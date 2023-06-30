Best Crypto Gambling Sites - Top Online Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked By Accepted Cryptos, Bonuses, and More

With the increase in online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies, the crypto gambling industry has experienced a surge in popularity.
That said, this only complicates things - licensed vs unlicensed sites, safe vs unsafe sites, fair bonuses vs small print nightmares - but that’s where we come in.
After thorough research, we’ve settled on Bitstarz as our #1 option. This fully licensed crypto casino features 3000+ top-quality games, a sparkling reputation, and a generous welcome offer.
That said, there are more best crypto gambling sites where that came from.
Let’s take a deeper look.
Best Crypto Gambling Sites
- Bitstarz Casino - Best crypto gambling site overall
- 7Bit Casino - Best selection of crypto slots
- Ignition - Best welcome package
- Super Slots - Best crypto casino mobile experience
- BetOnline - Best online casino customer support
- Wild Casino - Best for table games
- mBit Casino - Best for slots tournaments
- Bovada - Best sports betting options
- Las Atlantis - Best reload bonuses
- Cafe Casino - Best live dealer casino
1. Bitstarz Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
- 3000+ games
- Accepts six cryptocurrencies
- Nearly instant cashouts
- 650+ Bitcoin games
- Generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins
- Intuitive interface
Cons:
- No dedicated mobile application
Bitstarz represents everything you would expect in an ideal crypto gambling site. In fact, the site launched and started accepting crypto payments before the creation of many altcoins. The site features an excellent welcome package, a perfect selection of games, and a fantastic interface.
Payment Options - 4.6/5
Bitstarz offers a solid selection of crypto payment options. Players can choose from Litecoin, Tether, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. Even better, if you want to enjoy Bitcoin gambling but don't want to use a crypto wallet, this online casino has you covered!
They allow players to easily purchase Bitcoin and other crypto coins using Revolute and credit cards with a few clicks. Once the purchase has been made, your account will be credited immediately, and you'll be ready to start playing.
Additionally, cashouts are processed inside of 8 minutes making this a fast payout casino.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.8/5
Bitstarz offers new customers a 125% sign-up bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on the first deposit.
Even better, this Bitcoin gambling site will reward you with up to 100% over your next three deposits, for a total welcome package of up to 5 BTC.
Selection of Games - 5.0/5
Bitstarz delivers on both quality and quantity, offering 3,000+ high-end online casino games and slots. What's more, this crypto casino site is supported by software from top iGaming companies such as Evolution, Betsoft, and BGaming.
If you are a fanatic of slot tournaments, there's the "Table Wars" weekly slot race that comes with a prize pool of €10,000. The prize pool is divided among 40 contestants, with the highest one receiving €3,000.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.6/5
Bitstarz casino is known for having one of the slickest designs in the gaming industry.
The site's user interface pops from the screen with a blend of ultra-cool colors such as purple and gold. Besides, navigating from one page to another is as easy as you could've thought.
Nothing looks old-school here. However, despite that forward-thinking, nothing is overly-complicated either. What you have here is an intuitive, beautifully designed website where everything is laid out as it should be.
On the mobile side, there’s no app to speak of but we were happy to see their instant play mobile online casino working smoothly on both Android and iOS devices.
Click here to claim a 125% match up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins at Bitstarz.
2. 7Bit Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Site for Slot Games
Pros:
- 1200 high-quality slots and casino games
- Instant cashouts
- 24/7 live chat support
- No maximum cashout limit on the first deposit bonus
- Daily slots races
Cons:
- Online gambling restrictions in some countries
- No toll-free customer service number
Payment Options - 4.8/5
Regardless of being one of the best crypto casinos, in many jurisdictions it allows users to deposit using fiat currency options like Neteller, Skrill, and Zimpler. Accepted cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Tron.
Regardless of the banking method you select, almost all transactions are free. In addition, cashouts are processed almost instantly, and you won't have to wait for long to receive your funds.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.6/5
New customers qualify for a 177% match-up welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and 77 free spins. The minimum amount required to claim this offer is 0.4mBTC. The only drawback here is that you can't use this offer on progressive jackpots, though this is virtually industry standard.
7Bit Casino also features a daily cashback bonus that you won't have access to at most of its competitors. Depending on how much you deposit, you'll receive a cashback in the range of 5% to 15%. That said, always use these bonuses before they expire in 24 hours.
Selection of Games - 5.0/5
If you're looking for an endless list of slots, then 7Bit Casino is truly unmatched in this area. It boasts a gaming library of 1200+ fun-packed titles, ensuring there's something for players from all backgrounds.
7Bit Casino simplifies the sorting of games based on several factors such as risk level, developer, and whether a game has the "Bonus Buy" feature.
"Bonus Buy" allows players to activate features of an online slot by paying extra — that way you don't have to wait for the bonus to activate over potentially hundreds of spins.
When used well, this feature can increase your total score, which may come in handy when you participate in slot races.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.4/5
This Bitcoin gambling site offers a sleek appearance with a modern aesthetic. The graphics are enticing, adding a more playing appeal to the overall look.
Generally, the site feels clean while still managing to capture essential details and links on the landing page. Games load quickly, meaning you won't have to wait a lifetime to play.
The online casino works well on all mobile devices. Although it doesn't have a dedicated mobile application, you can use your preferred browser on iOS, Android, and Windows devices.
The mobile version is similar to the desktop version, and the gameplay is seamless.
Click here to claim a 177% match up to 5 BTC plus 77 free spins at 7Bit Casino.
3. Ignition Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Sign Up Bonus
Pros:
- A $3,000 welcome bonus
- Crypto cashouts in under 24 hours
- Quality customer service
- Great mobile-friendly client
Cons:
- Limited mobile game selection
In addition to being one of the most reputable online poker sites in the world, Ignition’s online casino wears the name well with a great selection of quality slot games - and a welcome bonus rollover that’s small enough to light any bankroll fire.
Payment Options - 4.6/5
Users can make deposits and request a cashout using four crypto gambling options - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. However, if you run out of funds in your wallet, you can use Mastercard, Visa, Voucher, or American Express.
Although we wish the casino offered more crypto options, the available lineup is also quite impressive. The minimum deposit limit is set at $20, which is affordable for most online players. Also, crypto payments take less than 24 hours to process, which is a huge plus.
Crypto Bonuses - 5.0/5
Ignition Casino welcomes new players with two welcome bonuses - A poker sign-up bonus and a casino sign-up bonus. Bitcoin users qualify for a 150% casino welcome bonus of up to $1,500 and a 150% poker welcome bonus of up to $1,500 — a combined total of $3,000.
The best part is that these offers come with a 25x wagering requirement, which is extremely fair and better than the average industry standard.
Other crypto bonuses that you can take advantage of include a $10,000 monthly giveaway, and a 100% weekly boost up to $1000, arguably the best reload bonus online.
Selection of Games - 4.2/5
Ignition Casino is focused mostly on slots, so if you're a slots fanatic, you'll have a fantastic experience here. Of the 120 games at this online casino, there are 56 slots, eight poker variants, eight blackjack games, seven bingo, and a handful of roulette, keno, and baccarat games.
Even though there's a limited number of games, you'll have access to popular variants such as Double Deck Blackjack. Besides, there are 34 live dealer games, which is a high number considering Ignition started adding live games in 2019.
Also, most games are developed by top iGaming companies such as Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming, and you can place bets in demo mode.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.4/5
As a whole, we were impressed by Ignition's user interface. Thanks to the well-thought-out user interface, it's simple to navigate from one section to another both in the mobile variant and the instant play option.
In addition, sorting to locate the games we were searching for was an absolute breeze.
The best part about the user interface is that you can access games for free — you don't even have to create an account. This enables the players to fully understand how games are played before playing with real money. You can use this option on all games except live ones.
Click here to claim a 150% match up to $3000 at Ignition Casino.
Read more about crypto gambling here
4. Super Slots - Best Crypto Gambling Site Mobile Experience
Pros:
- Huge list of reload bonuses
- No charges on crypto payments
- Reliable customer support
- Huge 400% cryptocurrency deposit match
- Super-optimized mobile client
Cons:
- User interface can be improved
If the mobile experience were the only thing to go by, we would settle on Super Slots as our #1 casino. It guarantees a seamless mobile experience and features quick payment processing, a selection of top-notch games, and numerous bonuses and promotions.
Payment Options - 4.6/5
This is arguably one of the strongest features of Super Slots — If there's a reliable banking option for players to make payments, it's likely that Super Slots includes it in their cache.
Accepted cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, USD Coin, Stellar, and Ape Coin.
In addition to accepting basic crypto payments, the casino allows players to fund their accounts using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Moneygram, P2P, bank wire, bank check, and money orders.
The minimum amount you can deposit is $20, which is the industry standard. Withdrawals take approximately 48 hours to process.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.2/5
Super Slots rewards crypto users with a 400% welcome bonus of up to $4,000.
This is significantly higher than what's offered by most of its competitors. However, this offer comes with a 48x rollover requirement, which means you’ve got your work cut out for you.
Apart from the welcome bonuses, players can take advantage of other promotions such as:
- 5% Crypto Boost
- $50 Tuesday Top-Up
- 10% Weekly Rebate
- 50% Hump Day Special
- $500 VIP Reload
Selection of Games - 4.2/5
Like Ignition Casino, Super Slots is slots-focused — it features 313 high-quality games, with 255 being slots. These games are provided by reputable software companies such as Nucleus Gaming, Concept Gaming, and Betsoft.
The casino has a tremendous variety of table games too — 12 poker games, 25 blackjack variants, and an incredible selection of keno, baccarat, and roulette games.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 5.0/5
The site features a colorful interface that has all options laid out neatly. Everything is shown on a beautiful purple backdrop, and all titles have a fun appearance that makes them stick out and attract players.
There's a simple dropdown menu at the top-right corner of the homepage that enables players to access the website's essential pages.
As for the mobile experience, it went off without a hitch. Players can access the online casino on various devices, including Android and iOS. Although there isn't a downloadable version available, the site works smoothly regardless of the device used.
Click here to claim a 400% match up to $4000 welcome package at Super Slots.
Read more about Bitcoin casinos here
5. BetOnline - Best Crypto Gambling Site for Betting
Pros:
- 100% up to $1,000 crypto offer
- 365 five-star games
- Completely instant-play
- Lowest wagering requirements online
- Reload bonuses on every crypto deposit
- Super responsive customer support
Cons:
- Restrictions in some regions
- Some promotions have high wagering requirements
BetOnline is one of the best online casinos for crypto due to the quick and reliable customer support that it offers. Besides, it offers a generous welcome bonus, a great game selection, and excellent instant-play options.
Payment Options - 4.0/5
Banking is dynamic and exciting at BetOnline casino. This is a great online casino for players who like making crypto payments, with eight options for payouts and ten for deposits. Although there are a few fees for these transactions, they're far lower than credit card fees.
Some of the crypto options you can use include Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Doge, Chainlink, Tether, USD Coin, and Stellar.
The minimum deposit is $20 for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Compared to other crypto casinos, the 24-48 hour cashout processing time is about average.
Crypto Bonuses - 4.2/5
Bonuses and promotions at this casino are fairly decent. New players are welcomed with a 100% crypto match-up bonus of up to $1,000. And the best part? The offer has a 14x rollover requirement, which is super impressive, considering the industry standard is 30x.
In addition, there are other worthwhile bonuses that you can claim. The one that dazzled us the most was the 35% crypto reload bonus on every deposit. The minimum deposit required to claim this offer is $20, and it comes with an 8x rollover requirement.
Selection of Games - 4.4/5
Game categories at BetOnline excel in terms of variety and quantity. There are 265 slots in a pool of 365 games. We had access to an extensive selection of video poker, table games, live dealer games, and specialty games.
In addition, if you're in pursuit of an authentic brick-and-mortar feel, this casino guarantees exactly that. The video quality and graphics are state-of-the-art, making it deliver that exceptional experience.
User Interface and Mobile Experience - 4.2/5
BetOnline is easy to read even the smallest details, and we never experienced any problems navigating various sections. All links work well, and everything is organized well.
However, we think that the online casino should add a search bar to make it easy to locate titles and other elements.
In addition, you can access all BetOnline features on smartphones and tablets. You don't have to download any software, as you can play your favorite titles on your preferred mobile browser.
Click here to claim a 100% match up to $1000 at BetOnline.
Best Crypto Gambling Sites Runners-Up
Related Post: Best Free Online Slots Sites
How We Chose the Best Cryptocurrency Gambling Sites
Reputation
All the online casinos that we recommend are trustworthy and legit. This means it should have a license from a reputable body such as Curacao eGaming.
In addition, there must be proof of satisfaction from previous and existing users. We verify this by going through customer reviews on trusted platforms such as Trustpilot and Reddit.
Crypto Bonuses
The best way to attract customers to a crypto gambling site is through bonuses. However, we don't just look at the total bonus amount. We analyze other factors of the best online casino bonuses such as the bonus wagering requirements, the type of games you can use the bonus on, the bonus expiry period and more.
User Interface and Mobile Experience
Nobody wants to play at a casino where it's hard to locate titles and play. We look for Bitcoin gambling sites that offer easy navigation and excellent graphics. The site should load fast on desktop and mobile versions, even on a slow internet connection.
Ease of Making Crypto Payments
Great Bitcoin gambling sites make it easy for players to deposit and request cashouts. In addition, they offer a variety of fast and secure crypto options. On the same note, we double-check the maximum and minimum stake, deposit, and withdrawal limits.
Variety of Games:
Lastly, we check the number and quality of casino games on offer. The site should offer a wide selection of top-quality games. To guarantee this, we ensure that these games are supported by software from reliable iGaming companies such as Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming.
Related Post: Las Atlantis Casino Review
Crypto Gambling Online - Frequently Asked Questions
Is Cryptocurrency Gambling Safe?
Yes, absolutely. With the huge growth and popularity of cryptocurrencies in the recent past, it's not a surprise that most online gambling sites have adopted them as a mode of making payments.
Crypto coins such as Ethereum and Bitcoin allow players to maintain some anonymity and sidestep unfriendly regulations made by traditional online casinos.
Where Can I Bet With Cryptocurrency?
There are various online casinos that you can use for crypto gambling. However, not all are safe. Some are fake online crypto casinos whose aim is to steal from unsuspecting customers.
That's why we urge you to use the sites we've recommended here since they've been thoroughly tried and tested. Bitstarz tops our list with 7Bit Casino following closely.
Do You Need a License for Crypto Gambling?
All online casinos are required to seek a gambling license in order to be legal and partner with reputable software providers. A valid license increases trust from potential customers, which translates to more traffic on the site.
How Can I Cash Out Bitcoin?
You can cash out Bitcoin through over-the-counter trading, a third-party broker, or on a trading platform. In addition, you can do peer-to-peer trading. Note that certain limitations come with cashing out large amounts of Bitcoin, such as limits on daily withdrawals.
Recap of the Top 5 Best Crypto Gambling Sites
In order to expedite the selection process, here’s a recap of the best Bitcoin gambling sites and some of their features that stand out:
Bitstarz - Our #1 recommendation encompasses everything you would want in a crypto gambling site - a generous sign-up bonus of up to 5 BTC, instant withdrawals, 3000+ games, and a solid industry reputation dating back almost 10 years.
7Bit Casino - If you've got a unique love for slots, look no further. 7Bit features 1200 five-star slots, 24/7 customer assistance, daily slots races, instant cashouts and most importantly, it doesn't have a maximum withdrawal limit on the up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus.
Ignition - Known for having a fantastic welcome package that's divided into two - a $1,500 poker and a $1,500 casino bonus. In addition, Ignition features quick withdrawals, reliable customer support and a great mobile instant play version.
Super Slots - If you like using your smartphone or tablet while playing, Super Slots guarantees the best mobile casino experience. Better still, the site has top-notch customer service and numerous crypto bonuses that you can take advantage of.
BetOnline - This site offers the best customer service we've ever come across. With 24/7 responsive live chat support, you're sure to have your questions answered quickly. That aside, BetOnline offers a 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus with just a 14x rollover for crypto players.
How to Start Gambling Using Bitcoin & Other Cryptos
Since Bitstarz tops our list, we'll use it in our example on how to sign up at the best crypto gambling sites.
1. Sign Up at Bitstarz
Visit the Bitstarz website and click on the "Sign Up" button at the top-right of the homepage.
Enter your email and username, and password.
Select your preferred currency — since you intend to use cryptocurrency, choose your coin of choice from the displayed options.
2. Verify Your Email Address
An email will be sent to the address you’ve supplied, check it and verify the address by clicking the link. Once this is done you should be logged in to Bistarz automatically.
3. Make Your Deposit
Enter the cashier using the button at the top right.
From here, you’ll be given the opportunity to copy your crypto wallet address (or scan the QR code of your Bitstarz wallet) and make your deposit.
Once it has been approved, you’re free to play crypto casino games.
Still Searching for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites?
With so many options to choose from, it was a tough grind but ultimately we crowned Bitstarz the king of crypto and Bitcoin gambling sites.
We settled on it due to the great benefits it brings to the table — these include bonuses and promos, an epic casino games menu, and a fantastic user interface to keep players locked.
That said, every other crypto gambling site on our list is a great alternative. 7Bit Casino offers the best slots selection, while Ignition has the most lucrative welcome offer.
No matter what choice you end up going with, we urge you to play responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling, in any form, is a risky endeavor as nothing's 100% certain. With this in view, we don't have to remind you that "Responsible Gambling" must be practiced at all times. While gambling might come off as fun, it mustn't become a substitute for resolving financial problems.
If you feel you're nearing the confines of problem gambling or you know someone who is, directing a call to the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 should be your next course of action. With advisors on the ground to deliver excellent advice on gambling-related activities, this entertainment form is sure to become safer for you and your loved ones. Also, the fact that Bitcoin casino sites and their offerings are for those aged 18 and above shouldn't be relegated to the background.
To get resources that shed light on online gambling, paying a visit to these organizations is beneficial: