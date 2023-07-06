Jake Paul's Next Fight vs Nate Diaz (August 5, 2023) - Odds, Lines & Predictions

The wait is over. Jake Paul’s next opponent has finally been announced, and folks, it’s a good one.
“The Problem Child” will be squaring off in the ring against UFC bad boy Nate Diaz on August 5 in Dallas. While the fight could be fantastic, the buildup to it should be legendary, as these are two of the greatest showmen (and trash talkers) ever to lace ‘em up.
If you are looking for the best odds to bet on Paul’s next fight against Diaz, we recommend taking a look at BetOnline - it has a lot to offer.
Of course, when Jake Paul’s involved, nothing is certain until the last minute, so Diaz could always drop out and be replaced by someone else at the last minute. Who else could end up fighting Paul in August?
Read on to discover the most likely suspects.
Best Sites to Bet on Jake Paul’s Next Fight
- BetOnline: Best overall
- Bovada: Most generous welcome bonus
- SportsBetting: Best longshot futures
- MyBookie: Best for rookie boxing bettors
- BetUS: Best for early odds
Jake Paul’s seemingly-inexorable march toward a title shot hit an unexpected speed bump in February, as the former YouTube sensation dropped his first bout, a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.
Despite the blemish on his record, Paul shows no signs of slowing down — or of ducking quality competition, as Nate Diaz is one of the toughest men to ever step foot in the octagon.
Some of the best fighters in UFC history have tried — and failed — to knock him out, so it would be quite something if a Disney Channel alum pulled off the impossible.
Let’s find out more.
>>Find out more about Jake Paul’s future fights by following this link.
Jake Paul’s Past Fights: Paul vs. Silva
Anderson “The Spider” Silva holds many records, including the most wins in UFC middleweight title matches and for holding that belt for 2,457 days, setting the record for the longest UFC Championship reign.
Silva has often been dubbed the most versatile fighter in the world and the greatest UFC striker of all time, and he proved his versatility last year when he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a convincing split decision victory.
This was the first boxing match that Anderson Silva had seen since 2005. Silva followed up his split-decision victory by knocking out former UFC champion and legend Tito Ortiz and then with an exhibition victory against MMA fighter Bruno Machado.
Given the history-making skills of Anderson Silva and his recent split-decision victory over former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, many of Jake’s critics thought that “The Problem Child” would never truly fight Anderson Silva.
Though several boxing and MMA analysts predicted that Jake Paul would handily lose when fighting Anderson Silva, “The Problem Child” proved otherwise through eight hard-fought rounds.
Paul Did What Boxing Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Couldn’t
In the opening round, Anderson Silva spent most of his time measuring his opponent while hardly putting up any offense at all.
As the rounds progressed, Silva and Paul exchanged heavy shots while dodging near-knockout combinations throughout, and Jake successfully bloodied the nose of UFC legend Anderson Silva early on.
Soon after, by Round 7, many spectators felt — and judges’ scorecards later confirmed — that if UFC legend Anderson Silva wanted to deliver Jake his first defeat, he would have to do it by knockout.
Before squaring off against Silva, Jake Paul said he was going to touch gloves with a “living legend” in mixed martial arts and do his best to “exterminate ‘The Spider.’”
Jake Paul successfully beat Anderson “The Spider” Silva, a man often named by both MMA and boxing experts alike as the greatest fighter of all time, an accomplishment that even former WBC Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. couldn’t achieve.
Jake Paul had previously stated that fighting former UFC Champion Anderson Silva would be the “biggest combat event of the years and will truly make history in the sport forever.”
Paul’s Win Over Silva Was a Huge Deal!
A day after the Silva fight, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted that whoever says Jake Paul is not “a legit fighter is simply bitter and a hater. Congratulations on a sensational & entertaining win and a great show of sportsmanship.”
Current MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube show that it was the best professional boxing match he’s ever seen, remarking that he was into it bell to bell and that “we must give Paul credit for walking through” all the punishment Silva delivered while securing a victory.
In a series of tweets, the author of The MMA Encyclopedia, Jonathan Snowden, wrote that he was supporting Silva and that it “turns out the greatest MMA fighter of all time and the YouTube guy are pretty well matched in a boxing ring.”
And two-time boxing World Champion Cornelious Bundrage tweeted congratulations to Jake Paul, stating that “he’s good for the Sport of boxing.”
Jake Paul Signs Multiyear Deal with MMA Company PFL
It was recently reported that Jake Paul would fight at least twice in 2023: one in a pro-boxing bout and one in a pro-MMA fight for the Professional Fighters League.
Paul just inked a multi-year contract with the PFL to participate in a new pay-per-view category called the Super Fight. Paul currently does not have a match booked, although he intends to compete in 2023.
Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, are among the creators of the new division and now possess a stake in the PFL, but neither Paul nor the league released the specifics of the arrangement.
While Jake Paul will compete in an MMA in 2023, his next fight will almost certainly be a pro-boxing bout.
Jake Paul’s First Loss Against Tommy Furry
Although his bout against Silva was a huge deal, fans of Jake Paul might still not be over his loss against Tommy Furry - a long-awaited fight that finally happened on February 26.
Jake Paul was initially supposed to fight Tommy Fury last August, but Fury couldn’t make the event due to visa issues, so Hasim Rahman Jr. briefly served as the replacement fighter. But the August event was canceled altogether when Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight.
The would-be August bout was the second time issues surrounding Fury led to a canceled fight against Jake Paul. But failing to fulfill two fight dates wouldn’t stop Fury from sharing his opinion of the October 29 event.
BetOnline Future Odds: Jake Paul’s Next Fight
Before agreeing to fight Anderson Silva, Jake’s biggest in-ring threats and triumphs were two impressive victories against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.
While it is true that Jake Paul’s biggest victories are against one MMA competitor knocking on the door of 40 and another MMA fighter more than twice his age, defeating two former UFC champions of the caliber of Woodley and (especially) Silva are still impressive feats.
Jake Paul previously took to social media to offer Tommy Fury a fight in the U.K., and it was confirmed this past December that the “The Problem Child” offered “TNT” a whopping $2 million to fight him.
Possible Rematch Between Tommy Fury & Jake Paul: Latest Predictions
While the fight just happened, there are many people who are already speculating about the possible rematch between Fury and Paul.
Some predict that the rematch might happen as soon as this summer! Fury won the fight against Paul in a split decision, with the judges calling the fight 76-73, 76-73, and 74-75 in Tommy Fury's favor.
Recently, Fury even claimed that he is ready to go in a rematch, saying that he'll de even better this time.
“I'm ready to go out there and do a re-match, I owe that to myself. I believe in the rematch I'll definitely stop him.”
Jake Paul to Nate Diaz: “Stop Being a Bi*** and Fight Me”
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz long appeared to be on an unavoidable collision course, and many boxing insiders correctly predicted that Diaz would be the next fight for Paul.
After the Anderson Silva bout concluded, Paul praised Silva but also took the time to call out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez, which was not a shock.
But what did come as a surprise, as Daily Mail reported, is when Jake Paul remarked that Diaz “tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some s***...Nate Diaz, stop being a b**** and fight me. And Canelo, you too.”
BetOnline Futures: Odds for Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez (+3300)
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Latest Odds
During the post-PPV presser, it was revealed that Paul did not know about the backstage melee involving Nate Diaz ahead of his bout with Silva.
A video on social media has since surfaced, which has helped illuminate the controversial happenings. Backstage at the PPV, after Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila defeated Doctor Mike by a dominating decision victory, Nate Diaz was recorded slapping a member of Paul’s entourage.
The cause of the skirmish is unknown, though general smack-talking was likely to be a contributing factor. Whether or not Nate Diaz accepts Jake’s challenge, he remains the most popular contender to next challenge the YouTube star’s undefeated 6-0 record.
BetOnline has already set betting odds for the potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, which includes a caveat that the bout must take place in 2023 for action, and the wildly popular sportsbook has Paul as the winning favorite:
- Jake Paul (-300)
- Nate Diaz (+240)
Please note that these betting lines will likely change if/when the bout becomes official, so you may want to head to BetOnline now to take advantage of these odds.
Who’s Next After Diaz?
While Paul’s next fight might be decided (for now, anyway), it remains to be seen who will be on the schedule after that.
There’s no shortage of fighters lining up to take their shot at the social media star — possibly because he guarantees a big payday, and possibly because he has a big mouth.
Regardless of how the Diaz fight turns out, there are several juicy possibilities for the next Jake Paul fight.
Uriah Hall Adds His Name to the Pile to Fight Jake Paul
After he defeated former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Le’Veon Bell in the boxing ring, in a post-fight interview, Uriah Hall expressed that he wanted to be the one to give Paul his first-ever loss if Anderson Silva isn’t able to do it.
During the post-PPV press conference, Hall fielded questions about his victorious boxing debut and gave props to Jake Paul for what he is contributing to the sport and said that he could tell Jake is improving.
Then, audibly chuckling, Hall confidently remarked that he can “see so many holes, and it’s just making the right adjustment to take him out.”
Nate Diaz, the ever-eluding Tommy Fury, and Uriah Hall all appear to be realistic prospects to fight Paul. But they join a long list of rumored contenders like KSI, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, and even Mike Tyson.
Let’s look at the future odds for Paul’s next opponent at the best online sportsbooks and who else the bookmakers have listed as contenders.
Jake Paul vs. KSI Fight Continues to Loom
YouTube rivals Jake Paul and KSI seem destined to eventually fight in the boxing ring. KSI fought Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, twice: once in a white-collar boxing amateur bout in February 2018 (majority draw) and once in a pro-boxing match in November 2019, which resulted in KSI defeating Paul via a split decision.
KSI has stated that he isn’t in a hurry to fight Jake Paul because “The Problem Child” is his biggest rival, and once he fights him and defeats Paul, KSI wouldn’t have any additional goals in boxing because he would have achieved what he is striving for.
But many pundits in the boxing and YouTube industries feel that Jake Paul boxing KSI will happen sooner than later because the two fighters will get the biggest viewers while their feud is still relevant.
Other Potential Opponents for Jake Paul’s Next Fight
The list of potential opponents for Jake Paul to fight next is a long one. Below, we have listed the other fighters that both boxing commentators and sportsbooks feel could be the next bout for “The Problem Child”:
- Canelo Alvarez
- Oscar De La Hoya
- Jorge Masvidal
- Conor McGregor
- Michael Page
- Paddy Pimblett
- Hasim Rahman Jr.
- Mike Tyson
- Sonny Williams
Best Sites for Jake Paul’s Next Fight Betting
1. BetOnline - Best Site for Betting On Jake Paul’s Next Fight Overall
- A well-known online sportsbook
- A great variety of markets are available
- Supports crypto banking & fast payouts
- Generous bonuses for sports bettors
BetOnline has operated for nearly two decades, and it has remained a long-trusted site among sports bettors because they have great odds in early markets, including boxing futures.
Sports Welcome Bonus:
Whether you are betting on who Jake Paul’s next opponent will be or on any of the 60+ global sports and novelties BetOnline provides in their online sportsbook, you can claim a generous welcome bonus with fair and achievable wagering requirements.
On your first-ever deposit of $55 or more, use code BOL1000 for a 50% match up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover requirement.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Betting Odds:
BetOnline recently released victory odds for the potential fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz:
- Jake Paul (-300)
- Nate Diaz (+240)
You can take advantage of these competitive odds today with confidence because if the bout does not take place in 2023, BetOnline will cancel the bet and return your stake to your betting account.
Futures Betting Options for Jake Paul’s Next Opponent:
BetOnline opened up with over 13 possible contenders for “The Problem Child” to face next, though they have since removed some of these Jake Paul futures, most likely to update the list amid the Tommy Fury news and the recent report that Paul will also be competing in MMA in 2023.
We expect BetOnline to release updated Jake Paul futures, and we included what was the top 6 on that list to give you an idea of what you might expect on their updated list.
Uriah Hall (+700):
Given that he is also new to the boxing ring, paired with his recent comments on October 29, former MMA fighter turned 1-0 boxer Uriah Hall may indeed be the next fight for Jake Paul.
Dillon Danis (+800):
MMA fighter Dillon Danis started taunting Jake Paul over a year ago in April 2021. Whether or not this bout happens next, Paul has shown interest in one day facing the MMA competitor.
Jorge Masvidal (+900):
This UFC welterweight contender has had a seemingly love-hate relationship with Jake Paul, and he even helped train Paul before his 2019 boxing bout with Ben Askren.
But for the larger part of the past year, Paul and Masvidal have exchanged heated words over a variety of dramatic incidents better suited for daytime talk shows than the boxing ring; however, despite the dramatic happenings and what the odds indicate, Conor McGregor is a likelier opponent for Paul given Masvidal’s active status with the UFC.
Conor McGregor (+1000):
Among a rumored rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul stated that a bout between him and McGregor would be more interesting.
But Jake Paul’s brother, current WWE wrestler Logan Paul, is currently suing Mayweather for nonpayment over an undecided exhibition bout the two had back in June 2021, which may dampen the odds of Mayweather accepting Jake Paul’s recent challenges.
2. Bovada - Most Generous Welcome Bonus for Betting On Jake Paul Boxing Fights
- Generous bonuses & promos for sports bettors
- Amazing variety of betting markets
- Easy-to-use interface
This world-recognized licensed and regulated sportsbook hit the sports betting market in 2011, and it is known for offering some of the best odds for boxing and all the major sports. Unfortunately, Bovada is not always the first to offer markets on futures.
But we suspect that this storied online sportsbook will likely have Jake Paul futures posted soon, and the odds Bovada provides, along with their bar-setting bonus, will almost certainly make the wait worthwhile.
Sports Welcome Bonus:
Bovada is offering you up to $4,500 in crypto bonuses to bet on boxing using their platform. On your first deposit using cryptocurrency, enter code BTCSWB750 for a 75% deposit match. This crypto sports betting site has more bonuses to offer!
This is one of the best bonuses — if not the best — in the industry because the playthrough is a mere 5x, significantly lower than the industry standard rollover.
3. SportsBetting - Competitive Longshot Odds for Jake Paul Futures
- Over 20 years of experience in the betting world
- Welcome bonus up to $1,000
- Variety of markets
SportsBetting is just weeks away from celebrating its 20-year anniversary, and they have remained a reputable and licensed online sportsbook since its 2003 debut.
This bookmaker is known for offering a wide variety of props for most major sporting events. Our SportsBetting.ag offers users a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000.
Futures Betting Options for Paul’s Next Opponent:
Like BetOnline, SportsBetting had a list of possible fighters to face the YouTube star next and recently removed that list, most likely for similar reasons.
Below, we listed the longshots SportsBetting offered for “The Problem Child’s” next opponents so that you know what to expect the next time the renowned SportsBook releases their Jake Paul futures.
While the longshot opponents are just that, the fighters who are least likely to fight Jake Paul next are still worth considering.
After all, Paul fighting Anderson Silva in 2022 was once a longshot bet; but after Silva defeated former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the once unlikely contest between Silva and Paul occurred thanks to cancellations by Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.
KSI (+1100):
Over Twitter, last August, the United Kingdom’s own KSI challenged Paul to a winner-takes-all match in 2023 at Wembley Stadium.
Paul said he would accept the challenge if KSI admitted “as of TODAY” that Paul is the better fighter when it comes to boxing. KSI replied as much, so the 2023 match is purportedly on.
If either Diaz or Fury isn't the next contender for Jake, KSI is a realistic possibility. With solid odds that could produce a healthy payout, this option may be worth paying attention to.
Floyd Mayweather (+1600):
Showtime Sports has teamed with Jake Paul’s promotion for the YouTube star’s past three fights and has shown great interest in Jake facing Floyd Mayweather. But this remains unlikely happening for a couple of reasons, namely “Money” will only compete in exhibitions to keep his undefeated professional 50-0 record intact.
Anderson Silva (+2500):
After the October 29 event, Anderson Silva announced that he was heading to Dubai to start training for a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.
But many analysts feel that Jake fighting Anderson Silva in a rematch is still a possibility. While this is unlikely to happen in the near future, it is interesting that SportsBetting has this as a more realistic matchup than Canelo Alvarez facing Jake Paul.
Canelo Alvarez (+3300):
Despite Jake Paul pushing for this contest to happen, it probably won’t anytime soon.
Canelo Alvarez recently logged a win over Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy match, and “Cinnamon” doesn’t appear to be too interested in partaking in the spectacle of a Jake Paul boxing event.
Still, with +3300 betting odds, even a $1 bet on Canelo Alverez being named as Jake Paul’s next opponent would stand to garner a $33 win.
4. MyBookie - Best for Beginners Betting on Jake Paul’s Next Opponent
- User-friendly website
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- Generous bonuses
This licensed online sportsbook has remained a reliable platform for sports fans over the past decade. This is an excellent bookmaker for new boxing bettors because of its in-depth sports betting guide, useful tools, and intuitive and user-friendly interface.
At the time of this report, MyBookie has not posted futures for Jake Paul’s next fight opponent, though they likely will do so in the near future. Meanwhile, there are dozens of major sports and novelties to bet on here, including great boxing and MMA markets, and this is also a great online platform for live in-game betting.
Sports Betting Bonus:
MyBookie will double your first deposit if you sign up with them to bet on boxing; just use code MYB100 for a 100% first-deposit match with a max bonus of up to $1,000. The minimum deposit required is $50, and this generous bonus is attached to a fair 10x rollover (which is below the industry standard playthrough).
5. BetUS - Early Odds for Two Jake Paul Possible Future Fights
- Reputable betting site
- Offers live section
- Great variety of betting markets
This storied sportsbook has been taking bets since the early days of online sports betting, debuting as a pioneer in the industry in 1994. BetUS has yet to post a catalog of futures for Jake Paul’s next fight, but they have posted traditional betting odds for two possible bouts:
- Jake Paul (-300) vs. Nate Diaz (+200)
- Jake Paul (-240) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+160)
Sports Betting Bonus:
When new customers deposit $100, they will receive an extra $125. This is a unique BetUS sports-casino combo bonus that holds the potential for bettors to gain some significant bonus money.
Our BetUS review shows that it will match your first deposit of $100 or more 125% with a max bonus of up to a whopping $2,500; 100% of the bonus is for sports betting and 25% for casino games. The sports bonus has a 10x rollover, and the playthrough for the casino bonus is 30x.
Guide to Betting on Jake Paul’s Future Fights
Is Betting on Boxing or Mixed Martial Arts Safe at Online Sportsbooks?
Betting on boxing, MMA, or any sport is safe at online sportsbooks if they are licensed and trusted brands.
Licensed sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie are monitored by an iGaming authority, which ensures the bookmakers are implementing good business practices.
What Do the Future Betting Odds Mean for the YouTube Star?
In betting on Jake Paul futures, the larger the positive (+) number a fighter has, the bigger the longshot they are for being Paul’s next opponent.
The figures are based on $100 bets and are scaled to the amount you end up wagering. For example, if you were to pick Nate Diaz for Jake Paul’s next fight at BetOnline with +175 odds, a $100 bet would stand to win $175.
Who Will Jake Paul Fight After His Defeat Versus Tommy Fury?
As of this writing, Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in an 8-round match on August 5th in Dallas, Texas.
How to Bet on the Next Jake Paul Fight
If you want to bet on the next Jake Paul fight, you’ll need an account at the best online betting sites. Below, we have a step-by-step guide on how to create your account at BetOnline.
Step One: Sign Up for a New Account
- Click here to head to BetOnline
- Click the green “Join” button at the top of the page
- Accurately fill out the form
Step Two: Verify Your Email
- Look for an email to arrive directly after signing up
- Click the link in the email to validate your account
Step Three: Enter Your Bonus Code & Make a Deposit
- Click the green “Deposit” button at the top of the page
- Enter code BOL1000 for a 50% deposit match
- Deposit at least $55 to trigger the bonus
- You are now ready to bet on Jake Paul's next fight or any sporting event
Ready to Bet On Your Pick for Jake Paul’s Next Fight?
At this point, Jake Paul seems locked in to fight Nate Diaz on August 5th — but neither of these men are strangers to last-minute changes in opponent.
If Diaz should drop out for whatever reason, we wouldn’t be surprised to see one of the names mentioned above step in to take his place. No matter who Paul ends up facing, though, we expect this to be a fun fight — and a bizarre spectacle.
Whether you bet on Jake Paul’s next fight or any other sporting event, please do so responsibly and remember to have fun.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense; all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.