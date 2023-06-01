Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Codes – 45 Free Spins, $14,000 Welcome Promo & More

Looking for the best Las Atlantis Casino bonus code right now? Use the promo code LASATLANTIS to get a 280% welcome bonus up to $14,000 across 5 deposits.
Check our updated list of all the latest Las Atlantis casino bonus codes:
- LASATLANTIS: Claim a 280% match bonus on your first 5 deposits up to $14,000
- NEWSASGARD: Use this bonus code to claim a 240% match deposit bonus and 40 FS
- LASFORTUNES: Redeem this code for a 260% match bonus + 50 FS on Frog Fortunes
- OCEANCOINS: Deposit using crypto and enter this code for a 320% deposit bonus
- HIDDENGEM: Redeem this code on your first deposit for a 260% match and 45 spins
Las Atlantis is an underwater-themed gambling site, providing top-quality casino games in a fun and entertaining atmosphere. But what fun would it be without some sick casino bonuses?
We agree, and we’re here today to present the latest casino bonuses and Las Atlantis no deposit bonus codes you can find at this gambling site.
Whether you’re interested in a Bitcoin casino bonus, free spins, or anything that helps top up your online casino bankroll, we’ve got you covered with a list of Las Atlantis promo codes and our top tips on how to make the most of them.
Let’s kick it off with yet another list of generous deposit bonus codes at other online casinos.
Other Amazing Casino Promotions Like Las Atlantis Bonus Codes
Before we continue our in-depth look into Las Atlantis and all of its bonuses, check out a few alternative casino bonuses that might pique your interest more:
- Bovada: Claim up to $3,750 in crypto deposit bonuses at Bovada Casino.
- BitStarz: Get 125% up to 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins and up to 5 BTC total welcome offer from BitStarz.
- BitStarz: New at Bitstarz? Participate in the $1,000 welcome freeroll for a chance to win up to $200!
- Ignition: Claim 150% up to a $3,000 welcome bonus for poker and casino games at Casino Ignition.
- Ignition: Enjoy a 125% Ignition deposit bonus + 25 free spins on the iconic Golden Buffalo slot.
How To Claim Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Codes?
While claiming the latest casino bonuses isn’t difficult, you only get one shot to enter your Las Atlantis bonus code, so it’s crucial to get it right. With that in mind, we’ve put together a simple step-by-step guide to help you claim your reward hassle-free.
1. Sign Up to the Casino
For every casino signup bonus, you will need an account to receive your bonus cash. Registering at Las Atlantis is straightforward. Simply follow this link and then press the ‘Get Bonus’ button to launch the signup page.
You’ll need to create a username and password and enter your email. Next, add your first and last name, indicate your gender, and enter your date of birth. Finally, add your address and phone number and click ‘Complete’ if you agree to the terms and conditions.
2. Verify Your Las Atlantis Casino Account
Check your email account for a message from the casino. It’ll contain a link to verify your account and show that you have access to that address. You can always ask them to resend it via the cashier.
3. Claim Your Las Atlantis Welcome Bonus
Now that your account is verified, you can claim your bonus. Head to the bonuses section of the cashier, which is where you enter any Las Atlantis deposit bonus codes.
Click ‘enter code’ and add the code LASATLANTIS to the box and hit the return key. Your bonus will appear as an active coupon – and you can start spending your first portion of the 5-tiered 280% match bonus up to $14,000.
What Are Las Atlantis Promo Codes?
Casino bonuses are offers that gambling sites give to players. They’re usually triggered by an “event,” such as signing up or depositing. They come in different forms, such as bonus money, free spins, or cashback that covers your losses.
You might also find a mobile casino bonus, which is a reward for playing games on your mobile device. Please note that the bonus can’t be withdrawn immediately because it’s designed for exploring the games at the casino, with a slight chance for you to actually cash out.
That said, the best online casinos will usually attach fair terms to the bonus and give you an honest chance at cashing out.
Why Does Las Atlantis Casino Offer Free Bonus Codes?
Casinos offer bonuses to attract players. Until you sign up to a site, you aren’t sure what it will be like. To encourage you to register, the casino gives you an incentive. It’s a way to explore the site without risking your own money. Pretty good, no?
Customers are attracted by the best live casino bonus or no deposit bonus codes because they provide them with extra value.
These funds can be used to play games and win real money with little or no risk to the player and their bank balance. Casinos benefit as the customer has had an opportunity to try the site and find some games that are fun, making them more likely to deposit and keep playing.
Who Is Eligible To Claim the Las Atlantis Casino Welcome Bonus?
Once you have your eye on the best online casino welcome bonus, you’ll be wondering whether you’re eligible to claim it.
To be eligible to use the CASHWIN bonus code, you need to be a new player and 21 years old or over. Only one casino account is permitted per household or IP address.
Las Atlantis restricts access to games and bonuses in a few countries, but players residing in the USA are free to join, as well as from many other countries worldwide. Bottom line is that you should check the terms and conditions to find out whether your particular country is denied access.
Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Code Terms & Conditions
When using your free spins at Las Atlantis Casino, there are a few rules that you should keep in mind. The full terms and conditions can be found in the bonuses section of the cashier, which is also where you can track your progress with the rollover requirement.
A deposit isn’t required to claim the CASHWIN bonus; just use the code to get started. There’s a maximum payout of $135. While the offer is active, your max bet will be capped at $10. Your free spins winnings will need to be wagered 50 times for you to meet the wagering requirement.
Wagering Requirements:
After you’ve used your free spins, your winnings will turn into Las Atlantis bonus funds. This means that they’ll sit in a separate balance until you meet the playthrough requirement.
Wagering requirements are put in place by real money casinos so that bonuses are used to play games and can’t be cashed out immediately. They’re for entertainment, after all — they’re not free money.
Since you don’t need to deposit to claim the 45 free spins on Cash Bandits 3, the winnings are treated like a no-deposit bonus.
However, a 50x wagering requirement applies to the winnings you make. You can wager them as bonus funds on slot games, real series video slots, keno, board games, and scratchcards. Network progressive games are excluded. Otherwise, all other eligible games contribute 100% towards the rollover.
Quick Las Atlantis Casino Review: Should You Claim Las Atlantis No Deposit Bonus Codes?
It might be the Las Atlantis bonus codes that draw you in, but there are plenty of other great features at this casino that will keep you playing there. It has a Curacao license, clear terms and conditions, a privacy policy, and the latest security, so you’ll feel very comfortable playing there.
Once you’ve claimed your Las Atlantis sign up bonus, you’ll be ready to explore what the casino has to offer. The lobby is mostly oriented toward slot games, and there are over 200 to play.
However, there’s also a good mix of table games, including video poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. There’s also a live casino page with 13 different thrilling live dealers, but please keep in mind that you can’t use your bonus there.
Even the best casino bonuses can’t make up for poor customer service. Fortunately, that’s not an issue at Las Atlantis Casino, as you can reach out via live chat, email, and phone. Your first stop should be the FAQ section, though, as it comprehensively covers most issues. Most importantly, the site has nine convenient payment methods and no fees for both deposits or withdrawals.
Here’s a brief overview of the best and worst bits of Las Atlantis:
Pros:
- No deposit or withdrawal fees
- More than 200 slots
- Excellent live casino
- Three customer support channels
- Some of the best bonuses in the industry
- 2 no-deposit offers
Cons:
- Bonuses not eligible for live casino
- Only one software provider
Banking Options for Claiming Bonus Codes for Las Atlantis Casino
Although you won’t need to for your free spins, to claim a Las Atlantis welcome bonus, you’ll have to deposit. There are several safe and secure options available, including cryptocurrency.
Check the list of all available payment methods at Las Atlantis Casino below:
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Tether
- Flexepin
- Neosurf
- Bank Wire
The minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf and $20 for cryptocurrencies. If you wish to use your credit card to deposit here, you’ll have to lay down at least $30.
Crypto withdrawals are usually processed and delivered within a day. However, should you choose credit cards or wire transfers, expect to wait up to 5 business days for your payout to arrive.
That being said, Las Atlantis Casino doesn’t levy transaction fees, but the minimum withdrawal for most methods is $150.
Tips For Using Your Las Atlantis Casino Promo Code
A promo code at Las Atlantis is essentially a free pass to a lot of fun. It makes sense that you want to reap all the benefits. Here are a few tips to help you on your way:
- Don’t worry about depositing for now; you can claim the CASHWIN code first and have fun risk-free
- You need to head to Cash Bandits 3 to find your free spins
- Keep in mind that the default bet is 25 cents on four lines or $1 per spin
- Watch the counter at the top of the screen to see how many spins you have left
- Ensure you clear the 50x wagering requirement before you cash out or claim another bonus
Mistakes To Avoid When Using Your Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Code
Now that you know what to do, we’ve covered a few of the common mistakes so that you also know what to avoid. Bonus misuse can lead to voided winnings or your account being closed altogether, which is not what anyone wants.
- Don’t forget to claim the offer immediately as a new player
- Don’t go over the max bet of $10
- Don’t expect to withdraw more than $135, which is the max payout
- Don’t bet your winnings on anything other than slots, board games, keno, or scratchcards until you’ve met the requirement
Special Bonus Offers & Exclusive Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Codes
The free spins offered at Las Atlantis are just the beginning. There are alternative new player Las Atlantis Casino bonuses and regular promotions to look forward to as you continue to play.
In the table below, we’ve gathered even more online casino bonus codes that you can use either as a new or a regular player at the casino:
- LASATLANTIS: 280% deposit match for the first five deposits. 35x WR. Maximum payout 30x deposit amount.
- LAWELCOME: 260% deposit match and 40 free spins on 5 Wishes. 35x WR. Maximum payout 30x deposit amount.
- TREASURECHEST: 240% match and 40 free spins on Plentiful treasure. 35x WR. Maximum payout 30x deposit amount.
- BERMUDA: 300% deposit match. 35x WR. Maximum payout 30x deposit amount.
- SYNERGY: 220% match and 55 free spins when you deposit at least $1,000 in BTC or LTC. 35x WR. Maximum payout 30x deposit amount.
- LASCOIN: 280% deposit match and 20 free spins on Pulsar. 35x WR. Maximum payout 30x deposit amount.
- PEARLDIVING: 75 free spins on Mermaid’s Pearls when you deposit at least $10. 35x WR. Valid 5 times. Maximum payout 30x deposit amount.
- ANCIENTSPINS: 70 free spins on Wild Hog Luau when you deposit at least $30. 20x free spins winnings. 15 extra free spins for using Neosurf or BTC. Valid three times a day.
- ATLANTHAI: 120% match and 30 free spins on Thai Emerald when you deposit at least $30. WR 35x. Valid twice a day.
Las Atlantis Casino Welcome Bonuses
Las Atlantis Casino offers seven welcome bonuses for new players. They all rely on a deposit to be triggered, but you can find different amounts based on your preferences, deposit method, and how much you add to your account.
There are maximum payouts for these offers, however, and they all have a 35x wagering requirement.
The codes LAWELCOME and BERMUDA are one-time deals. The former gets you a deposit match and free spins, whereas the latter is the highest percentage available.
LASATLANTIS, TREASURECHEST, SYNERGY, and LASCOIN are bonus codes that you can use on your first five deposits. The last two are aimed at crypto users and include free spins.
The first two are for all users and involve a choice between a deposit match or one with bonus funds and free spins. Like many of this casino’s promotions, there are different offers to claim depending on how much you deposit.
Las Atlantis Casino Reload Bonuses
Regular players can also get in on the bonus action. There are changing promotions to celebrate new games, such as the one you can claim with the code ATLANTHAI twice a day. You can get anywhere between 120% and 170% as a deposit match and between 30 to 60 free spins on Thai Emerald, all depending on how much you deposit, of course.
Most Las Atlantis Casino bonuses have a 35x wagering requirement, and the deposit matches are no different. Using the code LUCKYDAY, you can get a deposit match between 120% and 165% once per day.
Alternatively, there are unlimited opportunities to claim using the promo code UNCHARTED, with match offers ranging from 110% to 160% depending on how much you deposit.
Las Atlantis No Deposit Bonus Codes
Free spins are available at every point in your Las Atlantis Casino experience. They’re included as a welcome bonus, but you can also get them as a new player without depositing.
Use the code SPRINGFREE for 45 free spins on the Spring Wilds slot. Keep in mind these have a max payout of $135 and a 50x wagering requirement for winnings.
For regular opportunities to get free spins, the code ANCIENTSPINS is very much worth using. It provides you with free gameplay on the Wild Hog Luau slot and can be used three times a day. The wagering requirement for the winnings is 25x.
Key Tips for First-Time Users of Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Codes
As a novice gambler, stepping into the world of online casinos can feel quite overwhelming, especially when it comes to navigating the casino bonus codes. Here are some tips to help you get the most out of the Las Atlantis bonus codes:
- Understand the Rules: Always read the terms and conditions associated with the Las Atlantis casino bonus codes. This will help you understand the wagering requirements and the maximum payout amount, ensuring that there are no unpleasant surprises later on.
- Choose the Right Bonus: With a multitude of Las Atlantis bonuses available, it's crucial to pick one that suits your playing style. If you're a fan of slots, for example, choosing Las Atlantis free spin codes would be advantageous.
- Use Your Codes Wisely: Often, players get excited about the Las Atlantis free bonus codes and use them immediately. However, it's advisable to hold onto them until you're comfortable with the game mechanics, improving your chances. Some Las Atlantis promo codes have expiration dates. Make sure to use them before they expire.
The Role of Casino Bonuses in the Overall Las Atlantis Gaming Experience
In the highly competitive world of online casinos, one aspect that distinctly sets one platform apart from the others is the bonus system. Casino bonuses, such as the Las Atlantis casino bonus codes, play a crucial role in enriching the overall gaming experience for players.
- Encouraging Exploration: For newcomers, online casinos can be a vast and intimidating landscape. Las Atlantis free bonus codes serve as an excellent incentive for players to explore different games.
- Increasing Gameplay Duration: The more resources a player has at their disposal, the longer they can engage with the platform. Las Atlantis free chip codes or Las Atlantis free spins bonus codes can extend your gameplay and fun.
- Rewarding Loyalty: Regular players are often rewarded with Las Atlantis bonuses as a token of appreciation for their loyalty. This not only incentivizes continued play but also helps in fostering a sense of community.
Can I Redeem Las Atlantis Casino No Deposit Bonus Codes?
Yes, there are two Las Atlantis no deposit bonus codes — CASHWIN and SPRINGFREE. Both promotions grant new players 45 free spins without a deposit on selected slots. However, keep in mind that these Las Atlantis casino no deposit bonus codes tend to expire soon after they are introduced.
Can I Use Bitcoin To Claim Las Atlantis Casino Free Bonus Codes?
Yes, you can use Bitcoin at Las Atlantis. It’s a convenient payment method, as it’s available for both deposits and withdrawals. You can use other cryptocurrencies as well, including Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.
If you decide to go for crypto, you’ll enjoy much quicker payouts and bigger bonuses at Las Atlantis.
Las Atlantis Casino Codes and Bonus Rewards for Loyal Customers
Unfortunately, Las Atlantis Casino doesn’t offer a loyalty scheme, cashback rewards, or tournaments. While that seems like an oversight, when you consider the range of regular promotions at the casino, it’s understandable.
Most of the deposit match offers can be claimed several times, once a day, or an unlimited number of times, which means players will never be without a bonus.
We’d like to see the addition of some tournaments or prize giveaways, as it adds that fun, competitive side to things.
Other Las Atlantis Casino Customer Reviews Online
We’ve searched every corner of the internet to find out what other players think of Las Atlantis. We’ve found a positive attitude to what’s on offer and have captured some of the comments for you to read below:
Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Codes and Offers – FAQ
What if I Forgot To Enter the Promo Code at Las Atlantis?
Forgetting your bonus code is not a problem at Las Atlantis. You start with redeeming an offer and then head to deposit, so most of the time, you’ll have the bonus code field in front of you before you can do anything else.
In terms of the no deposit free spins offers, like CASHWIN and SPRINGFREE, forgetting the promo code will mean missing out, so be sure to follow our guide to claiming your bonus.
Do Las Atlantis Promo Codes Expire?
Most codes don’t have an expiry date. However, that doesn’t mean they’ll be around forever. Las Atlantis can rescind or change bonuses at any time so ensure that you make the most of them while they are live.
Where Can I Find Other Las Atlantis Casino Promo Code Deals?
You can check this page for the latest information and full details about Las Atlantis promotions. Save it to your favorites, as we often have deals that you won’t find elsewhere. You can also check the Las Atlantis website, which is the ideal place to find the latest bonuses.
Does Las Atlantis Offer a Mobile Casino Bonus?
No, at this time, Las Atlantis doesn’t offer a specific deal for mobile players. That being said, you can enjoy all the promotions listed here when you visit Las Atlantis Casino via a mobile browser.
Still Looking for the Best Las Atlantis Casino Bonus Codes?
The abundance of Las Atlantis bonus codes will give you a hard time choosing one — which is picture-perfect among the numerous cheap online casino sites.
The best bonus you can claim right now is the 45 free spins with the CASHWIN bonus code, mainly because you don’t need to deposit a cent. Once done and dusted with your free spins, you can claim a 280% match bonus with the code LASATLANTIS.
Both of these casino deals won’t be around for long, so make sure you use them to explore Las Atlantis as soon as possible!
More Casinos Like Las Atlantis With New Bonus Codes!
Las Atlantis is a fantastic casino, but if you’re looking for something more than that, Bovada is a worthy alternative.
It has casino games, poker, a sportsbook, and horse racing. You won’t get bored with all these betting opportunities. Plus, there’s a loyalty scheme and a referral program if you don’t want all your bonuses to be based on deposits.
Read the full Bovada Casino review here
For those that want more variety when it comes to games, Bitstarz might suit you better than Las Atlantis. It works with several software providers, not just one. There are more than 4,000 games in its catalog, so you’ll find themes and features to suit you.
Read the full Bitstarz Casino review here
Since the wagering requirements at Las Atlantis are on the high side, we thought we’d provide an alternative. Most bonuses at Ignition have a 25x wagering requirement, which could be less challenging to meet. It also has poker, slots, and real money blackjack tournaments, for those that like to see their name climb the leaderboard.
