Slots of Vegas Review in 2022: Rating Slots of Vegas for Casino Bonuses, Game Library & Fairness

If you are looking for a great online casino that offers all the excitement and fanfare of a Vegas casino from the comfort of your own home, we have great news for you — you might have just found it.
Slots of Vegas Casino is a great online gambling site that has years of experience under its belt, and in today’s Slots of Vegas review, we are going to discuss all the important details you should know about it — along with the disadvantages usually ignored.
Here’s a quick overview of what we found:
Slots of Vegas Pros:
- Generous welcome package with extra spins
- Mobile-friendly website for gambling on the go
- 24/7 customer service
- PC app for better gambling experience
- Supports crypto banking
Slots of Vegas Cons:
- No live casino section
- Limited banking options
Latest Slots of Vegas Bonuses
- WILD250: The fun at Slots of Vegas starts with an exciting welcome bonus! Players get a 250% match welcome bonus and additional 50 free spins on Wild Hog Luau. The match bonus is for slots and keno only. The minimum deposit to receive this offer is $30.
- LIBRE25: Free spin bonuses are a lot of fun, and they can help you gamble for longer. At Slots of Vegas, you can score an exciting free spins bonus that gives you 25 free spins on a slot game called Lucha Libre 2.
- NEW300: Players can receive a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 if they use this code. There are no playthrough requirements and no maximum cash-out limits for this bonus - wow!
- Play21: If you are a fan of blackjack, there's an exciting opportunity waiting for you here. Blackjack players can score an exciting 200% deposit match when making their first deposit at Slots of Vegas. Just use the Slots of Vegas bonus code PLAY21 when making your first deposit of at least $30, and the bonus is yours.
- BTC300: When making your first deposit using one of the accepted digital coins, you can score a 300% deposit match plus 25 free spins on Miami Jackpots.
- SOV25: Using this promo code, you can score an exciting free chip bonus at Slots of Vegas. Use this promo code when making a deposit, and you will be able to score a $25 free chip bonus.
Since its inception, Slots of Vegas has been delighting online gambling fans with its amazing real-money casino games and a long list of excellent features. In this Slots of Vegas casino review, we take an in-depth look at what makes this online casino stand out from the rest.
By the end of this review, you will have a good idea of whether Slots of Vegas suits your needs.
Best Stand-Out Features of Slots of Vegas Online Casino
- Style and Design: Slots of Vegas is a jazzy Vegas-inspired online casino site that has a great layout with a brilliant look and feel of a brick-and-mortar casino. It is a busy-looking layout, but everything is easy to find and navigate.
- Exclusive Bonuses & Promos: This casino often hands out exclusive rewards, which range from additional free chips, free spins, match bonuses, increased insurance on your losses, and much more. This makes gambling here very exciting.
- Safe and Secure Banking: While this online casino might not support most banking options, whatever is available here should be enough for the majority of gamblers. You can find traditional banking options such as bank transfers, as well as modern payment methods, including cryptocurrencies.
- Quality Customer Service: Slots of Vegas has an excellent customer support department, and their representatives are very helpful and knowledgeable. Players can contact the customer support department via email and telephone. Additionally, customer support is available 24/7.
Is Slots of Vegas Casino Legit?
Yes! Slots of Vegas is a legitimate online casino.
Slots of Vegas has years of experience in the online gambling industry.
This online casino follows the latest security measures in the industry to ensure the safety and security of its users. Because of its long experience in the gambling world, Slots of Vegas manages to deliver a one-of-a-kind gaming platform to its players.
The huge popularity and unparalleled reputation in the gambling industry show that Slots of Vegas is, in fact, a perfectly legitimate online casino, offering users an amazing gambling experience.
Steps to Get Started at Slots of Vegas
Do you like what you’ve read so far? Maybe you are even ready to open your account already. If so, check out our quick guide to getting started at Slots of Vegas; it should not take you more than a few minutes.
Step 1: Open Slots of Vegas Casino Account
- Click this link and open the Slots of Vegas website.
- Here, find the “Sign Up” button in the top right-hand corner.
- Enter your username, password, and email address.
- Enter your name, surname, and date of birth.
- Fill in your personal details, such as your address and telephone number, and click “Register.”
Step 2: Verify Your Email
- Part of the registration process is verifying your email.
- All you have to do is to copy-paste the code sent to your email for verification.
- There’s no need to verify your phone number at this stage. You can skip it for now and verify before withdrawing your wins.
Step 3: Deposit Funds & Play Slots of Vegas Casino Games
- Go to the Cashier’s tab under “Bank” at the top right-hand side of the page.
- Click the third “Bonuses” tab to see what bonuses you qualify for.
- Click “Redeem” next to your bonus of choice.
- Make your deposit and play Slots of Vegas games online.
How Does Slots of Vegas Casino Treat Its Players?
As previously mentioned, Slots of Vegas has a friendly and very helpful customer support department. Customer support is available 24 hours a day to answer any questions you may have.
They are quick to respond to emails and do their best to provide you with detailed information. We especially liked their live chat support and found detailed answers to our questions, which is always good.
Additionally, there is a comprehensive FAQs section where all of your most pressing questions are answered.
All in all, Slots of Vegas is a great online casino with a dedicated team that is always there to help out users. This casino also supports responsible gambling and allows players to use different types of limitations on their accounts for better control over gambling.
Slots of Vegas Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games Here?
We have discussed some very important aspects that make this online casino a great option for gamblers of all different interests. But, there’s much more that we have to talk about.
Let’s get started with our very detailed Slots of Vegas casino review.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
Slots of Vegas has a brilliant selection of fantastic real money casino games such as great Vegas casino slots, keno, table games, video poker, and a host of specialty games that are outstanding. Additionally, they have a great selection of sensational jackpots for you to enjoy.
Games here are from leading providers in the industry, including RealTime Gaming, which is one of the best-known game providers in the industry.
Slots Selection: 4.75/5
The long list of exciting classic slots at Slots of Vegas is sensational, and they offer a whole host of different games of every theme. From traditional real money slots to jackpot slots, Slots of Vegas has you covered.
Their list includes many of the internet’s most popular titles as well as some lesser-known slot machines that are super exciting to play.
Table Games: 4.7/5
Slots of Vegas hasn’t only rolled out the red carpet when it comes to their slots, but they have done a great job in providing an excellent list of great table games as well. Players can look forward to Tri Card Poker, Perfect Pairs, traditional blackjack, and Suit ‘Em Up Blackjack.
Their table game selection is admittedly small, but the available instant play games should be more than enough for regular players.
One downside of this casino is that there are no live casino games available here, which might be a huge disadvantage for many gamblers.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Slots of Vegas has a brilliant downloadable software app that is supported on both Android and iOS devices. The mobile casino app is very well designed with a clean look and easy-to-use layout.
All the games offered by this online casino are available on the mobile version, which is a huge advantage. This means that you can play all of your favorite games on the go whenever you want to.
Specialty Games and Features: 4.7/5
Slots of Vegas has a small selection of specialty games that are a breath of fresh air and fantastic fun to play.
We would like to see them expand on their specialty games just a little bit as we are knocked out by the quality of the small selection on offer but then again, they have a number of great games on offer in the slots, table games, and more.
Banking Options: 4.6/5
We have already mentioned that Slots of Vegas is somewhat limited, although it does support the main methods. To recap, they offer Bitcoin, credit, and debit cards, as well as the fantastically popular e-wallet Neteller as deposit methods. On the withdrawal side, they offer Bitcoin, bank wire transfers, and bank checks.
You can expect your withdrawal within 3-5 banking days, and it is always important to check with your banking option service provider to see if they charge fees.
Slots of Vegas Review Score 4.7/5
Slots of Vegas has stood the test of time because it has a great all-around casino offering coupled with some fantastic features, including their amazing selection of welcome and deposit bonuses they offer both their new and existing players alike.
Everything is well-designed and easy to navigate, which makes it a perfect option for new players.
Users at Slots of Vegas will never be bored of their gameplay as they are constantly adding new games - amazing!
The software provider is top-class, and no one can fault their mobile casino, which is of excellent quality and offers amazing performance.
All in all, we think Slots of Vegas is one of our favorite casinos, and players of all different skill levels will find more than enough to keep them entertained for hours on end.
Find out more about Slots of Vegas Casino and its latest bonuses here.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Slots of Vegas Casino?
Slots of Vegas is available in many countries throughout the world; however, there are a number of locations where access is restricted.
Gamblers in some locations can’t use this casino, so we suggest you check the full list of restricted countries that can be found on the Slots of Vegas website.
Available currencies include AUD, CAD, and USD. As we have already mentioned, Slots of Vegas also supports crypto gambling.
Slots of Vegas Casino Bonuses for New Players
One of the biggest draw cards of Slots of Vegas Casino is the extensive list of welcome bonuses and exciting promotions offered to players. They do an excellent job of welcoming new players as well as showing loyalty to their existing players.
Among the many generous bonuses, you can find the following here:
- Welcome Packages: New players at Slots of Vegas are given the opportunity to score a generous welcome bonus. Not only one, but there are several welcome bonuses available here. For example, with the promo code WILD250, you can score a fiat welcome bonus. On the other hand, there also is a BTC300 welcome deposit bonus code, which is for crypto gamblers and offers a 300% deposit match on crypto deposits.
- Free Spins Bonuses: We found that this casino offers several exciting free spin bonuses for its users. To activate the 25 free spins bonus on Lucha Libre 2, simply use the promo code LIBRE25.
These are just a few examples of the amazing bonuses and promotions awaiting players at Slots of Vegas. The best thing is that this casino very frequently updates the list of promotions. So, make sure to go back and check out the promotions page of this casino to make sure you are not missing out on new opportunities.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Slots of Vegas
As we have found throughout this review, Slots of Vegas is an amazing online casino with a lot to offer. But, there are many other exciting online casino sites available in the industry that you might want to check out.
Here are some of our top alternatives to Slots of Vegas:
Bitstarz
Crypto gambling is becoming more and more popular daily. If you are a fan of crypto gambling, you should definitely check out what Bistarz has to offer, as it is one of the best crypto casinos out there.
BitStarz is a sensational online casino that has a brilliant selection of over 4,000 different games on offer. Apart from their famous selection of exciting casino games, they also offer great bonuses and rewards of up to 5 BTC plus 200 free spins.
With excellent mobile capabilities, banking options, customer support, and other great features, BitStarz is worth checking out.
Wild Casino
If you are looking for a superior online gambling experience, then Wild Casino is for you.
With just about 400 different quality casino games in its arsenal, Wild Casino has a lot to keep you entertained, including some world-class features such as a brilliant mobile casino and great banking options.
Additionally, they offer great bonuses and rewards, such as the fiat currency welcome bonus of 250% up to $1000 if you use the code WILD250 - up to $5,000 in total!
On the cryptocurrency side, they offer a sensational 300% up to $3,000 if you use the code CRYPTO300 and many more.
Bovada
If you are a fan of sports betting, Bovada should be your number one choice. With a variety of betting markets and competitive odds, Bovada is truly one of the best online sportsbooks out there.
They also have great welcome bonuses! Bovada offers a fiat currency welcome bonus of 100% up to $1000 if you use the code CAWELCOME100 with a 25x wagering requirement - a total of $3,000.
The cryptocurrency welcome bonus is 25% up to $1.250 if you use the code BTCCWB1250 with a 25x wagering requirement.
Slots of Vegas Reviews by Other Players Online
We have already given you a detailed overview of this online casino and told you everything that we think about this online casino. But, there are many other users online, just like us, who share their ideas about this casino.
We found that the user reviews of Slots of Vegas Casino are, for the most part, exceptionally good. While it is impossible to expect a casino with over a decade of experience not to have any negative reviews, it is good to know that Slots of Vegas has only a few negative reviews, which is a very promising sign.
Let’s take a look at some of them:
Slots of Vegas Casino Review: Final Words
Slots of Vegas is a sensational online casino that has so much to offer its new and existing players alike. They do a great job at welcoming their new players and incentivizing their existing players with enticing rewards and bonuses.
Their mobile casino is fantastic, and Slots of Vegas also offers a decent variety of banking options.
Overall, we were impressed with this gambling site, and we believe that it can be a great option for gamblers with different interests.
If you still have not made up your mind, take one more look at our detailed review, make your decision, and please make sure to always gamble responsibly.
