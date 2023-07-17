mBit Casino Review: In-Depth Review of mBit Crypto Casino (Bonuses, Games, Pros, Cons & More)

With almost a decade in the business, mBit casino has established itself as one of the top online casinos to check out if you are a cryptocurrency holder with a wish to gamble.
There is an impressive library of different slots, table games, and jackpots up for grabs at this site. After testing the casino for ourselves with a team of gambling experts, we are ready to share our results with the world.
mBit Casino Pros:
- Almost 3,000 different casino games
- More than 2,000 video slots
- Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC
- 300 free spins for new players
- Anonymous transfers
- Optimized for mobile
- 24/7 live chat support
mBit Casino Cons:
- Live casino section has geo-restrictions
- Only accepts crypto transactions
mBit Casino Bonuses Available Right Now:
- Exclusive Welcome Bonus – Get an exclusive offer with a nice 175% deposit bonus. The total value of this offer is up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins.
- Casino Welcome Bonus – 110% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC & 300 free spins. The second deposit is a 100% bonus of up to 2.5 BTC. The third deposit bonus is a 75% matching deposit up to 1.5BTC.
- Exclusive Bitty Quiz Access – Click here to get a nice 175% deposit bonus along with 300 free spins. Best of all, this offer also comes with exclusive Bitty Quiz access.
- Full Loyalty Program: Loyal users of this site can access rewards like weekly free spins, cash bonuses, daily cashback on your losses, Bitty Coins, raffle tickets, and more.
As a whole, mBit Casino offers many excellent niche casino games, live dealer games, slot machines, and other top booming games in online gambling. However, it's essential to consider the positive and negative features of a crypto casino like this one before getting started.
We have put this casino up to the test using strict ranking metrics and matched it up with other top real money casinos so that you can decide for yourself whether or not this is the best fit for you.
Top Features Of mBit Casino
Here are some of the top features of mBit casino that stand out the most. We will break down each of these in greater detail below.
- Great UI & casino site design
- Excellent variety of casino games
- Huge welcome bonus
- Loyalty program for consistent players
- Exclusive rewards/races
- Fast deposit/withdrawal times
- One of the best mobile casinos with smooth navigation and fast loading times
- High-quality & responsive customer service
Is mBit a Safe & Trustworthy Casino?
Right off the bat, one thing you should keep in mind is whether or not a casino has appropriate licenses backed by international gambling authorities. mBit is currently licensed by the government of Curacao.
It also has slightly less than a decade of experience in this industry and has, so far, done a great job gaining trust from its community of players. We have gone a step further and checked this site for ourselves to verify that it is legitimate.
However, as with any sort of financial decision, it is essential not just to take our word. Instead, you should look up your local gambling laws and read the full terms & conditions set forth by mBit Casino to ensure that you won't have any issues using the site.
How To Claim the mBit Casino Welcome Bonus
Here are all the steps involved in signing up at mBit casino and claiming the welcome bonus offers.
1. Create a mBit Casino account
The first thing you need to do is click here and head over to the mBit Casino website. Click the green “Sign Up” button at the top right corner of the page.
2. Select your bonus on the deposit page
Instead of using a mBit casino bonus code, this casino uses a deposit bonus system for all new players. When making a deposit, make sure you sign up for the bonus, or you will not be able to claim it later on!
3. Deposit, claim your bonus, and play!
After making your account, you are now almost ready to start playing. Finish making your deposit and ensure that you have selected the welcome bonus. Finally, you will be ready to play slot games and contribute to the wagering requirements!
How Does mBit Casino Treat Its Users?
One of the top things to consider before getting started at the best Bitcoin casinos such as this one is how well they treat their players. Here is all you need to know about the customer service at mBit casino.
Fast Customer Service
Whenever you run into issues, the first place that you should check is the FAQ page. In many cases, the problems you run into have been encountered many times by other users.
However, if you cannot find the answers you need on their own, there is a 24/7 live chat feature available where you can get quick help from the customer support team.
Lightning-Fast Withdrawals
Typically, a casino that accepts deposits with common methods like MasterCard credit cards and other standard payment methods will have withdrawal times that can drag on for several business days.
However, one of the top reasons to use a crypto casino like mBit is because it’s one of the fastest withdrawal casinos around. Blockchain technology has proven effective with online casinos since it helps facilitate quick transactions that can be confirmed right away on the blockchain with minimal risk of errors or fraud.
Clear Terms & Conditions
If you haven't used an online casino before, you should understand that online gaming sites like this one have a dedicated page where you can view all of the rules that the casino operators guide their decisions by. For good measure, you should read the full T&Cs before signing up and making a deposit at mBit.
Loyalty Program & Reload Bonuses
If you haven't used an online casino before, you might not know that it is common for them to have loyalty programs and incentives for existing users to continue using the site. The loyalty program gives you access to weekly reload bonuses, daily cashback, raffles, special promotions, and fast withdrawals.
Rewards for loyal users stack up more and more the longer you use the casino.
In-Depth mBit Casino Review: Should You Play Casino Games at mBit?
Now that we have broken down all of the background knowledge you need on mBit casino, it's time to conduct a full review of this casino and explore all the ins and outs, good and bad, and important details to keep in mind about this online casino.
Game & Software Provider Variety: 5/5
One thing that we like about the mBit online casino is the massive library of casino games from top-notch game providers. In total, there are about 3000 different games to choose from, including the best online slots, progressive jackpot slots, table games, a live dealer casino, video poker, and dice games.
In addition, there are approximately 38 different game software providers that work with this site. Among them, we find top-tier developers like Spinomenal, BGaming, and Betsoft. This number of software providers helps mBit to offer all the latest live casino games, slots, and table games.
Slots & Jackpots: 4.7/5
There are around 2,000 different slot games offered in this Bitcoin casino. From fruits to modern pop culture, you’ll find many popular themes to choose from. Buffalo Trail, Hell Hot 100, and Raging Lion are our favorite games.
You’ll also find a dedicated page for the progressive jackpots. However, we don't like how the active pots are not clearly listed for each game. In addition, casino games like video poker are placed on the same page as the progressives.
Table Games & Live Casino: 4.5/5
When you want to play games on your own, there are many variants for table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. In addition, there are dice games and also video poker variants like Aces & Eights, Bonus Deuces Wild, and All American Poker.
There is also a dedicated page for live dealer games. This way, you can play with a human dealer and chat with other players. Some of the best games include Ruby One Blackjack, Sweet Bonanza Candy Land, and Crazy Time. However, some regions are not able to access the live dealer section of mBit casino.
User Interface & Design: 4.8/5
The site itself is put together in a very effective manner that is easy to pick up and use. The menu at the top lists which section is for which games and makes it easy to sign up and claim a welcome bonus as a beginner.
As briefly mentioned, though, there are a couple of flaws that are worth noting. We hope they make a dedicated page for jackpot slots that doesn't include other table games. Finally, it would be nice to know a slot game's active jackpot before loading it.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.5/5
Let's clear one thing up right away: mBit Casino’s welcome bonus offers an astounding amount of Bitcoin that you can add right away into your balance for use on slot machines. However, there are some big catches here that you should keep in mind.
For starters, the wagering requirements are not always clear. The main T&C page states that the wagering requirements are 35x, unless otherwise stated. Don't be surprised to get actual rollover requirements up to 40x. In addition, all bonus money is forfeited after seven days if you do not meet the requirements.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
When you run into problems, there is a great customer support team available at a moment's notice. The first place you should go for help is the T&C page or the FAQ page. You will be able to find answers to common questions there.
However, if you need quick assistance from a human, there is also a 24/7 live chat interface where you can get answers to questions within minutes.
Final mBit Casino Review Score: 4.59/5
As a whole, what stands out the most with this site is the massive library of different games and the high value of the welcome bonuses. Just be sure to read the fine print and T&Cs for the welcome bonus offers to ensure that you feel confident in your ability to meet deadlines and wagering requirements.
We also love how this site has an excellent loyalty program where players can get daily rewards, cashback, and other exclusive bonuses. The customer support team at this casino is also considerably responsive and easy to get in touch with. This is one of the top-tier Bitcoin casinos to check out.
What Should You Consider Before Using mBit Casino?
Here is a complete rundown on some of the main factors that you should consider before signing up and making a deposit at mBit Casino:
Eligible Countries
Before you sign up at any online casino, understand that there are often restrictions based on where you are playing from. Check the terms and conditions set forth by mBit before signing up and playing, as the casino might be restricted in your location.
Available Currencies
Remember that this is a Bitcoin casino that is centered on the use of cryptocurrency. Currently, mBit casino offers support for deposits made with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and Ripple.
You will not be able to deposit onto the mBit casino site using other common methods like credit cards, bank transfers, or popular e-payment methods. Therefore, buy cryptocurrency before using this site to ensure you will be able to deposit.
License Limitations & Other Restrictions
As mentioned, mBit Casino has an active license granted to them by the government of Curacao. You should check the regulations of your local authorities to ensure that you are, first, allowed to gamble on this site. Finally, as mentioned, check the restrictions for locations on the mBit T&Cs to ensure that they accept players from your country.
All mBit Casino Promotions & Bonuses
Now that we have broken down everything you need to know about mBit Casino, you might want to know more about their active promotions. Here are all the exclusive offers that are currently active.
mBit Casino Welcome Bonus
When you sign up for a mBit casino account, you can get an exclusive offer with a nice 175% deposit bonus. The total value of this offer is up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins.
Exclusive Bitty Quiz Access at mBit
You can get a nice 175% deposit bonus along with 300 free spins. Best of all, this offer also comes with exclusive Bitty Quiz access.
mBit Casino Loyalty Program
Loyal users of this site can access rewards like weekly free spins, cash bonuses, daily cashback on your losses, Bitty Coins, raffle tickets, and more.
There are other promotions for mBit casino players but most of them are available for only a short period of time. We highly advise players to check the casino’s promotions page to see what promotions they can grab.
Other Great Online Casinos Similar to mBit
1. BC Game
BC Game is a great web-based platform for gambling that is the best option for those who have crypto funds ready to be used on casino games. It has thousands of great casino games and an active community of users you can chat with directly on the site while playing any game.
One feature that stands out on this site that we don't see at mBit Casino is that it also has a full sportsbook. Therefore, BC Game might be the better option if you like to gamble on professional sports and esports.
2. Bitstarz
Bitstarz is another great crypto casino that has thousands of different high-quality games. Just like mBit casino, you can also score up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses here in Bitstarz.
There are a couple of things that stand out at Bitstarz when compared to mBit. For starters, while the casino is mainly designed for crypto, fiat players can buy crypto funds directly on the site using conventional payment methods. In addition, there’s also a large selection of exclusive, provably fair games you won’t find anywhere else.
3. 7Bit Casino
This is another excellent option to check out if you want to play at one of the best Ethereum casinos with many different games, an excellent VIP program, a generous welcome bonus, plenty of reload bonuses, and fast customer support.
One thing we like about 7Bit Casino when matched against mBit is that it has a more extensive selection of slot races. In addition, the rewards for these slot races are considerably higher than what you’ll find at mBit Casino.
Other mBit Casino Reviews
After going through the internet, we could confirm that mBit Casino has a community of users with positive things to say about the casino. Here are some of the reviews that stood out the most.
mBit Casino Review: Conclusion
As a whole, mBit Casino is an excellent place to check out if you want a generous welcome bonus that outcompetes other Bitcoin casinos, to access a vast library of about 3000 games, compete in slot races, and be part of a nice VIP program with some hefty VIP bonuses.
We find that this is a top-quality casino when compared to other best online casinos. Therefore, this is a good site to check out if you have some extra crypto that you’d like to spend playing casino games.
However, remember that gambling is risky, no matter which site you play at. Please gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: