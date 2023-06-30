Luxury Casino Canada Review for 2022: Reviewing Luxury Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players, Games, and More

Luxury Casino Canada is gaining more and more attention among Canadian casino players, and chances are that you stumbled across this site while searching for the best online casinos in Canada.
Here’s a brief recap of what you can expect to find in our Luxury Casino review:
Pros:
- C$1,000 welcome package
- 6-figure progressive jackpots
- Over 500 games
- Customer support team available 24/7
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- Available in 3 languages, including French
Cons:
- No live casino online games
- Crypto banking is not supported
Best Luxury Online Casino Bonus Available to Canadian Players Right Now:
- Luxury Casino Welcome Bonus - Claim up to C$1,000 in a 5-tier welcome package. The first deposit grants you a 100% match bonus up to C$150; the second deposit will boost your account by up to C$200 at a 50% match rate, while the third deposit goes up to $300 at a 25% match rate. Then, the fourth deposit grants you up to C$200 at a 50% match rate, and finally, the fifth deposit delivers a 100% match bonus up to C$150.
This site operates under the Kahnawake Gaming Commission license. It’s safe, encrypted, and packed with progressive jackpots.
In this Luxury Casino Canada review, we are going to discuss everything about this online casino and find out how it competes with other well-known, established CA online casinos.
Ready? Let’s begin.
Best Stand-Out Features of Luxury Online Casino Canada
Before we dive into our in-depth Luxury Casino review and cover all the games, online slots, and bonuses, we figured it's best to list the top highlights that might make Luxury the best online casino to match your needs.
- New players receive a welcome bonus of up to C$1,000, divided into 5 tiers
- 500+ online games
- High-quality blackjack games
- Roulette and other table games are also available, including American Roulette
- You can play video poker games
- Licensed and SSL encrypted online casino
- French version of the website available for players from Quebec
- 24/7 customer support over email and live chat
- Several e-wallet options in the banking section
Is Luxury Casino Canada Legit?
Yes, Casino Luxury is a legit Canadian casino.
After an in-depth review and background check of this online casino, we can say that it's a trustworthy brand, having a decade-long history in the industry.
The luxury Casino is owned by Fresh Horizons Ltd, an established name in the world of online gambling. This casino operates under several top-tier licenses. For Canadian players, Luxury works under the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, but depending on your location, the site can also be under the jurisdiction of the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission.
We appreciate that Luxury urges all players to play responsibly. The platform secures fair gaming conditions by using the Random Number Generator technology. Random Number Generators are independently reviewed to secure fair play and randomness.
Luxury Casino is safe, and the platform has a modern design with fast load times. It utilizes 128-bit encryption for maximum safety. Customer support is available around the clock, 365 days a year.
If you're into slot games, chances are you will find your favorite games on this site. Some of the popular games include Mega Moolah, 9 Masks Of Fire, Mega Money Multiplier, and more.
We also think you’ll be able to find most of your favorite games here, and all of them are 100% safe to play.
Some of the popular slots on Luxury Casino include Mega Moolah, Major Millions, Immortal Romance, and Cash Splash, as well as classic slots like Break Da Bank. Demo mode for video slots and table games is available for anyone looking to play for free before putting real money on the line.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at Luxury Casino Canada?
Creating a Luxury Casino account is very easy. There are only two steps you need to go through, and the whole process won't take more than a few minutes of your time.
1. Register and Create Your Luxury Casino Account
- Enter the Luxury casino login page by clicking here.
- Hit the button saying "Play Now" in the upper right corner.
- Enter your full name and email, date of birth, etc.
- Create a strong password.
- The Luxury Casino app will send you a unique username so you can activate your gaming account.
- To claim the welcome bonus, provide your phone number, check the box to confirm you are 19 or older, and hit the button saying "Access Bonus Here."
2. Fund Your Account and Claim the Welcome Bonus
- Visit the Luxury Casino deposit page, set the deposit cash balance, and adjust your preferred currency.
- Make the payment and claim the welcome bonus. The minimum deposit you need to make for the welcome promo is C$10.
- You can now use your bonus to play casino games at Luxury.
How Does Luxury Casino Treat Its Players?
You will be treated well at Luxury Casino, no matter if you're a Canadian player or an international one.
For Canadians, the site is available in English and French and operates under the Kahnawake license.
We rank Luxury as a top online casino regarding customer service. The customer support team is available 24/7 throughout the year.
The site's representatives are professional and knowledgeable in every area related to the online casino, real-money titles, etc.
Luxury Casino Canada is eCOGRA (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance) certified and uses the Random Number Generator technology to guarantee fair play for its users.
Luxury Casino Canada Review
You should join Luxury Casino if you’re a Canadian player looking for generous deposit bonuses, a top-quality selection of slot games, some table games on the side, and full mobile optimization.
We rated Luxury Casino based on 5 benchmarks that we use for ranking all online casinos we review. You can see how it performed in our full Luxury Casino review below.
Variety of Gaming Options: 4.7/5
Luxury Casino hosts a catalogue of over 500 games, mostly slot games. The casino software comes from Microgaming, an industry leader behind popular slots like Mega Moolah, Caribbean Draw Poker, and many more.
9 Masks Of Fire is easily one of our favorites, a fiery tribal-themed 5-reel slot with multipliers and other amazing features.
We also had a blast playing Immortal Creatures, Icy Gems, and many other titles.
If you seek table games, you can check out blackjack and roulette. Although traditional poker is not an option, video poker games are available to all Canadian players.
Focusing on blackjack, you can check out European Blackjack, American Blackjack, Atlantic City, and more. Roulette options include European and American variants.
Progressive games are one of the highlights at this place, including six-figure jackpots at Mega Vault Millionaire, Mega Moolah, King Cashalot, and more.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
As a new player, you are eligible to claim up to C$1,000 as part of the Luxury Casino welcome bonus.
The promotion applies to the first five deposits you make on the site. Each deposit grants you a different bonus amount at a different match rate. Here's how it works:
- First deposit: 100% match bonus up to C$150
- Second deposit: 50% match bonus up to C$200
- Third deposit: 25% match bonus up to C$300
- Fourth deposit: 50% match bonus up to C$200
- Fifth deposit: 100% match bonus up to C$150
As you can see, the maximum bonus goes up to C$1,000, which is an impressive sum not every online casino in Canada can match.
The first two deposit bonuses come with steep 200x playthrough requirements, while the remaining three deposits come with much fairer 30x rollover requirements.
Once you have used the welcome bonus, you can opt for other offers waiting for you at Luxury Casino. Make sure to check out the casino offers to find the promotion that fits your needs the best.
Banking Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5
Luxury Casino offers two types of banking, traditional fiat payments and an extensive selection of e-wallets.
Once you sign up at Luxury Casino, you can find credit/debit cards, as well as bank transfers and e-wallets such as Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, and many more as banking options.
When you decide to cash out, expect a request for an ID verification. Once verified, the typical processing time is 48 hours, and the minimum withdrawal request is set at $50 for all payment options except for wire transfer. If you opt for wire, you will need to request at least $300.
When it comes to payout times, they vary depending on your preferred banking option.
E-wallets are faster than traditional banking, which is to be expected, while wire transfers are the slowest option.
If you opt for an e-wallet transfer, you will need to wait from just 1 business day to 3 business days. When it comes to wire transfers, however, the waiting period extends way up to 10 business days.
Luxury Casino won't charge you any payout fees, which is a huge advantage.
Cryptocurrency is not an option at Luxury Casino, but the e-wallet selection covers up for a portion of this drawback.
Mobile Casino Optimization and User Interface: 5/5
The Luxury Casino app doesn't require players to download any software or tools. Luxury Casino offers instant play games on all iOS and Android mobile devices, meaning all you have to do to play games from a mobile device is access them from your mobile browser.
The site is driven by slot games and delivers a high-quality gambling experience on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Instant play is available from any browser.
The developers did a stellar job in making the site look good, sporting a darker, elegant black-and-white vibe while maintaining top-tier functionality.
Every page loads swiftly, no matter if you're checking the FAQ or playing some of the more graphically demanding slot games - no lag at all while using 128-bit encryption to secure top security.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
You can communicate with customer support at Luxury Casino around the clock, any day of the year. Communication options include live chat and email.
We would like to see an addition of phone support lines, but the live chat is stellar, and we believe most Canadian players won't need anything else.
Email is alright too but requires 10-12 hours to receive a reply. Live chat replies, on the other hand, are nearly instant.
Luxury Casino agents are highly professional, polite, and responsive. They are well-versed in all the games on the site and can instruct you on anything.
Before contacting the support team, we recommend that you check the FAQ section first. You can access the library from the footer menu on every site page. It covers 6 categories and includes many of the questions Canadian players genuinely ask.
Luxury Casino Canada Review Score: 4.8/5
As you can see from our Luxury Casino review, this gambling site has scored a high rating of 4.8 out of 5.
Luxury Casino passes the litmus test in our book thanks to the very generous and attractive welcome bonus, top-tier mobile optimization, and an excellent collection of over 500 games from leading providers.
Progressive jackpot slots are another highlight because they give you a chance to land those 6-figure jackpots.
What prevented Luxury Casino from scoring perfect marks was the lack of live dealer games, poker games, and bingo. However, the blackjack and roulette selection makes up for a fair share of this drawback.
We also like the available banking options and how easy it is to use e-wallet options across the platform.
Read more about the best online casinos in Canada
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up to Luxury Casino Canada?
Canadian players must be at least 19 years old to join Luxury Online Casino. By the time you win real money and submit a payout request, the site will likely require ID verification by submitting an ID card or a similar document.
Therefore, always provide legitimate information about yourself. You can only have one gambling account, and you can't run an account for anyone but yourself.
Luxury Casino is a member of the Interactive Gaming Council, promoting responsible gambling and allowing all players to cool off for at least 24 hours or up to 6 weeks.
Alternatively, 6-month self-exclusion is also an option, along with deposit limits and direct access to help services dealing with gambling addiction - all straight from the Luxury Casino website.
When it comes to the welcome bonus, the bonuses from your first and second deposits are subject to 200x wagering requirements, while the rest of the welcome bonus package comes with 30x wagering requirements. The minimum deposit you need to make to claim the bonus is $10.
What Luxury Casino Bonuses Can I Claim as a Canadian Player?
The welcome bonus is one of the vital promos to draw new users to any online casino. When it comes to Luxury Casino, this is what Canadian players can expect.
Luxury Casino Welcome Bonus Offer
Luxury Casino offers a 5-tiered welcome bonus package to all new users. Existing players are not eligible for the promo. Here’s how the cash bonuses work:
- The first deposit grants you a 100% match bonus up to C$150.
- The second deposit secures players up to C$200 in bonus funds at a 50% match rate.
- The third deposit will boost your account by up to C$300 at a 25% match rate.
- The fourth deposit grants Canadian players a 50% match bonus up to C$200.
- The fifth deposit delivers a 100% match bonus up to C$150, rounding up the C$1,000 welcome bonus promo.
The first deposit bonus is subject to the 200x wagering requirement, and so is the second deposit. From the third to the fifth deposit, the wagering requirements drop to 30x.
Also, as a member of the Casino Rewards Group, Luxury Casino offers loyalty points just for playing games at the casino. Play online, collect the points, and enjoy special bonuses and gaming options.
Other Amazing Online Casinos Like Luxury Casino Canada
The world of online casinos offers much more than one great website, and we're perfectly aware of that.
While Luxury Casino has passed our litmus test, some of its drawbacks, like the lack of live casino games, might irk you enough to consider other options. In that case, we recommend checking out the other best gambling sites below.
- 15 banking options supported
- 500 casino games
- 50+ live dealer games
If you want to take the slots experience of Luxury Casino to the next level with progressive jackpot slots, check out Jackpot City.
This online casino is one of the most popular options for Canadian players. It excels with a top-tier selection of 7-figure jackpot slots, hosting about 500 games from 16 game studios.
Mega Moolah is a popular option for all players on the platform, but even if you're not too fond of slots, you're welcome to check out blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette games on this site.
If you want to give Jackpot City a go, don't miss their C$1,600 welcome bonus for new players based in Canada.
The promotion comes with a minimum deposit of just C$10 and delivers four 100% match bonuses, up to C$400 each. The bonus has 70x wagering requirements.
If you're a slots fan, we had a blast playing Wheel Of Wishes, Treasure Nile, and Major Millions.
Follow this link to learn more about the latest Jackpot City bonuses.
- 1,100+ casino games
- Up to $500 welcome bonus
- Amazing mobile compatibility
If Luxury Casino's lack of live games irks you, check out Mansion Casino. This platform is the home to over 1,100 games from 11 software providers.
In the live dealer department, you can choose from over 3 dozen options, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker games.
Some of the popular options include the Spread Bet Roulette, All Bets Blackjack, and Casino Stud Poker.
Mansion Casino offers users very generous bonuses and promotions, including its 100% deposit match up to C$500 with a 20x wagering requirement.
This site supports a dozen payment options, including credit cards, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Paysafecard, and more.
No crypto payments, but this Canadian online casino makes up for it with so many e-wallets.
Discover all the promotions available for Canadian gamblers at Mansion.
- 5 BTC welcome promo
- 4,000+ casino games
- Total of 200 free spins
If you have a quibble with Luxury Casino's absence of crypto payment options, Bitstarz is widely recognized as the best online casino for crypto gambling in the world - including Canada!
Bitstarz is the home to a massive catalogue of over 4,000 games, including provably fair titles and crypto-exclusive games.
We love how Bitstarz throws 20 free spins your way as a no deposit bonus just for confirming your email after registration.
When it comes to banking, you can use CAD or take the crypto route with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and DOGE.
Discover the massive game library of Bitstarz and receive your welcome bonus here.
Luxury Casino Reviews from Other Canadian Players Like Us
We never review an online casino without checking feedback from the community, and Luxury Casino is no exception.
We like to check unbiased public forums and review sites and see what they have to say about the online casino, no deposit bonus options, deposit methods, and more.
Overall, the casino Luxury has passed the test. Not all comments are positive, and some players don't like the absence of poker games or live dealer games (and we have a few top-tier alternatives to offer if that stuff grinds your gears too much!), but none of the negative remarks shook the fundamentals of Luxury Casino.
This site is a solid gambling platform with no critical issues. It's safe, offers top-quality gaming options, and full optimization for just about any mobile device.
Reviewing Luxury Casino Canada - Final Verdict
We can wrap up our Luxury Casino review by saying that this is a quality gambling platform.
This casino offers a quality selection of slot games, six-figure jackpots on progressive games, and a string of deposit bonuses as part of the C$1,000 welcome package - a winning combination.
Apart from the bonus amount, we recommend checking the instant-play games if you're a mobile player and keeping track of the loyalty points if you're a mobile casino player.
You can start your Luxury Casino journey by claiming the first-deposit bonus. Always gamble responsibly and have fun!
DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: