debit card transactions take just 2-3 days to appear in your available balance; which eclipses the current standard for top online gambling sites. Additionally, their 24/7 customer support team works with you to set reasonable deposit limits.
Finally, Spin Casino works closely with GamCare to facilitate responsible gambling. If you need to take a break from the slots, you can choose to lock your gaming account for a while.
Spin Casino delivers a player-focused experience, white-glove customer support, and an unbeatable selection of online casino games. What’s not to love?
Spin Casino Canada Review for Canadian Players
Pros
- 500+ world-class games
- 5 casino bonus codes for new players
- Exclusive loyalty club for active gamers
- 24/7 customer support by email
- Fee-free deposits & withdrawals
- Mobile casino app for iOS & Android
Cons
- No customer support by phone
- Doesn’t accept any cryptocurrencies
Variety of Casino Games: 4.75/5
Spin Casino is a “one-stop-shop” for casino traditionalists and sportsbook vets alike, and they guarantee new players an individualized yet thrilling experience across the board.
They work closely with 31 different software providers to bring 500+ casino slots, live casino games, classic table games, specialty titles, and jackpots to your fingertips. No matter what you’re here to play; you’re sure to find your niche within their diverse game library.
You might also be tempted by their selection of high-limit progressives. The luckiest winners at Spin Casino will share millions in jackpot prizes! Popular casino slots like Cash Splash, Major Millions, and Mega Moolah are just a handful of your million-dollar options.
Of course, their classic reels are well-worth a spin. Beyond their mind-boggling jackpot machines; you’ll enjoy inclusive betting minimums that allow for hours of heart-pounding entertainment on a budget.
When you get tired of spinning for gold; take a swing at 47 live dealer games from Evolution Gaming. You’ll have free reign over numerous blackjack variants, baccarat tables, roulette wheels, and game shows that put you in the hot seat.
You’ll also find several video poker variants waiting for your next bluff.
When you play here, the possibilities are endless!
Deposit Bonus & Promotions: 4.9/5
Spin Casino is promoting 5 generous bonuses, and two of them don’t require a deposit upfront.
As their welcome-home gift to you, new sign-ups can choose between 100 free spins on Mystical Zodiac or 50 free spins on Candy Palace. There’s no deposit required to claim these offers, but you can only “win” a maximum of $20 from either bonus.
When you decide to pull the trigger with Spin Casino, use the bonus code “SPN150AF” while signing up. You’ll claim their 1st deposit match bonus; which nets you 150 free spins on Ancient Fortunes: Zeus.
Alternatively, you can opt-in to receive 100 free spins on the famed Wheel of Wishes progressive.
Feeling lucky? Deposit $1 or more – you’ll get 50 chances to win Spin Casino’s jackpot prize. If you stick around; you’ll qualify for up to $1,000 in bonus cash across your next three deposits!
Active players will earn VIP points as they continue playing casino games. As you level up within Spin Casino’s loyalty club, you’ll get more and more bonus credits to use as you wish.
Available Banking Methods: 4.8/5Spin Casino doesn’t accept any cryptocurrencies, but cash bettors are spoiled for choice with their comprehensive banking menu. You can use your debit card, Interac, Skrill, iDebit, Trustly, Neteller, and more to fund your account.
You can start playing casino games with just $10, but you’ll need to deposit at least $20 in order to activate Spin Casino’s welcome package. Just so you know, all transactions at Spin Casino are 100% free of charge!
No matter which payment method you choose, there is a withdrawal minimum of $50. Once you’ve built up a bankroll, expect lightning-fast payouts – e-wallet transactions are processed and delivered within a day. Other fiat withdrawals take a mere 2-3 days to reach your balance.
Customer Support: 4.6/5
Like many of the most popular online casinos; you won’t find a phone line here. Still, Spin Casino manages to provide excellent customer support through a singular email hotline. Their team of experienced agents responds to player inquiries on a 24/7 basis.
While standard response times for popular online casinos hover between 24 - 48 hours, we received a reply from one of their representatives in less than 45 minutes.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Spin Casino lets you take the fun wherever life takes you. If you’ve ever wanted to put around 500 slots and table games in your back pocket, its downloadable casino app is available for iOS and Android mobile devices!
The mobile casino app is easy-to-use and fun to play with. We didn’t experience any lag while playing live casino games, spinning through slots, or withdrawing our winnings.
You can search for your favorite titles by name, sort your favorite games by category and recency, or jump on the bandwagon with their most popular reels.
Our Spin Casino Canada Review Score: 4.7/5
After taking each aspect of our Spin Casino review into account; they’ve earned 4.7 out of 5 stars from our experts.
With an excellent gaming library, plenty of generous bonuses, comprehensive support options, a dedicated mobile casino app, and a time-tested reputation; Spin Casino scrapes the ceiling of perfection.
Even still, there’s no such thing as a “flawless” online casino. But with everything that Spin Casino has got going on right now, it’s still one of the best online casinos Canada has ever seen.
Other Canadian casinos we reviewed:
What Should You Know Before Getting Started With Spin Casino?
Before you get started with Spin Casino Canada, you’ll need to take the regional restrictions (and the fine print) into consideration. For starters, United States players will need to stake their wagers elsewhere.
Spin Casino is licensed exclusively by the Malta Gaming Authority and Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Although you can play the casino games within Canada and the UK, there are a handful of restricted countries in Europe and the Middle East.
Spin Casino doesn’t accept Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies as legal tender.
You’ll have to use a debit card, eCheck, iDebit, NeoSurf, Trustly, Skrill, Citadel Instant Payments, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Flexepin, Neteller, or PayPal to fund your account.
You can only claim one bonus per account, household, and/or IP Address. Trying to double-dip will get you banned. They won’t give you any of your deposit money back, either.
Which Bonuses Are Available for Spin Casino Players in Canada?
No-Deposit Free Spins on Mystical Zodiac
Burn through 100 free spins on the popular Mystical Zodiac slot machine. There’s no deposit required, and you don’t even have to register beforehand. Just pick your Zodiac sign and spin to win!
Your free spins are worth $0.20 each, and you can only “win” a maximum of $20 from this bonus. You’ll also have to deposit a minimum of $10 in order to claim your earnings.
On the bright side, if you don’t win a worthwhile sum, you’re under no obligation to register or deposit any of your hard-earned money.
No-Deposit Free Spins on Candy Palace
Redeem 50 free spins on Candy Palace! The same deal applies – you won’t have to deposit or register before playing, but you can only earn $20 from your bonus spins.
Your spins are worth $0.20 each, and you’ll need to deposit at least $10 before withdrawing your earnings. If you’re just here for some high-quality entertainment on the casino’s dime, you’ll appreciate either no-deposit bonus!
$1,000 + 150 Free Spins on Ancient Fortune: Zeus
Use the bonus code “SPN150AF” to unlock 150 free spins on Ancient Fortune: Zeus with your first deposit of $20 or more.
You’ll only have 7 days to use your spins and meet Spin Casino’s wagering requirements, but Ancient Fortune is known for delivering big wins when you’d least expect it.
If you decide to stick around, you’ll claim up to $1,000 with your next three deposits. They’ll double your first transaction up to $400, and you’ll claim a 100% bonus up to $300 with your second deposit.
Spin Casino’s 3rd deposit match bonus (100% up to $300) follows suit.
$1,000 + 100 Free Spins on Wheel of Wishes
Get your hands on 100 free spins on the famed Wheel of Wishes slot! There’s no bonus code required, but you’ll have to satisfy the wagering requirements within 7 days to cash out your earnings.
Luckily, Wheel of Wishes is ready to pop with a $2 million jackpot at the time of writing!
Once you’ve burned through your spins, you can play other casino games for up to $1,000. There is one stipulation – you can’t play the Cash Splash progressive, Major Millions progressive, or any other jackpots with your bonus funds.
$1,000 + 50 Chances To Win $2.8 Million
Aside from their triple-tiered $1,000 match bonus; Spin Casino is giving away 50 chances to win $2.8 million (and counting) on Atlantean Treasures. You can deposit as little as $1 to get started!
There are steep wagering requirements attached to this offer. However, given the size of Spin Casino’s prize pool, lucky players should have no problem cashing out their earnings.
Even if your life doesn’t change overnight, you’ll remain eligible to claim $1,000 in bonuses.
Spin Casino’s VIP Program
Spin Casino’s VIP Program rewards loyal players in spades. As you continue playing live dealer games, table games, video poker games, and your favorite casino slots; you’ll earn bonus credits to spend however you please.
There are six different levels of “awesome” within their loyalty program. New players start out in the “Bronze” tier. As you get closer and closer to achieving “Privé” status, you’ll earn more comp points and other player perks with each wager.
Their VIP program is free-to-join and free-to-earn, so why not take advantage?
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Spin Casino CA
Casumo
While Spin Casino Canada tops out at 500+ titles, Casumo is home to thousands of exclusive games. If you’re searching for a never-ending stream of slots, tables, and video poker variants, they’re just what the doctor ordered.
Although the casino doesn’t have a mobile app, its over 2,000 casino games are mobile-friendly. No matter where you are, you can use Casumo’s website to enjoy your favorite titles.
They one-up Spin Casino with 24/7 email and live chat support, and players can expect lightning-fast assistance when they need it most.
Like Spin Casino Canada, the site doesn’t accept any cryptocurrencies. Instead, you’ll have to fund your account using a credit card or e-wallet. When you make your first deposit, the casino will double it up to $500.
You’ll also get 115 free spins to use on the 9 Masks of Fire progressive jackpot reel!
Leo Vegas
Leo Vegas is our top choice for skill gamers. Although the casino’s gaming library is filled with thousands of slots, most players stick around for the tables.
Evolution Gaming hosts over 200 live dealer games on the site, and there’s room for every player’s budget. Take your pick between 71 roulette wheels, 60 blackjack variants, 45 baccarat tables, and 35 card games to find your favorites! And with over a dozen live dealer poker, it’s easily one of the best poker sites in Canada.
45 live game shows present a refreshing change of pace in between rounds. Betting minimums start at $0.20 across the board, but the “VIP” selection lets high rollers wager up to $50,000 per hand.
If you have any questions or concerns, they offer 24/7 customer support by email, live chat, and phone. It’s easy to get in touch with somebody who can help.
You can download Leo Vegas’ mobile app for iOS and Android before spinning their bonus wheel to claim an exclusive deposit match!
mBit Casino
Unlike Spin Casino, Casumo, and Leo Vegas, mBit Casino proudly accepts 7 forms of cryptocurrency. You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and XRP to fund your account and receive instant payouts.
The gaming library is a slot lover’s paradise, but live dealer games are restricted in some territories. As it stands, mBit is home to over 3,500 slots, specialty titles, and online tables from 38 high-tech software providers! And with around 50 poker games, mBit is considered one of the best BTC poker casinos around.
There’s no downloadable app to speak of, but the website is easily accessible on mobile devices. Sans a few hundred “mBit originals”, you’ll enjoy a full-fledged gaming experience while on the go.
mBit’s generous welcome package ties it all together. High rollers willing to fork over at least 0.005 BTC will earn 300 free spins with their first deposit. Excluding the progressive jackpot lineup, you can use your free spins to play through hundreds of crypto-exclusive slots!
If you had any doubts regarding mBit’s ability to honor huge winnings, they’ll also match your first transaction by 175% up to 5 BTC.
Finally, players can use mBit’s 24/7 live chat feature to reach out with questions or concerns.
Other Spin Casino Canada Reviews Online
Before we endorse any online casino in Canada; we sift through third-party sites to get the inside scoop. Needless to say, Spin Casino passed our “public verification” test with flying colors! We found numerous positive reviews from verified players on Trustpilot, AskGamblers, and Reddit.
New sign-ups liked their unmatched gaming selection, quick-responding support team, and hassle-free payouts. Finally, one special reviewer goes out of their way to praise Spin Casino’s mobile app!
As you can see, Spin Casino’s time-tested reputation isn’t built on smoke and mirrors.
Spin Casino Canada Review - Final Verdict
So, is Spin Casino a top casino for Canadian players?
In our expert opinion, the answer is yes. While the casino could implement a phone line; it has certainly exceeded our expectations in just about every area.
There are over 500 online casino games and the site gives away hundreds of free slots spins without demanding a deposit upfront. Better still, its dedicated mobile casino app lets you take the fun wherever you are.
If you want to get a piece of the action…
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: