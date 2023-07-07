Best eSports Betting Sites in Canada for 2022: Top Canadian eSports Betting Sites Ranked by Odds, Game Coverage, and More

One of the fun things about being an esports betting fan is that the game is always in season. There is always a game to watch, a tournament to bet on, and a team to support.
However, it can be challenging to find the best esports betting sites available in Canada right now, as there are so many of them.
But don’t you worry about that; we are here to help. After doing hours and hours of research and testing out various Canadian esports betting sites, we found Bodog to be the best option overall.
Ready to start placing bets? Read on!
Best eSports Betting Sites in Canada
- Bodog: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best esports parlay bets
- Mr. Play: Best interface
- Thunderpick: Best diversity of esports
- Sportsbetting.ag: Top pick for Dota 2 & LoL
- Betsafe: Best esports futures betting
- Cloudbet: Best bonuses
- Leo Vegas Sport: Best for new bettors
- 20Bet: Best for live betting
- SportsInteraction: Fastest payouts
- TonyBet: Top pick for CS:GO
1. Bodog - Best eSports Betting Site in Canada Overall
Pros:
- 100% deposit bonus up to $400
- At least 7 different esports
- Competitive odds for esports
- Games are live streamed
- Card & crypto deposits
- Beautiful interface
Cons:
- Some matches have low betting options
If you want to find the best online esports betting site in Canada, this should be the first place that you should go.
This site has some of the most competitive odds, an excellent interface for esports betting, and even lets you watch the games after you place bets on esports tournament matchups.
After launching in 1994, this is also the longest-standing site for gambling on this page.
Therefore, if you want to bet at a site with a consistent track record and a community of users with decades of experience on the site, this is an excellent option.
Esports Betting: 4.95/5
This site has markets for at least seven different esports, making it one of the top betting sites in terms of betting market diversity. This includes games like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, King of Glory, and Starcraft.
Looking through the latest Dota 2 matchups, we find that there were 14 different props for the upcoming matchup between OG and Complexity. This included props like who would win each game of the series, the final score, and over/under bets. Best of all, each matchup is live streamed directly on the site.
Sportsbook Betting: 4.95/5
The sportsbook is placed on the same page as the esports betting page, making it easy for you to be on your favorite esports and traditional sports simultaneously. The site includes popular sports like hockey, basketball, and football.
We also find rare picks like UFC, Rugby, and even politics available for bets in the sportsbook. One thing we like is that they have bets available for simulated sports games.
Betting Site Interface: 4.85/5
The overall look and feel of the site are very top-quality. Users can quickly sift through different esports, matches, and props without feeling like there is too much clutter and getting lost. When making last-minute bets, this is crucial.
After clicking on a bet, a bet slip appears on the screen's right side. Mobile betting is also just as seamless. Therefore, you can also place bets on the go. We like how the props are clearly found alongside the traditional bets like spread and money line.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.85/5
The deposit bonus here is competitive compared to most esports and sports betting markets. You can get a 100% deposit bonus, up to $400 in total value on your first deposit. This offer also comes alongside 50 free spins that you can take over to the slots offered by the site's casino.
There is a fair 5x wagering requirement on this offer. However, remember that there is a 40x wagering requirement on any of the winnings earned from the free spins. All-in-all, this bonus is fair but isn't quite as valuable as some of the other offers below.
Find out more about Bodog bonuses & promos by clicking here.
2. BetOnline - Best eSports Betting Site in Canada for Parlay Bets
Pros:
- 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000
- Parlay earnings boosters up to 60%
- 20% weekly esports rebate
- At least 5 different esports
- Games are live streamed
Cons:
- Games are not listed early
This should be your top choice if you want to play at the best site for parlay bets. You can get up to 60% added on top of your original parlay winnings on qualifying bets. At least five different esports are also available for betting at this site.
This site also has a nice welcome bonus for betting on esports. You can get up to $1,000 in bonus cash. There are also various ongoing promotions available that will help you both get started and have additional incentives for making further deposits.
Esports Betting: 4.9/5
The outstanding betting experience, competitive odds, and the high number of props at this site help keep it on the top-tier list of esports gambling sites.
In addition, you can watch the game live streamed directly from the BetOnline esports page after placing your bets. They also have popular esports like Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike.
However, keep in mind that you need to arrive a day or so before a matchup before you can get started with betting on esports at this site. However, significant matchups like the League of Legends World Championship are typically listed earlier and contain futures.
Sportsbook Betting: 4.9/5
The sportsbook at this site stands out because it offers both popular sports and rarer picks like cricket, cycling, and darts. eSports fans might also be drawn to this site's entertainment, lottery, and politics futures betting sections.
There is also a dedicated racebook where you can place bets on upcoming horse races. Another area that this site stands out is that they have a live betting section where you can place bets on games that are currently taking place.
Betting Site Interface: 4.85/5
The sports betting page and the interface to bet on esports at this site are seamless. Bets are clearly marked. The betting slip makes it easy to know which bets and types of bets you are placing, and live bets can be quickly assembled without getting lost.
As a whole, this is one of the top-tier interfaces on the market.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5
This site has various promotions. The main casino bonus we think stands out the most is the 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000. There are also 25% reload bonuses available. The wagering requirements for this offer are 10x. The reload wagering requirements are only 6x.
As mentioned, one of the features we like at the BetOnline site is that they have odds boosters for parlay bets. When making 12 selections, your earnings will be boosted by 60% on a successful wager.
Find out more about all the bonuses & promos available at BetOnline.
3. Mr. Play - Best Interface of Any Canadian eSports Betting Site
Pros:
- 100% deposit welcome bonus
- Seamless & beautiful interface
- A massive number of props
- Amazing mobile compatibility
Cons:
- Not the best promotions
Having a seamless experience using a site when placing those quick last-minute bets is essential. If you are looking for the best eSports betting sites with the most user-friendly design, you should definitely check out Mr. Spin.
Esports Betting: 4.85/5
This site places esports directly on the same list of traditional sports, marking a good turning point towards integrating gamers into the world of conventional athletes. They also have many matchups for popular games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and Counter Strike Global Offensive.
We also found 27 different props for an upcoming matchup between Skade X and Yodagus in CS:GO, more than most of the esports betting sites available in Canada. This included bets like who would win on each map, whether a team would win on any map, and even handicap betting.
Sportsbook Betting: 4.8/5
This sportsbook betting experience is just as top-quality as it is for the esports betting section since they are on the same page.
They also have a high selection of rarer sports like snooker, water polo, and handball. Like most top-tier sports betting sites, they also let players bet on games that are currently live.
Betting Site Interface: 4.85/5
If you are looking for the top online gambling site for sports betting that is also easy to use and is user-first, you should definitely check out what Mr. Play has to offer.
Most betting sites where esports fans play simply do not keep up with the many props offered here. When navigating through the betting options for each matchup, users are given a separate page where they can view long lists of different bets.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.75/5
Apart from the user-friendly interface, there are many other advantages to this casino, including its generous bonuses. The welcome bonus here is below average compared to other esports betting industry sites on this page. However, you can still get up to $200 as a new player.
Check out all the casino bonuses & promos offered by Mr. Play here!
4. Thunderpick - Best Variety of Betting Markets of All CA eSports Betting Sites
Pros:
- At least 18 different esports
- Live betting for many matchups
- Generous bonuses
- Amazing design
Cons:
- Not the most generous bonuses
If you want to bet on esports and access the site with the highest number of matchups and props, this is the first place to check out. There are at least 18 different esports and often around 100 different props for matchups.
Esports Betting: 4.95/5
In most cases, the majority of the esports betting sites offer users the most popular esports like Dota 2, Counter-Strike, and LoL. However, Thunderpick is not like the others - it also supports rarer esports like Rocket League, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm.
In addition, most games have unique props. In Dota 2, for example, players can bet who will destroy the first barracks.
Another area where this site sets itself apart from other casinos is that Thunderpick offers live bets for most games on the site. Typically, these bets let you bet who will win an upcoming game in the same series of matchups.
Sportsbook Betting: 4.75/5
The shining jewel of this site is the esports section. In the traditional sports betting section, we find a lower number of total sports compared to other sportsbooks.
It is best for those who already use the esports section and want to bet on popular sports like American football, basketball, and soccer.
Betting Site Interface: 4.7/5
The website of this online betting site is very user-friendly and easy to use. Everything is just a few clicks away, and you can find all the information you might need very easily.
The live play section of games will also give you a near-full screen view of the ongoing matchups and let you place live bets right on the right-hand side without skipping a beat. This is great for esports fans who want to place quick live bets without losing what is going on in the game.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.65/5
Once you sign up for your account here, you will be offered an exciting 100% deposit match welcome bonus. But, this is not the only bonus you can find here. This online casino has some other bonuses for its users, too. Make sure to check out their promotions page to find out more.
Click here and explore all the bonuses offered by Thunderpick.
5. Sportsbetting.ag - Best eSports Betting Site in Canada for Dota 2 & LoL
Pros:
- 100% crypto bonus up to $1,000
- At least 5 different esports offered
- User-first interface
Cons:
- Bonuses more generous for crypto users
This is a great betting site for esports fans to check out if you want to receive the best possible crypto welcome bonus. There is a lovely 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 at the time and many more that you can find here.
Esports Betting: 4.7/5
The variety of esports betting market opportunities is decent but not the best. Popular esports like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and LoL are available for betting.
There are also professional matchups for games like NBA2k and FIFA.
Sportsbook Betting: 4.65/5
This site's sportsbook offers many popular sports like baseball, football, and basketball.
However, the sportsbook page looks straight out of the 90s. It is not so easy to read the odds, determine which bet you are selecting, and so on. Until this is fixed, this site will remain top-tier but slightly under the radar.
Betting Site Interface: 4.6/5
Right off the bat, the interface at the esports betting section is considerably better than what we find at other gambling sites. Each bet is clearly marked, games are live streamed, and you can easily understand what bet is placed before payment is made.
As mentioned, though, the regular sports betting page has some interface issues that need to be addressed. The borders between different games are skinny and cluttered. In addition, it seems like it hasn't been updated in a long time.
Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.65/5
Once you get started, you can score a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,000 for crypto gambling.
The wagering requirement is 14x for the crypto bonus. If you want to access lower 10x wagering requirements, you can opt for the fiat welcome bonus.
Check out all bonuses offered by Sportsbetting.ag by clicking here!
Ranking Methodology for the Best eSports Betting Sites in Canada
Here’s our criteria for ranking the best sports betting sites in Canada for eSports:
Quality & Diversity of eSports Betting:
In addition to major tournaments or a particular esports match, it is essential for esports fans to have the ability to bet on multiple different games along with receiving the best esports odds possible.
For this reason, we chose sites that feature top esports tournaments & games with the fairest odds and highest number of betting options.
Standard Sportsbook Betting Experience:
Many people into esports betting also like to bet on traditional sports. For this reason, we focused on sites that offer both esports and traditional sports betting. This way, you don't feel limited solely to betting on esports.
Quality of the Betting Site Interface:
You might think the quality of the interface is not that important for betting on an esports match until the clock winds down and you need to place a last-minute bet or use in-play betting markets on the site.
This is why we only chose esports bookmakers with high-quality interfaces that are easy to use.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions:
Finally, new users of online betting sites should feel they are getting some incentive to sign up and use the gambling site. After all, there are many great sites for placing esports bets. Therefore, we only featured top esports industry betting sites that have generous welcome bonuses & other promotions.
eSports Online Betting in Canada: FAQs
How Does eSports Betting Work in Canada?
Esports betting works similarly to regular sports betting websites. Typically, they also take place on sites that offer traditional sports betting. You'll be able to place bets on matches and tournaments just like you would with football or any other sport.
How Do You Win at Canadian eSports Betting Sites?
To win an esports bet, one of the esports betting tips is to know how the game is played and what the teams are capable of. You must also know how to read the odds and place your bets accordingly. This way, you are not just blindly picking a particular team to win a game.
Can You Bet on League of Legends in Canada?
Yes! The best site to bet on League of Legends is Bodog. However, BetOnline and Mr. Play are a couple of other great places to place esports bets.
What is the Best Betting Site in Canada for eSports?
The best online casino site for esports is Bodog. They offer a wide range of markets for various esports, and their odds are competitive. They also have an excellent betting site interface and a nice welcome bonus.
Comparison of the Top 5 eSports Betting Sites in Canada
As a reminder, here are the top esports betting industry sites and why we chose them.
Bodog: This is the best overall esports betting site. They have a great selection of games, competitive odds, and a nice welcome bonus. Open an account to get up to $400 in bonus bets and 50 free spins on the slot machine at Bodog.
BetOnline: With parlay earnings boosters up to 60%, this is the best place for esports parlay bets. Use the bonus code "BOL1000" to get a 50% bonus on your first esports betting deposit - up to $1,000 in value!
Mr. Play: If you want to play at the site with the best interface in the esports world, this should be your top choice. Sign up at Mr. Play to get a 100% deposit bonus of up to $200 at Mr. Play!
Thunderpick: This site has the best selection of different esports, props, and high coverage of different matchups.
Sportsbetting.ag: If you want a great deal bonus for cryptocurrency deposits, this should be your top choice. Use the code "100CRYPTO" to get a nice 100% crypto deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
How to Sign Up at the best Canadian eSports Betting Sites
If you have never been into sports and esports betting, you might need some help getting started. Here is how you can sign up at Bodog, our top pick:
1. Head over to the Website
You first need to click here to head over to the official Bodog website for esports betting.
2. Click "Join"
You should see a large "join" button on the Bodog website in the top right corner.
3. Fill in the Required Information
Bodog will now ask for various pieces of personal information to create your account. Fill in all the required boxes.
4. Deposit & Start Betting
After signing up, the last thing you need to do is select your welcome bonus and then finally deposit and start betting on your favorite esports games.
Ready to Start Betting on Your Favorite eSports Games in Canada?
If you want to play at the top site for betting on esports, we recommend starting off by playing at Bodog. BetOnline is another excellent option if you wish to place parlay bets on esports since they can boost your earnings up to 60%.
Finally, Mr. Play is another great option since they have the best esports betting interface. Regardless of which site you use, use caution before placing esports betting. Betting is inherently risky, and there’s a chance of losing. Please always practice responsible gambling!
