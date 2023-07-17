New Online Casinos (2022): Newest Casino Sites Ranked by Games, Promos, and More

You might be wondering why you should even consider joining new online casinos with so many established casinos around.
We’re glad you asked!
Only new online casinos offer top-tier online gambling perks like the sites listed in our guide.
We're talking about exceptional deposit bonuses, free spins galore, higher payout percentages, and other ways to attract players and stand out from those established casinos.
Ducky Luck is our No. 1 pick for the top new online casino, offering top-tier casino games and a super-generous 500% first-deposit bonus.
But there are several other options in the online gambling industry to choose from. So join us for our full rundown of the best newly-released gambling websites. Here goes!
Best New Online Casinos
- Ducky Luck: Best new online casino site overall
- Rich Palms: Best loyalty program
- BC Game: Best for crypto
- Shazam: Best for video slots
- Mirax: Best free spins promo
- Lucky Tiger: Best user interface
- SlotsNinja: Most generous bonuses
- Slot Madness: Best for jackpot slots
1. Ducky Luck – Best New Online Casino Site Overall
Pros:
- 500% welcome bonus of up to $2,500
- 150 free spins
- Supports cryptocurrencies
- 500 casino games
- One of the best mobile casinos
Cons:
- Limited payout methods
Ducky Luck is the king of new casinos, boasting modern games and a mind-boggling 500% match bonus on your initial deposit with 150 free spins included in the mix.
Variety and Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.9/5
Ducky Luck has one of the biggest game catalogs we've seen among new casinos. Here, you'll find all the latest slots from industry-leading software providers, including BetSoft, Rival Gaming, Arrow's Edge, and more.
The table games section is also very comprehensive with multiple variants of blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat. Some of our favorites include Rolling Stack Blackjack if you're into table games or the classic 777 Deluxe for slot champions. Live casino is also available.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
In most cases, online casinos greet new players with deposit bonuses of 100% to 200% match rate. Ducky Luck, though, blows it out of the water with a 500% match rate on your first deposit, going up to $2,500 + 150 free spins.
And if you're looking for an even bigger bonus, Ducky Luck has got you covered. If you choose to make your deposit using crypto like Bitcoin or Ethereum, the match rate goes all the way up to 600%!
The wagering requirements are fair at 30x the bonus plus the deposit amount. The only caveat is that you can only withdraw 10x of your initial deposit. But if you're lucky enough to hit it big, the $25 minimum deposit requirement shouldn't be too hard to reach.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.85/5
Ducky Luck casino operates as a full-on crypto gambling site, which is always a plus in our book. It also supports fiat payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and more.
The crypto payment method list includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The minimum deposit for all options is $25.
Withdrawals are a bit more limited though with just Bitcoin and Check by Courier available. With Bitcoin payouts though, there are no fees, and the transaction will be processed within 48 hours.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 5/5
While there is no Ducky Luck app available, the casino is fully optimized for all Android and iOS mobile devices. We had no issues whatsoever while testing it out on our iPhones and iPad.
The customer support is excellent with 24/7 live chat and email support available. We tested it out and received a response from the live chat agent within minutes. The team is polite and helpful, so you're in good hands.
Claim the fantastic 500% welcome bonus at Ducky Luck online casino.
2. Rich Palms – Most Solid Loyalty Program of All New Online Casinos
Pros:
- Exclusive 275% welcome bonus
- 50 free spins
- Excellent Rich Club loyalty program
- Bitcoin accepted
- High-quality customer assistance
Cons:
- Higher minimum payouts
- Mediocre variety of payment options
If you’re looking for a brand-new online casino that you can enjoy in the long run, check out Rich Palms. This place greets you with one of the most generous deposit bonuses for new players and then keeps you onboard with the top-tier Rich Club rewards program.
Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.75/5
Rich Palms catalog features exclusively games from RealTime Gaming (RTG), one of the industry-leading software providers. You can pick from more than 100 popular slots, including all the RTG progressives.
If you enjoy table games and video poker, there are plenty of those too. The only thing we didn’t like is that live casino games are not available before you register.
However, once you create your Rich Palms online casino account, you can access over a dozen live channels, courtesy of Visionary iGaming.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
Using our exclusive Rich Palms bonus code "BUBBLE275”, you are eligible for a 275% match rate first deposit bonus with 50 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2.
This is one of the most competitive deposit bonuses currently available among new casinos.
Among multiple promotions available on the site, we recommend Special Tours, which grants players perks for new games added to the catalog, weekend bonuses, Bitcoin specials, and more.
Every Monday, you can join the Treasures Tour and score a 150% slots deposit bonus with 40 free spins on the Plentiful Treasure games.
On Tuesday, the Asgard Tour promo grants you a 250% slots boost and 50 free spins on Asgard for $100+ deposits. Finally, Wednesdays are all about Bubble Bubble 2, with the Bubble Chill promotion granting you a 170% slots deposit bonus and 30 free spins.
The wagering requirements are 30x across the board, while the minimum deposit requirement is $20.
The Rich Club is fantastic and offers 6 different bonus tiers with special perks like bonus cash, daily and weekly cashback, birthday bonuses, and much more.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.4/5
The list of available banking methods at Rich Palms casino covers credit cards, bank transfers, and crypto. No e-wallets are available, but all the essentials are here.
Apart from credit cards, you can use Neosurf for deposits, as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
When you decide to cash out your winnings, you can use Bitcoin, bank wire transfers, and credit cards.
As a new player, your withdrawals are capped at $500 per day and $2,000 per seven days. Payouts are handled within 2 to 7 business days, with crypto being the fastest option as usual.
The minimum amount you can withdraw is $100 regardless of the payment method, which is a bit high for lower-stake players.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.75/5
You can access the majority of the catalog from any mobile device. The site runs smoothly and we've experienced zero lag during our casino review tests.
Rich Palms sports a fun design with easy navigation and no unnecessary design clutter.
The support team is available via live chat, email, and even phone. The representatives are polite and well-versed in all matters from the casino catalog to payout percentage data and other info.
The FAQ section is alright and we recommend checking it out before reaching out to the site's agents.
Visit Rich Palms online casino and check out the latest perks and free bonus offers!
3. BC Game – Best New Online Casino for Crypto Players
Pros:
- Around 1,000 games
- 60+ cryptos available
- Amazing casino prizes
- In-page chatroom
- Near-instant payouts
Cons:
- Small transaction fees
- A bit cluttered
If you’re searching for new casinos that support crypto, look no further than BC Game. This new casino packs quite a punch with a massive list of cryptocurrency payment methods and a generous 5 BTC welcome package.
Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.95/5
BC Game collaborates with the industry’s top game providers, such as Yggdrasil, BGaming, and Pragmatic Play. As a result, the game library boasts an impressive 1,000+ titles.
Live dealer fans will be happy to know that BC Game also offers an exciting live casino section. Here, you can choose from over 100 tables hosted by professional croupiers.
The catalog includes dozens of BC Originals, meaning exclusive games that you won’t find at any other casino site. Baccarat Multiplayer is our favorite.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5
After you've signed up, you may spin BC Game's wheel to try to win up to 1 BTC. Regardless of the prizes you receive, you'll need BCD to unlock them.
The more you play casino games on the site, the more medals you will earn, boosting your level at the casino.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.55/5
While BC Game offers you to easily purchase crypto using USD, this new casino operates exclusively as a crypto casino site.
It’s one of the best ethereum casinos that support Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other popular altcoins. The list of payment options is truly massive and even includes obscure alts like ELON, SQUID, or VET.
The minimum deposit is 0.001 BTC while the maximum deposit limit depends on your VIP status.
When it comes to cashouts, BC Game doesn’t disappoint either. Payouts are handled in 5 to 10 minutes, but they do incur a small mining fee to keep the speed up.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.45/5
While a bit cluttered on the front page, the BC Game Online Casino website is fully optimized for mobile devices. The games load quickly and run smoothly on all Android and iOS devices we've tested them on.
The BC Game customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat or email. The agents are quick to resolve any issues you may have.
Unlike many online casinos, BC Game offers a public live chat that you can hop into at any moment.
Click here and claim the fantastic BC Game deposit bonuses!
4. Shazam – Best Slots Selection Of Any New Online Casino Site
Pros:
- 300% welcome bonus
- 100 free spins
- Over 200 high-quality slots
- No transaction fees
- Effortless navigation
Cons:
- E-wallets are not supported
- Average game selection beyond slots
We'll continue our casino review rundown with Shazam Casino. This new casino stands out with one of the most generous bonuses for slot players.
Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.45/5
Shazam only hosts games from RealTime Gaming, one of the top software providers in the industry.
While RTG is known for its wide range of the best online slots, the platform falls a bit short when it comes to table games and other casino staples. At Shazam, you'll find the full range of RTG slots - from classics like Aztec’s Millions to newly released titles.
The casino also offers a small range of table games, including blackjack and roulette. And while the selection is limited, it's still enough to keep most players entertained.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
If you use our exclusive Shazam bonus code "WITCHTIME300," you will get a 300% welcome bonus for slot games with 50 free spins on the Bubble Bubble 2 casino game.
The minimum deposit is $25, and the wagering requirements are 30x the bonus amount. This is a great bonus for slot players, as it allows you to boost your bankroll and try out a wide range of RTG slots.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.65/5
Shazam only supports a handful of payment methods, but they are the most popular options among casino players.
You can deposit and withdraw using credit cards, Neosurf Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. The minimum deposit requirement is $10 if you use Neosurf and $25 for every other payment method.
Withdrawals are processed within 48 hours, which is average for the industry. However, if you use Bitcoin or Ethereum, your withdrawal will be processed instantly.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.55/5
If you need assistance, you can get in touch with the Shazam casino support team around the clock, any day of the year. The customer service reps are friendly and knowledgeable, and they will do their best to resolve your issue as soon as possible.
The casino is also mobile-friendly, so you can access the games and bonus offers from your smartphone or tablet.
Click this link to grab the best casino bonuses at Shazam right now.
5. Mirax – Most Exciting Free Spins Bonus of All New Casinos
Pros:
- 150 free spins
- 5 BTC welcome package
- Crypto accepted
- Fast cash-out
- Massive game catalog
Cons:
- No classic casino poker
Finally, if you’re in pursuit of the best real money online casinos that support crypto and offer generous free spins, check out Mirax.
Variety and Quality of Casino Games: 4.7/5
You'll find about two dozen software providers at Mirax Casino, so the game catalog is quite impressive. All the major genres are here, and you can filter titles by provider or popularity.
If you're looking for an authentic casino experience, look no further than the live casino section on Mirax.
Some of our favorites include Lord Of The Seas, Aloha King Elvis, and Miss Cherry Fruits.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
As we've come to expect, Mirax offers an excellent welcome bonus for new casino players. You can receive up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins when using the welcome package.
The first deposit you make at the casino is matched at a 100% rate, going up to 1.5 BTC, with extra 50 free spins.
Then, over the following 3 deposits, your account will be boosted by 3.5 BTC more, and you will also score 100 free spins.
You can use the bonus cash on any casino game you please. We should also mention that Mirax offers other bonuses, like Weekend Free Spins and Wednesday Match.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed: 4.65/5
Mirax is mainly a cryptocurrency online casino, but you still can make payments via conventional banking methods. You can deposit and cash out using Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, and more.
Withdrawals are always free at Mirax, and they're processed very quickly. In most cases, you'll get your money within minutes. The minimum amount you can withdraw is $20, while the minimum deposit is just $10.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support: 4.1/5
Mirax Casino has a modern look and feel, which is always a bonus. The platform is also mobile-friendly, so you can play your favorite casino games on the go.
The best way to get in touch with the customer support team is via live chat, but you can also send an email. The FAQ section is also very helpful and covers some essential topics.
Check out the massive 5 BTC deposit bonus package at Mirax Casino!
How We Ranked the Best Brand-New Online Casinos
Variety and Quality of Casino Games:
You can't have a top-notch online casino without a huge range of high-quality games. So the first thing we looked for in our search for the best new casinos is those that offer an impressive array of games from leading software providers.
We also favored sites with a good mix of slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. That way, there's something for everyone at these casinos.
Casino Bonuses and Promotions:
Welcome bonuses are a must for any new casino worth its salt. But we also looked for sites that offer ongoing promotions and VIP programs to keep players coming back for more.
We only recommend new casinos with generous bonuses that come with fair wagering requirements. That way, you can actually take advantage of those bonuses and use them to boost your bankroll.
Payment Methods and Withdrawal Speed:
We highlighted new casinos that offer fast and convenient banking options, including credit cards, e-wallets, and crypto. That way, you can make deposits and withdrawals quickly and easily.
We also prefer casinos that offer a good range of payment methods, including options like Paypal, Neteller, and Skrill.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Support:
In this day and age, it's imperative that any good online casino is mobile-friendly. That way, you can take your gaming on the go and never miss a beat.
We also tested the new casinos for responsive and helpful customer support teams. That way, you can get the help you need when you need it, whether it’s through live chat, email, or over the phone.
Things You Should Know About New Online Casinos
What Are the Benefits of Joining New Online Casinos?
There are plenty of benefits to joining the newest casino sites. For one, new online casinos tend to deliver better bonuses and promos to attract players. You'll also have access to the latest and greatest games on the market.
Also, new casinos are often more innovative than established online casinos, and some even offer higher payout percentages. So you can expect a more cutting-edge gaming experience overall.
Are New Online Casinos Safe and Secure?
Yes, new online casinos are just as safe and secure as any other casino site - at least the newest online casinos highlighted in this guide. That's because they use the latest security technologies to protect your personal and financial information.
What Should I Look For in a New Online Casino?
When you're looking for a new casino, be sure to check out the casino's selection of games, game providers, bonuses and promotions, payment methods, and mobile friendliness. You should also make sure the casino has a good reputation and is licensed by a reputable gambling authority.
Do New Online Casinos Offer Better Bonuses?
New online casinos offer bigger and better bonuses because they need to attract players. So if you're looking for generous bonuses, new casinos are definitely worth checking out.
Can I Win Real Money at New Online Casinos?
Yes, you can win real money at new online casinos - just like any other online casino. But keep in mind that all gambling is subject to luck. So there's no guarantee you'll win every time you play.
What Games Can I Play at New Online Casinos?
Most new online casinos offer a wide range of casino games, including slots, table games, live dealer games, and a wide variety of software providers.
You can play all the games from many established casinos, and then some. No matter what your game of choice is, you're sure to find something to suit your taste.
Is Ducky Luck a Legit New Casino?
Yes, Ducky Luck is a legit online casino that's licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gambling Authority. The casino is 100% safe and SSL encrypted and hosts games from established software providers.
How Often Do New Casinos Appear Online?
New casinos are appearing online all the time. On average, you could say that a new casino launches every week or two. But of course, this number can fluctuate depending on the time of year and other factors.
So there's always something new and exciting to check out. But not all new casinos are worth your time. That's why we only recommend the very best new casinos on our site.
Why Should I Join New Online Casinos Over Established Casino Sites?
There are plenty of reasons to join new online casinos over established casino sites. First of all, new casinos often offer better bonuses. Secondly, they're usually more innovative and offer a more cutting-edge gaming experience.
And finally, new casinos are always worth checking out because you never know what you might find. So if you're looking for something new and exciting, be sure to give the latest casino sites a try.
Is My Money Safe at New Online Casinos?
Your money is 100% safe at every new online casino on this list. While it's always important to do your own research, we only recommend new casinos that are licensed and regulated by a reputable gambling authority.
Plus, all the new casinos on our site use the latest security technologies to protect your personal and financial information. So you can rest assured that your money is in good hands.
What Are the Best New Casinos Right Now?
The best new casino sites right now are Ducky Luck, Rich Palms, BC Game, Shazam, and Mirax. Ducky Luck delivers the best online casino experience overall and a mind-boggling 500% match deposit bonus.
Rich Palms excels with a top-tier rewards program, BC Game is the best new casino for crypto, Shazam is the place to be for video slots, while Mirax offers the best free spins promotion of all new casino sites.
How to Join a New Online Casino Site & Claim the First Deposit Bonus
Joining the online gambling market is easy as A-B-C. Here's how to join a new casino and play casino games in 3 simple steps. It won't take more than 5 minutes, and we'll use Ducky Luck as an example.
Step 1: Register a New Casino Account at Ducky Luck
- Visit the Ducky Luck new casino site through this link and hit the button that says "Register Now."
- In the registration form, provide a valid email address, and create a username and a strong password.
Step 2: Verify Your New Casino Account
- The new gambling site will send a message to the email address that you entered in the first step.
- Click the button or the link inside the welcome message.
- You can now visit the internet casino and log in.
Step 3: Make the First Deposit and Claim the Deposit Bonus
- In Ducky Luck's cashier section, adjust your preferred payment method and adjust the sum you wish to deposit.
- Make sure that you meet the minimum deposit requirement of $25 and fund your account.
- Opt-in for the first deposit bonus and claim your bonus money.
- You can now start playing games.
Still Looking for the Newest Online Casinos?
And that would be a wrap! In conclusion, we can once again say that Ducky Luck is the king of new online casinos, loaded with our favorite casino software and an exceptional 500% first-deposit bonus.
But based on your preference other top gambling sites from our new online casinos list might be better suited for you.
For example, BC Game delivers the best crypto gambling experience, while Rich Palms puts many new online casinos to shame with its fantastic loyalty program.
So take your time, check out all the great promotions, and always stick to responsible gambling. Never wager more than you can afford to lose and always stick to your budget. Have fun and happy gambling!
DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.
Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.
Remember, casino sites listed on our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.
For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: