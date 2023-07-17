Best Casinos in Texas: Top Online Casinos in Texas Ranked by Bonuses for TX Players, Games & More

With new casinos in Texas popping up left and right, finding the best online casinos in Texas can be a daunting task. But who said that you have to do all the legwork by yourself?
We sent out our most knowledgeable team of experts on the task of finding the best online casinos Lone Star State has to offer. After extensive research, our team found licensed and reputable casinos offering users a wide range of games, generous bonuses, and fast payouts.
The winner of our research is Red Dog, an online casino that, in a short span of time, managed to become one of the leaders in the industry.
Let’s find out more.
Best Online Casinos in Texas
- Red Dog: Best overall
- Ignition: Best for poker
- Slots.lv: Best for jackpot slots
- Super Slots: Most generous welcome package
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto
- Ducky Luck: Best for fast payouts
- Cafe Casino: Best for mobile
- Lucky Tiger: Best for new players
- Wild Casino: Best for high RTP slots
- Bovada: Best for blackjack
- Las Atlantis: Most attractive tournaments
- BetOnline: Best for sports betting
1. Red Dog - Best Casino in Texas Overall
Pros:
- Over 200 games from established providers
- 240% welcome deposit match + 40 free spins
- No transaction fees
- Supports crypto banking
- 10+ live dealer games
Cons:
- No e-wallet banking
Red Dog grabs the gold today - and for a reason. It offers users a vibrant game library powered by some of the best providers industry-wide. We were glad to see that Red Dog Casino has been around for over a decade and is fully licensed and regulated in Curacao.
Game Library: 4.85/5
The game library at Red Dog Casino is interesting, to say the least. You can find it all here - although the total number of games might not be the most enticing, with a little over 200 titles. Red Dog has partnered with one of the most reputable game providers in the industry - RealTime Gaming, which powers its casino section.
You'll find over 100 RTG slots to choose from at Red Dog, including popular titles like:
- Achilles
- Caesar's Empire
- Cleopatra's Gold
- Eternal Love
- Fruit Frenzy
But that’s just one part of the story.
Red Dog also offers users a powerful live dealer section. These games are from Visionary iGaming, a very well-known provider of live dealer games. With over 10 live dealer rooms, you can have a lot of fun when playing with Red Dog.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5
If you use the exclusive Red Dog casino bonus code “ADORABLE,” you are eligible for a massive 240% deposit match bonus. You can receive an additional 40 free spins on Spring Wilds with this promo code - not too shabby if you ask us.
As an RTG-exclusive casino, Red Dog delivers frequent free spins bonuses for the developer's latest games.
You can also claim the 24/7 Bonus using the code "SUPERDOG" for up to a 160% boost. The minimum deposit you need to make ranges between $10 and $30 for most payment methods, while the wagering requirements are 35x.
The bonus applies to slot machines, keno, board games, and scratch cards - you can have it all here, really.
Payment Methods & Conditions: 4.9/5
Red Dog supports a total of 8 payment methods, covering fiat and crypto. These are the options you can use to fill your money bags:
- Visa, MasterCard, Discover, America Express;
- BTC, ETH;
- Live Chat Deposit Help;
- Deposit by Phone.
Unlike many other casinos in Texas, Red Dog charges no fees for any transaction, regardless of the payment method you opt for - this is a huge advantage.
The only downside we found is the minimum withdrawal request you can make, which is $150. As for the max payouts, they are capped at $2,500 per transaction.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 5/5
Red Dog is a fully optimized casino for all iOS and Android mobile devices. While there is no dedicated app for mobile gambling, you won’t feel the lack of it as the website works flawlessly on all mobile devices.
We were very glad to see that the full game library is available for on-the-go gambling. Also, during our research, we appreciated that the Contact page is highlighted right in the main menu and that you can use email, phone, and live chat options to get in touch with the customer service representatives.
You can learn more about Red Dog Casino bonuses by following this link.
2. Ignition - Best Online Casino in Texas for Poker
Pros:
- World-renowned online poker destination
- Offers users regular & exciting poker tournaments
- Decent casino section with over 200 games
- Exciting welcome package for poker & casino
- Ignition Miles loyalty program
- Crypto banking supported
Cons:
- Lacks e-wallet banking
- No phone support
Ignition is widely acknowledged as the best online casino for poker, and we can only wholeheartedly recommend it to poker enthusiasts of all skill levels. Let’s see what makes it such a popular destination for poker players.
Game Library: 4.85/5
Let's dive right into the meaty bit - poker!
Ignition offers several poker variants, but the biggest excitement for most comes from joining poker tourneys. You can join progressive knockout events with plenty of lower-stakes options available.
To keep newbies safe from sharks, you can join the tables incognito without risking that a seasoned player will follow you and take advantage of your lack of experience. This site also hosts over a dozen game providers for slot machines, including RTG, Genesis Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Spinomenal, and more.
There is a decent number of high-RTP slots to go about. Some of the most popular games here are Caesar's Empire, Cleopatra's Gold, Aztec's Millions, and more. Live dealer games and virtual sports betting, and horse racing are also available.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5
As a new player, you are eligible for a 300% match welcome bonus of up to $3,000 that is divided into two equal parts. You receive:
- A 150% deposit bonus of up to $1,500 for poker games
- A 150% match boost of up to $1,500 for other casino games
Note that the bonus poker funds are unlocked through the Ignition Miles, the casino's rewards program that grants you loyalty points just for playing games on the site. The more points you accumulate, the higher your level and the better the perks.
We like that Ignition offers several poker-oriented bonuses like the Royal Flush Bonus or the Bad Beat Bonus to help you recover your losses from defeats.
Payment Methods & Conditions: 4.85/5
You can use 8 banking methods at Ignition, including cards, crypto, and wire transfers. No e-wallet banking is available, but payouts are swift and won’t take more than 24 hours if you use cryptocurrencies.
You can use the following banking options at Ignition:
- Visa, MasterCard, American Express;
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum;
- Voucher.
If you opt for crypto, you will not pay any transaction fees - amazing!
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.9/5
Ignition is a fully mobile-friendly online casino that allows users to play poker on the go. We enjoyed the mobile gaming experience here a lot and played poker on various mobile devices.
If you are ever in need of assistance, the FAQ library is pretty extensive, and you can also contact the site’s reps via live chat, email, or dive into the Ignition Community forum for public discussion with other players or support team agents.
Follow this link and explore the amazing poker section at Ignition.
3. Slots.lv - Best Online Casino in Texas for Progressive Jackpot Slot Machines
Pros:
- 35 progressive jackpot games
- 250 casino games from 14 studios
- $5,000 welcome bonus
- Fast withdrawals
Cons:
- Some games are only for a downloadable version
If you love progressive jackpot slots as much as we do, you should definitely check out Slots.lv and its progressive jackpots section. By partnering up with 14 software providers, Slots.lv knocks it out of the park when it comes to progressive jackpots.
Game Library: 4.85/5
If you are looking for the best progressive jackpot slot at Slots.lv, check out Reels and Wheels and aim for that massive $300,000+ jackpot. This is one of the 35 top-notch progressive jackpots available here. Apart from that, the site hosts about 250 games from 14 game studios.
The name might indicate otherwise, but Slots.lv is actually loaded with surprisingly high-quality table games, including 50 virtual variants and a dedicated live casino. The live dealer department is decent, albeit slightly limited.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5
The way Slots.lv excels from other Texas casinos is by extending the welcome package over the first 9 deposits you make.
If you use fiat currency, the welcome package will boost your account by up to $5,000. On the other hand, we found crypto players to be in for an even more exciting treat - if you decide to delve into the crypto domain, the max bonus goes way up to $7,500.
Payment Methods & Conditions: 4.8/5
The casino supports both fiat and crypto banking. The casino leans toward the crypto side, not only because the crypto welcome bonus is larger but because cryptocurrency payouts are faster and incur 0 fees.
There’s a great variety of banking options supported by Slots.lv, including:
- Visa, MasterCard, American Express;
- BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, USD.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.85/5
The casino is optimized for mobile gaming and allows you to access the majority of the catalog straight from your mobile browser. You will not have to download any software!
When it comes to customer support, they are available around the clock over live chat and email. You can also check out the Slots.lv Discord, which is a significant plus and not something most casinos offer.
Discover all the latest progressive jackpot slots at Slots.lv by clicking here.
4. Super Slots - Most Generous Welcome Package of All Casinos in Texas
Pros:
- $6,000 welcome package
- 400% first deposit match for crypto payments
- Top-notch Betsoft 5-reel slot machines
- 20 live games
- Helpful customer support team
Cons:
- Limited mobile compatibility
- Credit card fees apply
If you’re a bonus hunter, you won’t want to miss Super Slots. This place welcomes you aboard with up to $6k if you use fiat or with a whopping 400% match bonus for cryptocurrency users. Let’s see what else is there to know about Super Slots.
Game Library: 4.95/5
Super Slots comes with a decent game library - there are a little over 300 casino games available here from 6 leading providers, including Betsoft, Nucleus, Dragon, and more.
The Betsoft jackpot slots are a particular favorite, though all of the developer's slots offer an engaging play. If you want to try something different, the site also offers a full suite of table games and scratch cards.
The live casino includes 20 games, and they're all classics like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5
The welcome package at Super Slots is a real winner. If you opt for fiat banking, you can get up to $6,000 in bonus funds.
Crypto users get an insane 400% match bonus on their first deposit, up to $4,000. The only downside is that the wagering requirements are 48x for the crypto promo, which is a bit higher than average.
Payment Methods & Conditions: 4.85/5
We found that Super Slots supports both cryptocurrencies and fiat payments. While the max deposit/withdrawal limits are a bit lower than average for fiat, they're more than enough for most players.
Standard credit/debit card options are available, as well as bank transfers. On the crypto side, you can use BTC, ETH, LTC, Ape Coin, and more. Withdrawals take about 24 hours for approved requests, which is average for the industry.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
The website of Super Slots is mobile-optimized. However, we believe that it could be better. We found that some of the games are not available on mobile devices, which is a bit of a downside.
Customer support is available 24/7 over live chat and email. The team is helpful and responds quickly to questions.
Check out Super Slots and score the latest bonuses here.
5. Bitstarz - Best Online Casino in Texas for Crypto Users
Pros:
- Over 4,000 games
- Near-instant payouts (under 10 minutes)
- Up to 5 BTC welcome package plus 180 free spins
- Regular promotions
Cons:
- No customer assistance over the phone
- No fiat banking
In business since 2014, Bitstarz operates under the Curacao license and offers the best crypto-gambling experience of all casinos in Texas - that’s a fact.
Let’s explore what else there is for the users of Bitstarz online casino.
Game Library: 4.9/5
Bitstarz is the home to over 4,000 games from about 4 dozen software studios, including industry leaders like BetSoft and NetGames, but also some of the hidden gems like Avaratux, Northern Lights, and more.
The selection of table games is among the best in the industry, especially if you're looking to play blackjack or roulette games. The poker selection isn't exactly what Ignition has in store, but it's decent.
Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5
As a new player, you are eligible to claim up to 5 BTC in welcome bonus funds over the first 4 deposits you make. You can also score a total of 200 free spins at Bitstarz. Here’s how it works:
- Your first deposit grants you a 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins. 20 of the spins are delivered instantly, and the rest is delivered in batches of 20.
- The second deposit is matched at a 50% rate up to 1 BTC.
- Similarly, the third deposit you make grants you a 50% match bonus but goes up to 2 BTC.
- And then, the fourth deposit bonus grants you up to 1 BTC at a 100% match rate.
The minimum deposit requirement for the bonus money is 0.2 mBTC (1 mBTC for free spins), while the rollover requirements are 40x.
This is not all, however, as Bitstarz has many other generous bonuses and promotions available for its users.
Payment Methods & Conditions: 4.8/5
Bitstarz is a crypto-oriented platform that supports all major cryptocurrencies, including BTC and major altcoins like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether.
Deposits and payouts are handled nearly instantly. When cashing out, you might receive money in as little as 5 minutes and rarely in more than 10 minutes. Crypto transactions have no fees attached, and you can withdraw anywhere between $50 and $20k per transaction.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance: 4.65/5
Bitstarz is a mobile-friendly online casino that allows you to access the majority of the catalog straight from your mobile device. We tested it on iOS and Android devices and noticed no lag with fast load times.
No dedicated app is available at the moment, but we can say that you don’t really need one, considering the level of optimization.
If you’re ever in need of assistance, the site doesn’t offer a dedicated phone line for support, but you can still reach out via live chat 24/7/365 or use the official support email.
Check out the extensive game library at Bitstarz and score your welcome bonus.
How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Texas
Game Library:
Our team of experts focused on several factors that can make or break an online casino - the first one was the game variety. During our research, we picked online casinos for Texas players that offer a wide variety of games from leading providers in the industry.
Bonuses and Promos:
We paid close attention to the bonuses and promotions each casino offers. Welcome bonuses are a great way for players to get started, and we looked for casinos that offer generous welcome packages with fair terms and conditions.
Payment Methods & Conditions:
Another factor that was considered during our research was the supported banking options and conditions for deposits and withdrawals. All the online casinos in our list offer users a decent variety of payment methods, fast payouts, and low fees.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Assistance:
Today, it is very important for online casinos to offer users decent mobile compatibility. For example, our top pick, Red Dog Casino, might not offer users a dedicated mobile app, but the website is perfectly optimized for mobile use, which is more than enough for the majority of gamblers.
Looking for real money casino gambling sites in other states? Check out some of them below:
Guide to Casinos in Texas
How to Find the Best Online Casino in Texas?
First of all, check the licensing information. It's usually displayed in the footer menu, and it should be from a reputable licensing body like the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao eGaming, and Texas Racing Commission.
Then take a look at the casino's games selection and make sure it offers a wide range of titles from top-tier software providers. Next, check the bonuses and promotions. Welcome bonuses are a great way for players to get started, and we look for casinos that offer generous welcome packages with fair conditions.
And don't hesitate to drop the support team a line to see how responsive and helpful they are. Good customer service is essential for a great online casino experience.
Can I Play Casino Games Online in Texas for Real Money?
Yes, you can! There are no state laws that prohibit players from gambling online, so you can freely play your favorite casino games from the comfort of your own home. Some online casinos even offer horse and dog tracks!
What Are the Most Popular Casino Games in Texas?
The most popular casino games in Texas are slots, blackjack, bingo games, and poker. Texans also enjoy sports betting, and many enjoy placing horse track and dog racing bets. Check out the Bitstarz casino for the widest variety of gaming machines.
What Are the Benefits of Online Texas Casinos Over Land-based Casinos?
There are plenty of benefits that online casinos offer that land-based casinos don't. For one, online casino locations are much more convenient since you can play from the comfort of your own home. You also have a much wider range of games to choose from, and you can take advantage of generous bonuses and promotions, often beating even the largest casino around.
What are the Best Online Casinos in Texas Right Now?
After researching every detail about the best online casinos in Texas, we have the results! Here are our favorite commercial casinos in Texas to use today:
Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos in Texas
- Red Dog: The best casino in Texas overall. The gambling site is loaded with the best RTG slots, charges 0 fees, and offers dedicated table games. Using our exclusive bonus code “ADORABLE,” you are eligible for a 240% welcome deposit bonus and 40 free spins.
- Ignition: The best casino for poker, featuring regular multi-million-dollar GTD tourneys for all skill levels. If you’re up for it, the Ignition welcome bonus goes up to $3,000 and applies to slots and the poker room.
- Slots.lv: If you’re on the lookout for 7-figure jackpot prize pools, which is something the biggest casinos in Las Vegas have to offer, there is no better casino out there than Slots.lv. The welcome bonus for gaming machines goes up to $5,000.
- Super Slots: This casino offers new players a generous $6,000 welcome bonus, which is something you will not find at physical casino resorts and gambling halls in Texas. The gambling place is packed with Las Vegas-level slot machines.
- Bitstarz: If you're searching for the best crypto casino in Texas, head over to Bitstarz. Hailed as the No. 1 crypto online gambling platform, offering over 4,000 games, near-instant payouts, and a handsome 5 BTC welcome bonus, it really is a great option for gamblers.
How to Join Texas Casinos & Start Online Gambling
Joining Texas casinos only takes a few minutes and is an easy process - well, it’s certainly faster than going to San Antonio and gambling at a revenue. Here's how to do it using Red Dog Casino as an example.
Step 1: Create Your Account
- Visit the Red Dog casino site and click the Sign-Up button in the upper right corner.
- In the registration form, create a username and a strong password. Provide a valid email address and click Next Step.
- Provide your full name and birthday. Enter your gender and click Next Step.
- Enter your full address info and a valid phone number.
- Click Complete.
Step 2: Account Verification
- The casino will send a welcome email to the address you provided in the first step.
- Click the button or the link from the message to verify your data.
Step 3: Make the First Deposit and Claim the Welcome Bonus
- In the cashier section of your casino account, adjust your preferred payment method and the sum you wish to deposit.
- Make sure to meet the minimum deposit requirement ($10 to $30 for most payment methods).
- Fund your account and claim the welcome bonus using our bonus code "ADORABLE."
- You can now play casino games and enjoy gaming activities.
Did You Find the Best Online Casino in Texas For You?
So let's reiterate: the best casino to enjoy online gambling in Texas is Red Dog. This casino is packed with the best slot machines from RealTime Gaming, charges zero fees, and offers generous bonuses.
That said, there are other options for Lone-Star State residents, and it all depends on your gambling preference. Bitstarz is the best option for crypto players, while Ignition delivers the best casino experience for poker fans.
No matter which of our top picks you decide to go with, please always remember to gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: