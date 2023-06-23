Jackpot City Casino Canada Review for 2023: C$1,600 Welcome Bonus, 500+ Games, and More

As a time-honored favorite and a mainstay in the Canadian online casino scene, Jackpot City raises the question: Is it still the best choice for Canadian players today?
Dive into our detailed Jackpot City Casino Canada review, where we examine the casino's standout features and uncover any drawbacks following our latest update.
By the end of this article, you’ll know whether Jackpot City Casino is the right choice for you.
Jackpot City Casino Pros:
- eCogra RNG certificate
- Welcome deposit bonus worth up to C$1,600
- Over 500 high-quality casino games
- Rewarding VIP program
- Big withdrawal limits
- $5 minimum deposit
- Many live casino games
Jackpot City Casino Cons:
- Need to register for an account to access free play games
- No sports betting
Best Jackpot City Bonuses for Canadian Players:
- Welcome Bonus Up to C$1,600: This is the best Jackpot City Canada welcome bonus. Follow the link to get started at JackpotCity Casino with up to C$1,600 in bonus funds.
- 150 Free Spins on Book of Atem: If you’re looking for a Jackpot City free spins bonus, this one is for you. When you follow the link, you can get 150 free spins for Book of Atem on top of the welcome bonus.
- C$1 Min Deposit Welcome Bonus: Make a minimum deposit of C$1 at JackpotCity Online Casino and claim 80 free spins on Mega Moolah Absolootly Mad.
- Jackpot City No-Deposit Bonus: Get started with 50 no-deposit free spins on the Boom Galaxy slot.
Hailed by many as the best online casino for Canadians, Jackpot City is owned and operated by Baytree Interactive Ltd and has a license issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, a gambling commission responsible for player protection in Canada.
Further in this Jackpot City Casino review, we delve deeper into the casino’s game library, security, and all other crucial factors that make Jackpot City stand out from the fierce competition in Canada.
Jackpot City Casino Quick Overview
Jackpot City Casino has stood the test of time and continues to be a top choice for Canadian players, with its eCOGRA RNG certification ensuring fair gaming and an expansive selection of over 500 high-quality games.
Having been around since 1998, Jackpot City knows how to treat its players right. The exciting welcome bonus of up to C$1,600, alongside a rewarding VIP program, sets it apart in the competitive landscape.
However, the requirement to register to access free play games and the absence of sports betting might deter some players. Nevertheless, the overall quality, substantial bonuses, and impressive game library make Jackpot City a top choice in the Canadian online casino scene.
JackpotCity Casino Canada: Highlight Features
As we discuss further in this detailed Jackpot City review, this has been a top-quality CA online casino since 1998, when it emerged on the scene. Let’s see some of its main stand-out features.
A Seamless User Experience
Jackpot City sets itself apart with its ultra-modern design that’s user-friendly and easy to navigate. With dedicated casino apps for Android and iOS devices, players can enjoy impeccable gameplay on the go, ensuring that the casino fun never stops, no matter where you are.
Loyalty Rewards That Keep You Coming Back
The casino’s loyalty program offers players the opportunity to collect points every time they play real money games. These loyalty points can later be redeemed for bonus funds, making every game you play at Jackpot City a step towards more rewards.
Free Spins Galore
Canadian players at JackpotCity Casino are in for a treat with the multitude of free spins up for grabs, including a no deposit free spins promo. Each spin brings a new chance to win, making the gaming experience even more exciting.
Multiple Payment Methods
Jackpot City accommodates a wide range of the most popular payment methods among Canadians. Whether you prefer MasterCard, Visa, Interac, or online methods like InstaDebit and ecoPayz, Jackpot City has you covered.
High Withdrawal Limits and Quick Payouts
With per-transaction withdrawal limits as high as C$10,000, Jackpot City stands out among online casinos. If you request an e-wallet payout, you can expect your winnings to arrive within two days, making it easier for you to enjoy your winnings.
24/7 Customer Support
Jackpot City’s customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The multilingual customer support, including English and French, ensures that players can receive assistance in a language they're comfortable with.
Seven-Figure Progressive Jackpots
As the name suggests, Jackpot City’s strongest selling point is its selection of progressive slots. The casino offers some of the biggest progressive jackpots in the gaming world. With games like Mega Moolah and Major Millions, there are always big prizes waiting to be won.
A Wide Range of Slots to Choose From
With over 300 slots, including classic bar-style fruit games and five-reel arcade and video slots with in-game bonuses, there's something for every slots enthusiast at Jackpot City. Popular titles include 9 Masks of Fire and Thunderstruck II.
Live Casino Games for an Immersive Experience
The live casino games at Jackpot City bring the thrill of a real casino right to your screen. Streamed in real-time from a glamorous studio, games like Lightning Roulette and Evolution Live Blackjack provide an immersive gaming experience.
Exciting Casino Games for Real Money
At JackpotCity Casino, you can play more than 500 online casino games for real money. From classic three-reel and modern five-reel slots to table games such as blackjack and roulette, there's a game for every type of player.
Is Jackpot City Legit?
Yes. Jackpot City Casino has two gaming licenses - one issued by the Malta Gaming Authority and the other one issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.
Most avid casino players know that both the Malta Gaming Authority and the Canadian iGaming regulator are renowned for their transparency. Also, neither of these iGaming regulatory bodies work with CA online casinos that fail to protect their players.
That being said, you can rest assured that Jackpot City Casino is one of the industry's safest real money online casinos, and we are not saying this lightly. Like all other essential web services operating in different sectors, Jackpot City Casino employs the most advanced SSL encryption technology.
If you go through the casino’s Privacy Policy, you will also learn that Jackpot City has a strict KYC protocol in place, and this is yet another crucial factor that contributes to its overall safety and security, besides the SSL encryption technology.
How to Register and Claim a Jackpot City Casino Bonus in Canada
If you are registering at Jackpot City Casino for the first time, this step-by-step guide takes you through the process of creating an account and getting started in style by claiming the casino’s welcome bonus.
Step One: Visit the JackpotCity Site
- Follow this link to access JackpotCity
- Click on the Sign-Up button
- Choose your username and password
- Provide your full name, date of birth, and phone number
Step Two: Complete Your Registration at Jackpot City Casino
- Enter your email address
- Choose your preferred currency
- Enter your residential address
- Click on the Register tab at the bottom
Step Three: Use Your Jackpot City Casino Login
- Your account has been created
- Provide your Jackpot City login info
- You can edit or save settings at this point
- You can also set responsible gambling limits
Step Four: Fund Your Jackpot City Account
- Click on the Bank tab
- Choose your preferred deposit option
- Confirm the transaction
- Make a minimum deposit of C$10
- Claim your first match bonus
What Should Canadian Players Expect from Jackpot City Casino?
Judging by the casino’s impeccable reputation and the fact that it has been operating in the industry since 1998, you can rest assured that every single player is treated the right way. This is backed up by the casino’s 24/7-available customer support team that is at your disposal every day, at any time.
Speaking of its customer support agents, they assist you via email and Live Chat. Before you get in touch with the casino’s customer support team, consider checking out its detailed FAQs.
The process of registering at Jack Pot City Casino is usually completed in minutes. The casino has a strict KYC policy, but this is a standard among all other legit online casinos in Canada. To prevent underage gambling, you must verify your account before you request a withdrawal.
Withdrawals via e-wallets are processed within two business days, while withdrawals via Interac, iDebit, bank transfer, and credit/debit cards are processed within seven business days. Equally important is the fact that withdrawals carry no commission fees.
Playing your favourite online casino games is super fun and exciting, but you need to keep your gambling habits in check to stay on the right track. Thankfully, at JackpotCity Casino, you can limit your activities and the funds you spend at any time by setting deposit limits. You can also use the casino’s self-exclusion option to take a break from playing.
Jackpot City Casino Canada Review: Why Should You Play Here?
This is the main section of the review in which we delve deeper into this casino’s awesome gaming library, banking methods available, and everything else you need to familiarize yourself with before you start playing.
Jackpot City Online Slots: 4.9/5
The casino’s gaming lobby houses over 500 casino games, and the vast majority of these are Microgaming online slots. In order to see all of the casino games featured on the site, you need to register for an account first.
Once you do so, click on the Slots tab to access Microgaming classic and video slots. The selection is huge, with all of the most popular casino games included, such as Hyper Gold Link & Win, Oink Farm 5000X, Wild Marlin, Big Game Fishing, Starlite Fruits, Immortal Romance, and many others.
Slot games attached with progressive jackpots are not missing either. In fact, they are the most popular at this casino. You can play loads of Microgaming progressive jackpots, including Mega Moolah, Cash N’ Riches Megaways, and Thunderstruck II Mega Moolah, among others.
Jackpot City Classic Table Games: 4.8/5
Slot games abound at Jackpot City, and the same is true for classic table games. If you are into table games, make sure you try your luck on Classic Blackjack, Premier Blackjack, Auto Roulette, Perfect Strategy Blackjack, Baccarat, and Hold’em Poker.
Keep in mind that this top online casino offers free/demo play on most of its games, but you need to be a registered member to access this option.
Unfortunately, if you are into Craps games, you may be disappointed to find out that they are not featured on the site, but this is a minor downside when you have so many other casino games to explore.
After all, craps is only exciting when played at brick-and-mortar gambling halls.
Jackpot City Live Casino Games: 4.8/5
The JackpotCity live casino lobby is loaded with awesome live casino online games that are brought to you by Ezugi and Evolution Gaming.
From the live casino lobby, you can access Live Speed Baccarat, Dragon Tiger, Roulette Hindi, Blackjack Hindi, Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, and many other live dealer games.
Jackpot City Instant-Win Games: 4.7/5
If you are looking forward to instant-win online casino games, this casino does not disappoint. You can access Avalon, Thunderstruck II, Immortal Romance, Cricket Star, Lucky Leprechaun, and other scratch cards.
Aside from scratch cards, you can also play Immortal Romance video bingo which features quite impressive cash prizes. However, if you are looking for lottery and Keno games, you will not find them here.
Jackpot City Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
One of the biggest benefits of joining this casino is its match bonus for newcomers worth up to C$1,600. If you are looking for an online casino with a no-deposit bonus, Jackpot City is once again a superb choice since you can get up to 50 free spins without having to deposit.
What also makes gambling here extremely rewarding and fun is the casino’s VIP Program, thanks to which you can redeem your loyalty points for bonus funds.
Awesome tournaments on the best online slots in Canada are not missing either, and the vast majority of these are free to join. The selection of special offers is truly unrivalled, but the welcome bonus and other relevant promotions come attached with a higher wagering requirement, which is something to keep in mind.
Jackpot City Banking Methods: 4.9/5
This casino supports a wide range of payment options, including Interac, ecoPayz, eCheck, ezyEFT, Flexepin, bank transfer, Neosurf, iDebit, and credit/debit cards.
The casino processes deposits free of charge, and you can fund your account with between C$5 and C$25,000 per transaction. The minimum accepted withdrawal is C$50, while the maximum daily withdrawal limit is set at C$10,000. As mentioned, withdrawals are processed between one and seven business days.
Jackpot City Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Those who use mobile devices to play casino games will enjoy the JackpotCity mobile casino gaming platform.
To access the mobile casino, you can download the casino’s dedicated iOS or Android casino app or access the platform directly using your web browser on your mobile device. On the move, you can play Mega Moolah, Immortal Romance, and almost every other game the casino features.
Jackpot City Customer Support: 4.5/5
In case you’re having issues accessing your account, making payments, or anything else, the casino’s customer care service is at your disposal at all times, every day of the week, via live chat and email. Unfortunately, phone support is not available.
Jackpot City Casino Canada Review Score: 4.75
Jackpot City is one of the best online casinos in Canada if you are looking for a safe and reputable iGaming site that does everything right to protect your funds — also a star casino to join if you’re looking for the fattest, most rewarding progressive jackpot slots.
This casino is also a wonderful option if you want to get started with an extremely generous sign-up bonus, as getting started here can get you up to C$1,600 in bonus funds across your first four deposits.
That said, the casino’s overall score is 4.7/5. Jackpot City Casino is not only one of the longest-standing iGaming sites but also one of the safest and fairest, thanks to two remote gaming licenses and an RNG certificate issued by eCogra.
Factors to Consider Before Playing Games at Jackpot City Online Casino
Before you sign-up for an account at this casino, you must ensure that online casino gambling is legal in your country of residence. Furthermore, you have to be at least 18 years old to join.
Before you place your first real money wager, you also want to check the casino’s banking options with a special focus on its withdrawal pending times and deposit and withdrawal limits.
You should also check which currencies Jackpot City supports. Fortunately for Canadians, the casino accepts payments via the Canadian dollar.
Complete List of Jackpot City Casino Bonuses
In this section, we’ll dive deeper into each of the Jackpot City Casino Promotions in Canada.
C$1,600 Jackpot City Welcome Bonus
Jackpot City’s standard welcome bonus is a 100% match up to C$400 that you can claim on your first four deposits for a total of C$1,600.
To trigger the casino’s C$1,600 sign-up bonus after registering, you’ll need to deposit at least C$10.
It’s worth mentioning that this offer carries higher wagering requirements, and in order to meet them, we suggest you play slot games as they contribute 100%.
Jackpot City Free Spins Bonus (150 FS on Book of Atem)
This welcome offer is basically the standard one but on steroids.
Besides the C$1,600 welcome package, you can get 150 additional free spins that you can use on Book of Atem. This is an exclusive offer that you can get by using our links to open Jackpot City.
The terms and conditions are the same.
C$1 Minimum Deposit Welcome Bonus
By creating an account and depositing C$1, you can claim 80 free spins on Absolootely Mad Mega Moolah. This offer has even higher wagering requirements, but that’s only normal considering that you only have to lay down a dollar.
Jackpot City Casino No Deposit Free Spins
With JackpotCity Casino, you can also claim 50 no deposit free spins usable on the Boom Galaxy slot. Once you play them through, you’ll need to wager your winnings 70 times to become eligible to withdraw them.
You can also unlock other exclusive offers every single day of playing here. These come in the form of guaranteed match deposit bonuses. Bonus Wheel promos are also available, including extra free spins and bonus credits. Add to these offers and excellent loyalty bonuses, and you know you are in for a treat.
Jackpot City Casino Canada Review Verdict – Should You Sign up?
Jackpot City Casino is a top-notch Canadian gambling site that has been doing things right for the past two decades. And with a license issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, your safety isn’t in question here.
The site features over 500 casino games, including loads of slots, table games, and live dealer games, all of which guarantee fair results since they’ve all been tested by eCogra.
Gaming on the go is also made easy with iOS and Android apps and the casino’s instant-play mobile gaming platform.
If you decide to give the casino a chance, make sure you play in style with C$1,600 in bonus funds. With all of this being said, there is no wonder why JackpotCity Casino leads the way in terms of popularity in Canada.
