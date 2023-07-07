Best No Deposit Casino Bonus in Canada: Top No Deposit Promotions for Canadian Players (Free Spins, Cash Promos, and More)

How does this sound for a change: You create a casino account and immediately receive a no deposit bonus that you can use to test games with a slight chance to actually win real money.
It’s true, there are many no-deposit bonuses in Canada, but we’ve come to realize that they’re pretty tough to find.
Nonetheless, after extensive market research, we’ve narrowed down a list for you with the best no-deposit bonuses Canada has to offer. Jackpot City stole the spotlight because, let's be honest — nothing beats a 50 free spins no deposit promo on a top-quality slot game.
However, there are plenty of other great no-deposit bonuses to choose from, so let’s check them all out.
Best No Deposit Bonuses in Canada
- Jackpot City: 50 bonus spins for Boom Galaxy
- Red Dog: C$20 no deposit bonus
- Spin Casino: 50 spins on Spin Cosmos
- 7bit: 50 free spins on Aloha King Elvis
- N1 Casino: 20 no-deposit bonus spins
- Coinslotty: 20 free spins
- Royal Vegas: 60 free spins on Classic Sevens
- Ruby Fortune: 50 spins on Mahiki Island
1. Jackpot City - Best No Deposit Bonus in Canada Overall
- 50 bonus spins
- Spins are available on the Boom Galaxy casino slot game
- Up to C$1,600 in deposit bonuses
Jackpot City is one of the best Canadian online casinos, and its no deposit offer is yet another proof of that claim.
This Canadian online casino is no stranger to exclusive bonuses, and their latest no deposit bonus grants you 50 free spins on the Boom Galaxy game. All you have to do is follow our link to unlock Jackpot City’s no-deposit offer.
Then, if you want to add more slots into the mix and expand your gaming catalogue, we recommend the casino's welcome bonus for up to C$1,600 in casino bonus cash.
Jackpot City’s welcome promo grants you up to C$400 for the first four deposits you make on the platform. Each of the first 4 times you fund your account, you are granted a 100% match deposit bonus.
Of course, you'll need to meet the playthrough requirements to get a payout from either casino bonus at Jackpot City. Slots are your best bet since they contribute 100% of each wager but stay away from NetEnt slot games while trying to meet the rollover as they contribute 50%.
Claim a 50 free spins no deposit bonus at Jackpot City
2. Red Dog - Best Cash-Based Canadian No Deposit Bonus
- C$20 no-deposit bonus
- Use the bonus code 20GIFT to activate the promo
- 260% slots bonus also available
Red Dog is somewhat of a new online casino and stands out with an exclusive bonus for new Canadian users: a C$20 no deposit promo. Just enter the promo code 20GIFT, and you're good to go.
The code can only be used once and has a max x3 cashout with 50x rollover requirements. The offer applies to slot games, keno, board games, and scratch cards. Bottom line, you can potentially get C$60 if you’re lucky enough to meet the rollover, which is pretty fantastic.
If you want to pick it up a notch, the casino's welcome bonus grants you a 225% match deposit bonus for slots.
To trigger the 225% match promo, you’ll have to deposit at least C$10 or C$30, depending on the payment method you opt for.
This online casino supports crypto, which is a significant plus. The maximum withdrawal is 30x of the deposit, with 35x wagering requirements.
Claim C$20 entirely for free at Red Dog
3. Spin Casino - Best Free Spins No Deposit Bonus in Canada
- 50 bonus spins for Spin Cosmos
- Further 100 free spins with deposit bonus
Spin Casino is another Canadian favourite, and we have to single it out for one of the best free spins no-deposit bonuses around.
The casino grants players 50 spins for the popular game Spin Cosmos. You’re not even required to create an account; you’ll unlock the offer as soon as you follow our link to the casino.
But the real fun starts once you decide to make your first deposit. By depositing just C$20, you are eligible for 100 spins on the Wheel Of Wishes slot, along with a 100% match deposit bonus of up to C$1,000.
Grab your 50 free spins for Spin Cosmos at Spin Casino
4. 7bit - Best Crypto No Deposit Bonus in Canada
- 50 free spins (use the code ACEBONUS in the cashier)
- Free spins can be used on Aloha King Elvis
- Up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins welcome package
7bit takes the crown as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada. Right out of the gate, this Canadian online casino welcomes you with 50 free spins for the Aloha King Elvis slot.
The only conditions are that you must be a new player and use the code AceBonus to claim the promo.
When you fund your account for the first time, you're instantly eligible to claim up to 1.5 BTC, stretching up to 5 BTC on your next few deposits. The welcome promo also includes 100 free spins and carries a 40x wagering requirement.
To claim the bonus, make sure to deposit C$20 or more in crypto equivalent into your casino account.
Check out the best crypto no deposit bonus at 7bit
5. N1 Casino - Canadian No Deposit Bonus With Fair Wagering Requirement
- 20 no-deposit spins after phone verification
- Up to C$2,000 in online casino bonuses and 200 free spins
N1 Casino offers a decent no-deposit offer that you can claim simply by creating an account and verifying your phone number. Once done, this Canadian casino site will give you 20 free spins to try your luck.
The wagering requirements are 50x, and although that might seem a bit high — it’s actually a pretty fair WR for a no deposit promo.
Additionally, N1 Casino offers a C$2,000 welcome package with 200 additional spins. You can claim it throughout your first four deposits.
Create an account at N1 Casino and verify your phone number to get 20 free spins
6. Coinslotty - Best Canadian Casino No Deposit Bonus for Slots
- 20 bonus spins
- 10 spins for phone verification and 10 more for joining the Coinslotty Telegram channel
Coinslotty has an interesting promo for Canadian Telegram users. At Coinslotty online casino, you are greeted with 20 no deposit bonus spins after completing two simple tasks.
The way it works is that 10 of those spins are allocated to your account after you verify the phone number you used during registration, with 10 more arriving once you join the casino's official Telegram channel.
If you're interested in becoming a regular user, the Coinslotty Loyalty Program includes 20% cash back as soon as you register and deposit 0.001 BTC or more.
After you join the VIP club, you can climb the members' ladder and reach one of the 41 levels to enjoy exclusive perks and rewards.
Join the Coinslotty Telegram channel and get 20 free spins
7. Royal Vegas - Best Canadian No Deposit Bonus for Classic Sevens
- 60 bonus spins on the Classic Sevens game
- Welcome package of up to C$1,200 (deposit required)
- 70x rollover requirements
Royal Vegas is a popular destination for online gambling in Canada, and for a good reason.
If you're into slots, this place has a vast catalogue of games and a sweet 60 free spins no deposit bonus for the Classic Sevens slot.
If you want to take things more seriously and make a deposit, you are eligible for the site's promotional package going up to C$1,200.
The first four deposits will grant you up to C$300 each, and the welcome deposit promo comes with 70x playthrough requirements. The minimum deposit you need to make to be eligible for the bonus is C$10, and free spins are not included in the package.
Follow this link to claim 60 spins at Royal Vegas
8. Ruby Fortune - Easiest-to-Claim No Deposit Bonus in Canada
- 50 bonus spins
- Free spins are available on the Mahiki Island game
- C$750 deposit bonus
The Ruby Fortune casino bonus is our No. 1 recommendation for players looking for easy-to-activate no deposit casino codes in Canada.
The site welcomes you into the game with 50 free spins for the Mahiki Island game, and all you have to do is follow our link to trigger the bonus and start spinning the reels immediately.
In the casino's regular promos section, you can take advantage of the C$750 welcome promotion over the first three deposits you make, each up to C$250.
Claim Ruby Fortune’s no deposit bonus
How We Ranked the Best No Deposit Bonuses for Canadian Players
Bonus Amount or Free Spins:
We looked at the size of the bonus or number of free spins on offer. Specifically, we wanted to find bonuses that provided Canadian players with a fair chance of actually winning some money. At most online casinos, the bonus money you can expect to receive will be between C$5 and C$20. As for free spins, you can usually claim between 10 and 60.
Wagering Requirements:
The wagering requirements attached to a no deposit bonus are very important. This is because they determine how easy it will be for you to actually withdraw any winnings you make with the bonus money. In general, the lower the rollover requirements, the better the bonus.
Minimum Deposit Requirements:
We looked at the minimum deposit requirements for Canadian players who want to continue playing and claim a deposit bonus. In general, you will need to deposit at least C$10 to claim a deposit bonus.
Bonus Winnings Limit:
Most no deposit promos come with a maximum win limit. Of course, you can’t expect to win thousands of dollars with a no-deposit bonus, but getting a C$100 payout is still pretty damn worth it. That said, online casinos in Canada with higher limits on their no deposit offer received a higher ranking.
Comprehensive Guide to No-Deposit Bonus Offers in Canada:
What is a no deposit bonus?
A no deposit bonus is a type of casino bonus that allows you to claim money or free spins without having to make a deposit.
Are no deposit offers available to Canadian players?
Yes, there are many great no-deposit bonuses available to Canadian players. We recommend claiming the free spins at Jackpot City – the best no-deposit bonus casino, according to our research.
How can I claim a no deposit bonus in Canada?
In most cases, you will need to register for an account at an online casino to claim a no-deposit bonus. Once done, the bonus will be credited to your account automatically. However, keep in mind that sometimes you’ll need to complete a specific task like verifying your email or phone number before you get it.
Are there any wagering requirements attached to no deposit promos in Canada?
Yes, there are wagering requirements attached to no deposit bonuses. This means you will need to play through the bonus a certain number of times before you can withdraw any winnings. For example, if the rollover requirements are 30x, you will need to play through the bonus 30 times before you can withdraw any winnings.
Can I withdraw my casino winnings from a no deposit bonus in Canada?
Yes, you can withdraw your winnings from a no deposit bonus. However, you will need to meet the wagering requirements first. For example, if you have a C$20 bonus with a 20x wagering requirement, you must wager C$400 before withdrawing any winnings.
What is the maximum amount I can win with a no deposit bonus at Canadian casinos?
No deposit offers usually come with limited winnings. This is the maximum amount of money you can win while using the bonus. In general, the maximum winnings limit will be between C$50 and C$100.
Do I need to provide personal information to claim a no deposit bonus in Canada?
It depends on the Canadian casino itself. If you must create an account to claim the no-deposit offer, you will need to share some of your personal information. However, casinos like Ruby Fortune allow you to claim a bonus without even creating an account.
Can I claim more than one no-deposit bonus at CA online casinos?
No, you can only claim one no-deposit bonus at a time at one casino. However, you can always visit different casinos to claim multiple no-deposit bonuses.
Do all Canadian online casinos offer no deposit bonuses?
No, not all online casinos in Canada offer no deposit bonuses. In fact, casinos offering this particular incentive are extremely rare; that’s why we suggest you claim Jackpot City’s no-deposit offer while it’s still active.
What is the best no deposit bonus casino in Canada?
The best no deposit bonus casino in Canada is Jackpot City. This casino offers 50 bonus spins that you can use on Boom Galaxy as soon as you visit the site.
What are some common no deposit bonus terms and conditions?
No deposit bonuses usually come with wagering requirements. This means you will need to wager the free bonus funds a specific number of times and only then claim the winnings.
Most no deposit bonuses also have a maximum win, limiting you to, for example, a max win of C$100 with your no deposit bonus.
Finally, no deposit casino codes are only available to new players. This means you will need to create a new account at the casino to claim the bonus.
What is the difference between bonus funds and free spins?
The main difference between bonus funds and free spins is that bonus funds can be used on most casino games, while bonus spins can only be used on specific slot games. For example, if you have a C$20 cash bonus, you can use this bonus on any game.
However, if you have 20 bonus spins, you will need to use these spins on a specific slot game. Bonus spins usually have a lower wagering requirement than cash bonuses.
Can I win real money with a no deposit bonus at online casinos in Canada?
Yes, you can win real money with a no deposit bonus. However, you will need to meet the wagering requirements first. For example, for a C$30 bonus with a 15x wagering requirement, you will need to wager C$450 before you can withdraw any winnings.
What are no deposit bonus codes in Canada?
No deposit bonus codes are special codes that you can use to claim a no deposit casino bonus. For example, a casino offering a C$10 no deposit bonus might give you a code such as 10FREE. You would then need to enter this code when signing up or making your deposit to claim the bonus.
What is the difference between a no deposit bonus and a welcome bonus?
A welcome bonus is a type of deposit bonus you can claim when you make your first deposit at an online casino. On the other hand, a no deposit bonus is a free bonus that you can use to play casino games without making a deposit. No deposit bonuses usually have higher wagering requirements than welcome bonuses.
What are the latest no-deposit bonuses for Canadian gamblers?
You can find new no-deposit bonuses for Canadian gamblers on our no-deposit bonus casino list. We recommend checking out Jackpot City for a no deposit free spins bonus of 50 spins on Boom Galaxy or heading over to Red Dog and taking advantage of our exclusive bonus code 20GIFT for C$20 in bonus cash.
What's the difference between no-deposit and deposit bonuses at Canadian online casinos?
To claim a deposit bonus, you’ll need to lay down some cash (as the name suggests). In contrast, no-deposit offers are free incentives you can redeem just by creating a casino account.
What's the maximum bet I can make using a no deposit sign-up bonus at an online Canadian casino?
The exact number varies from one casino to another. However, the maximum bet with a no-deposit bonus is usually C$5. Be sure to check the terms and conditions of the bonus before claiming it to find out the maximum bet size.
Why are no deposit bonuses so popular in Canada?
No deposit bonuses are popular because they allow players to try out a casino without risking their own money. These bonuses are usually small but can still give you a good idea of what the casino has to offer.
Which Canadian casinos have the best no deposit bonus codes?
Some of our favourite no-deposit bonus casinos in Canada are Jackpot City, Red Dog, and Spin Casino. These online casinos offer top-notch no deposit promotions, including free spins and bonus money.
Comparing the Top 5 No Deposit Bonus Offers in Canada
If you want to compare the best-rated no-deposit casino bonus codes in Canada, you’ve come to the right place.
Here's a quick summary of the 5 best no-deposit casinos in Canada.
- Jackpot City: If you're looking for the best no-deposit promo in Canada, you can’t do better than this one. Jackpot City’s casino no deposit bonus grants you 50 spins on the Boom Galaxy slot, one of the most popular titles among Canadian casino players. And you can start spinning the reels even without creating an account.
- Red Dog: If your idea of a free signup bonus involves bonus cash, don't miss the bonus code 20GIFT to claim C$20 in bonus cash at Red Dog. You can then use this bonus to test any game you like at the site, with the chance to actually win real money by meeting the wagering requirements.
- Spin Casino: Spin Casino is our top recommendation if you're interested in some Spin Cosmos free spins – 50 spins, to be exact. Once you exhaust the extra spins, you can go ahead and claim up to a C$1,000 welcome package with 100 spins on top.
- 7bit: If you prefer using crypto, don't miss the 50 bonus spins on 7bit's Aloha King Elvis slot. You’ll need to use the ACEBONUS code to claim this one.
- N1 Casino: This Canadian online casino will give you 20 free spins as soon as you verify your phone number — no deposit required. Once done, you can claim up to C$2,000 and 200 extra spins across your first few deposits.
How to Claim a No Deposit Casino Bonus in Canada
Most online casinos in Canada will have a slightly different process for you to claim their no-deposit offer.
Jackpot City only requires you to visit the site, so we’ll use their registration process instead, as most casinos will require you to create an account before getting no-deposit bonuses.
1. Claim Your Free Spins & Create Your Jackpot City Casino Account
- Follow this link to visit Jackpot City, and you’ll immediately activate the no-deposit offer
- Click “Play” and start spinning the reels
- Once done, click “Claim your winnings”
- Provide the required personal info, including your email, name, and phone number
- Tick the box to confirm you are old enough for online gambling. Click Register
2. Verify Your Account
- Head over to the email address that you have entered during the registration phase and click on the casino's welcome message
- If the message isn't there within minutes, check the spam folder. The link should automatically redirect you to Jackpot City
3. Claim the Casino Bonuses
- You can now claim Jackpot City’s welcome package; simply deposit at least $20 to trigger it.
Ready to Claim the Best No Deposit Bonus in Canada?
We hope you enjoyed our look at the best no-deposit bonus offers in Canada. As you can see, there are plenty of great deals available, each with its own pros and cons.
According to us, the ultimate no-deposit promo in Canada right now is Jackpot City’s 50 no-deposit bonus spins for Boom Galaxy.
But hey, we’re talking about free casino bonuses here, so nothing is stopping you from claiming them at each casino and staying at the one you like the most.
Once you’re ready to make your first deposit — remember to play responsibly!
