Best Casinos in Ontario (2022): Top 10 Online Casino Sites for Ontario Players

Best Casinos in Ontario
- Spin Casino: Best overall
- Jackpot City: Best for jackpot slots
- PlayOjo: Top game variety
- Leo Vegas: Best for betting
- Royal Panda: Superb mobile experience
- Casigo: Best for live dealer games
- Royal Vegas: Great online slots selection
- BetRivers: Top-notch loyalty program
- Ruby Fortune: Suitable for beginners
- Slots Magic: Great blackjack variety
1. Spin Casino — Best Casino in Ontario Overall
Pros:
- 20+ years experience
- Over 450 casino games
- 400+ slots
- Helpful customer service
- 10 payment methods
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept crypto
Spin Casino is one of Canada’s best online casinos you can join right now – prove us wrong.
It’s been around for more than 20 years; it lets you have a mega jackpot that exceeds C$1,000,000 — and it’s now armed and ready to accept traffic in Ontario.
Casino Games: 5/5
Spin Casino is home to a highly-curated selection of just under 500 casino games. These are all provided by the likes of Microgaming and NetEnt, and Spin has worked hard over the years to understand what games its customers prefer to play.
As such, what we have here are around 370 exciting online slot machines, including one massive jackpot slot by the name of Maple Moolah. This is a famous jackpot game where the minimum jackpot win is C$1,000,000. Indeed, several slot machines here are bulging with huge prizes. It takes some serious, serious luck to win, though.
You can also play a range of classic table games at Spin Casino, and there are almost 50 live dealer games here, too.
Usability: 4.5/5
Spin Casino has two different faces — one that’s available to you as a guest and the “proper” version that you’ll only see once you become a member.
This proper version is stylish and funky, but if we can have a minor complaint, it’s that the font is a tad small.
Other than that, all the games are neatly arranged into various categories, and you can pick games according to the game developer. This is a nice touch that not all Ontario casinos offer.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
Spin Casino gives you multiple ways to fund your account. Payment methods include credit cards, Interac, InstaDebit, iDebit, Citadel Direct, MuchBetter, eCheck, Paysafecard, Flexepin, and Applepay.
However, despite offering 10 banking options, cryptocurrencies are still missing — but that’s pretty much the case with all other casinos in Canada, Ontario. That said, you can check a list of the best Bitcoin casinos in Canada instead.
Withdrawal times can lag a little due to Spin Casino putting your cash in a pending period once you request a withdrawal. These slower withdrawal times are usually a side-effect of heavy traffic on the site and an excessive amount of payout requests.
Reputation: 5/5
Having been founded way back in 2001, Spin Casino is easily one of Canada’s most established CA online casinos.
Not just that, but throughout its two decades of operating, it’s attracted zero negative press and thousands of positive reviews.
Meanwhile, Spin Casino is owned by Cadtree Ltd., which runs a handful of other highly-established Canadian casinos.
Misc: 4.7/5
Customer support is excellent at Spin Casino and further reinforces the idea that this is an established, professional ON casino site.
Should you wish to play mobile games, you can either use an app or access the site directly through your browser — both options work just fine.
2. Jackpot City — Best Online Casino in Ontario, Canada for Slots
Pros:
- 400+ total casino games
- 350+ slots
- Highly-rated mobile app
- Launched in 1998
Cons:
- Free online slots not available for guests
It’s impossible to create a list of the best casinos in Ontario without mentioning Jackpot City.
One of Canada’s oldest casino sites — a must-visit if you’re looking to scoop a million-dollar win off the back of a small stake at one of their jackpot slots games. But you’ll need to keep it real as there are only a few jackpot winners.
Casino Games: 4.5/5
As its name suggests, Jackpot City is home to one of the biggest jackpots in the industry.
You can play the likes of Maple Moolah, where the total jackpot currently sits at over C$1,000,000. What’s more, the jackpot rises by the minute until someone lands it.
Other slots you can play here include Lucky Clucks and the evergreen Ancient Fortunes: Zeus.
And while online slot machines are what Jackpot City does best, this casino site takes its live dealer games seriously, too. They’re provided by Evolution Gaming, and live dealer variants you can play include Speed Baccarat, Infinite Black, and Lightning Roulette.
Usability: 5/5
Jackpot City scores top marks on this front for being user-friendly on both mobile and desktop.
In fact, the Jackpot City mobile app is one of the best we’ve tested, and there’s also an entire section dedicated to mobile games on the web version of the site.
And with a neon city skyline acting as the backdrop while you peruse the site, Jackpot City is both usable and aesthetically pleasing.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
Jackpot City accepts 10 payment methods. These are some of Ontario’s most trusted banking options, including Visa, Interac, iDebit, InstaDebit, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, and more.
Over the course of 24 hours, the most you can withdraw is C$10,000, which we feel is a high withdrawal limit and will certainly suit those who manage to land a jackpot win.
However, if you do happen to land a C$1,000,000+ windfall, you can discuss how best to withdraw your winnings with the Jackpot City team.
Reputation: 5/5
Jackpot City has been handing out winnings to customers since 1998. It’s eCOGRA-certified and it’s owned by Cadtree Ltd.
Jackpot City is also licensed to operate, there’s a detailed FAQ on the website that answers a wide range of questions, and there’s also a daily blog that keeps you up-to-date with all the latest happenings.
Misc: 4.4/5
There are demo games available at Jackpot City, but it’s worth mentioning that you can’t access them until you’re a registered member.
3. PlayOjo — Best Game Variety of all Online Casino Sites in Ontario
Pros:
- 2,100+ games
- More than 1,500 slots
- Low minimum withdrawal
- Established worldwide iGaming brand
- Friendly site design
Cons:
- No bingo for Ontario players
With a vast library of more than 2,100 games, PlayOjo is our top recommendation if game variety is important to you.
Along with over 1,500 online slot machines, you can play a wide variety of blackjack games, baccarat variants, live dealer games and specialties.
Casino Games: 5/5
PlayOjo doesn’t do things by halves. Slots fans will feel right at home here, as there’s everything from classic slot machines to new slot machines — to high RTP slots, progressive jackpots and megaways slots.
Blackjack fans, meanwhile, can choose between 160+ variants, while high rollers will enjoy the high limit tables in the live dealer casino section.
There are game shows here, too, along with almost 90 different roulette games and a range of exclusive titles.
Usability: 4.7/5
One of PlayOjo’s best features is the fact that you can see at a glance exactly how often any game has been played over the last 6 hours.
For example, by hovering over Big Bass Splash, we can see that it was played 560 times in the previous 6 hours. PlayOjo also lists the biggest win for every single game, which makes it easier for you to know where to put your cash.
Other than that, PlayOjo sports a cute and fluffy site design that screams “fun.” The key to this inviting atmosphere is the fact that the website is easy to use, and there’s a search bar in the middle of the homepage.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
PlayOjo lists 9 payment methods on its website. These include Interac, MasterCard, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, PaySafeCard, Jeton, and more.
The minimum deposit is always $10, while the minimum withdrawal is set at $20.
Withdrawal times were average in our experience, and all banking options have their own separate withdrawal limits.
Reputation: 4.8/5
PlayOjo is a UK brand that’s slowly dominating the iGaming world. It’s now available in Ontario and comes backed by a reputable owner (SkillOnNet) and a number of licenses.
The site has been live since 2017 and has gained millions of customers thanks to the strength of a fabulous marketing campaign. Today, it’s still seen as both a rising star in the iGaming world and one of the most trusted online casinos in Canada.
Misc: 4/5
Sadly, bingo is available at PlayOjo in other countries but not in Canada. On the flip side, you can still play specialty games like scratch cards and board games here.
4. Leo Vegas — No. 1 Online Casino in Ontario for Betting
19+. T&C's Apply. Please play responsibly!
Pros:
- 20+ sports to bet on
- Over 1,200 games
- 1,000+ slots
- 36 live dealer games
- 24/7 live chat
Cons:
- Limited banking options
Looking to combine casino games with a few sports bets?
That’s what you can do at Leo Vegas, a highly trustworthy Ontario casino site that’s a complete all-rounder.
Casino Games: 5/5
At Leo Vegas, you can flick through three sections: Casino, Live Casino, and Sports.
The casino section is further split into 1,000+ slot machines, table games, must-fall jackpots, and bingo games, while the live dealer casino has 36 live entertainment options. These include Exclusive Infinite Blackjack, Leo Vegas Speed Baccarat, Live Lightning Roulette, etc.
Some of the games, such as Leo Vegas Live Roulette, have massive progressive jackpots.
In the sports section, you can bet on 20+ sports, and there are thousands of weekly markets and lots of interesting props to choose from.
Usability: 4.3/5
Leo Vegas looks as though it was designed with the mobile experience in mind. Everything looks and feels compact; there’s nothing flashy about it — but at the same time, it’s so intuitive that it’s super easy to use.
This is also a colourful casino site that clearly lists exactly how many games are available in every single category (which saves you scrolling endlessly without hope!) but it would help if the FAQ extended beyond just 2 questions.
Payment Methods: 4/5
Leo Vegas isn’t the most accommodating casino site in Ontario when it comes to payment methods. There are just a handful available, although popular Canadian banking options are still included. These include Interac, MuchBetter and iDebit.
It will, however, frustrate some players that some options are available for deposits only (and not withdrawals).
The minimum withdrawal is $20, and most payout requests are processed within 24 hours.
Reputation: 5/5
Leo Vegas is one of the biggest names in the iGaming world. It was originally founded in Sweden back in 2011 and has since expanded its global reach across multiple countries — including Canada.
This casino site enjoys a high trust rating, further bolstered by a user-friendly website and 24/7 customer service.
Misc: 4.6/5
Customer service is available round the clock, but it’s worth stating that a common gripe has been a lack of email support. Other than that, live chat works perfectly.
5. Royal Panda — Best Mobile Experience of any Casino in Ontario
Pros:
- 1,200+ games
- Over 1,000 slots
- Perfect mobile optimization
- Easy-to-navigate website
- Sports betting available
Cons:
- Dated site design
Royal Panda is our highest-rated Ontario casino site for mobile gaming. A bit of a sleeping giant in the online casino world, you can easily play at Royal Panda via your mobile browser and enjoy a perfect mobile experience on over 1,200 casino games and sports betting markets.
Casino Games: 4.4/5
As just mentioned, Royal Panda is home to 1,200+ games. Over 1,100 of these are slots, and indeed slots are so popular here that you can even compete in slots tournaments for more prizes.
There are a further 14 online blackjack variants, a handful of baccarat titles, as well as 35 specialty games.
And if you want to play exclusive games, you’ll need to head over to the live casino. Here, the likes of Royal Panda Live Blackjack and Royal Panda Live Roulette are available 24/7 — and you won’t find these games anywhere else.
Usability: 4.1/5
For the best experience, we recommend playing via your mobile device. Royal Panda’s web-based mobile platform is responsively designed and loads fast, and all the games that are available on desktops are also available on the mobile platform.
Other than that, Royal Panda looks like a lot of other classic online casinos. Everything is where you’d expect it to be, there are no surprises whatsoever, and site speed is generally good. That said, some users might feel that the site design is a tad dated.
The sportsbook uses the same red, black and white branding but is set up like a traditional sports betting site — which is ideal.
Payment Methods: 4/5
Royal Panda accepts 7 payment options: Interac, Visa, MasterCard, iDebit, NeoSurf, PaySafeCard and MuchBetter.
Withdrawal times are sometimes slowed down if there’s a high number of ongoing withdrawal requests. However, sky-high maximum withdrawals of C$100,000 will certainly please high rollers from Ontario.
Reputation: 4.7/5
Royal Panda was created in 2014, which means it’s got almost a decade’s worth of experience behind it.
Besides being licensed to operate in Canada, it’s also run by Leo Vegas International Ltd, who — as we’ve already seen — is one of the biggest names in online gambling.
Misc: 4.4/5
Customer support at Royal Panda can be reached via live chat, telephone and email. You can also contact the friendly staff via Facebook and Twitter.
6. Casigo — Top Ontario Casino Site for Live Dealer Games
- 2,100+ slots
- Over 70 live dealers
- $5,000,000+ jackpot pools
7. Royal Vegas — No.1 Ontario Casino for Top-Quality Slots
- $10,000,000+ jackpots to be won
- 20+ years experience
- Features some of the best online slots in Canada
8. BetRivers — Best VIP Program of all Online Casinos in Ontario
- Sports betting available
- Great loyalty program
- 1,000+ games
9. Ruby Fortune — Top ON Casino Site for New Players
- 450+ games
- Live chat available
- New-player guides
10. Slots Magic — Best Blackjack Variety of any Casino Site in Ontario
- Daily slots tournaments
- 1,000+ games
- Great variety of RNG and live blackjack games
Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Ontario Casino Sites
Games:
We chose the best casinos in Ontario according to the quality of their games. From thrilling gambling tables to slot machines, poker rooms and specialty games and beyond — all the casinos on our list take their games from world-class iGaming developers, guaranteeing smooth gameplay and fair outcomes.
Usability:
We ensure that all the casinos on our list are fun to use and extremely user-friendly. This is in terms of the site design, the overall navigation, as well as mobile and desktop optimization.
Payment methods:
A quality online casino is more than just a solid poker room or an entertaining slot machine. It's also about safe, secure and trusted payment methods that you recognize. As such, we chose casinos that accept payment methods widely known in Canada, such as Interac and MuchBetter.
Reputation:
Lastly, all the casinos on our list have been around for a number of years; they're all owned by reputable companies and licensed to operate in Ontario, Canada.
Best Online Casinos in Ontario, Canada: FAQ
Can I Join an Online Casino in Ontario?
Yes, you can. Now that Ontario is monitoring online gambling, gamblers from any part of this Canadian province — from Toronto to Niagara Falls — are free to join online casinos for some iGaming entertainment.
Are Online Casinos in Ontario Safe?
Gamblers can be sure that gaming sites in Canada and Ontario are safe to use, provided you sign-up to licensed gambling sites. A licensed casino is regulated and kept in check by the Gambling Commission, which ensures that it meets industry protocols when it comes to keeping you safe when you gamble online.
Is Online Gaming Tax-Free in Ontario?
Yes. Whether you win big at the gaming tables or on the slots, and whether you're from Toronto, Niagara Falls or any other part of Ontario, you are free to take home all your winnings tax-free. However, always make sure to double-check your local laws again, as these regulations are subject to change.
What Games Can I Play at Casino Sites in Ontario?
You can play a wide range of games at Canadian casinos in Ontario, from slot machines to video poker games, online blackjack games to online roulette games and everything in between.
Poker variants are available, too, including Three Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker and Hold'em.
You can also play live dealer games, while some sites, such as PlayOjo, offer a range of specialty games, including scratch cards, keno and Si Bo.
How Do I Make a Deposit at an Online Casino in Ontario?
The deposit process is similar at most online casinos in Ontario. You just need to head over to the banking section of your casino account and then select "deposit."
Then, enter the amount you wish to deposit and select your payment method before double-checking the amount. Once you've entered the requested banking information, just click to confirm. Deposits are typically instant at all casinos.
How Do I Choose the Best Casinos in Ontario?
To help you find the best casinos that are perfect for you in Ontario, you can start by reading a review guide like this. This guide is designed to introduce you to the top-rated Ontario casinos that are legit and available in your region.
You can then take a closer look at any Ontario iGaming sites that stand out to you. Things you should look out for include the gaming tables, the number and quality of the slot games, the overall user layout, the customer support, as well as the payment methods.
Of course, you can always take our advice and join Spin Casino, as we’ve reviewed numerous online Ontario casinos before recommending this one as your top pick.
Comparison of the Top 5 Casinos for Ontario Players
Let’s take another look at our top 5 picks and what stands out the most in each one:
Spin Casino: Spin Casino tops our list thanks to its curated selection of over 450 high-quality slots and table games. It’s been serving customers for over 20 years worldwide with reliable payouts, prompt and friendly customer support and a stylish website. Overall score: 98%.
Jackpot City: If you want to try your hand at a big jackpot, Jackpot City might be the place to play. It’s home to the jackpot slot Maple Moolah, with a minimum jackpot win of C$1,000,000, in addition to hundreds of other top-quality online slots. Overall score: 97%.
PlayOjo: PlayOjo is of the ethos that more is better! As such, it boasts an awesome line-up of more than 2,100 games. Here, you can play over 1,500 slots, 100+ live dealer games, as well as a range of blackjack, roulette and baccarat variants. Overall score: 97%.
Leo Vegas: Leo Vegas covers more bases than most other Ontario casinos. Besides letting you play over 1,200 slots and table games, it also gives you the option of betting on sports in its top-rated sportsbook. Overall score: 96%.
Royal Panda: Royal Panda’s mobile optimization is unmatched, and you can access a selection of 1,200+ mobile games. You can also access this casino and sportsbook combo on your desktop, and the site is easy to navigate wherever you decide to play. Overall score: 96%.
How to Create an Account & Play at Ontario Online Casinos
Follow our simple guide below as we look at all the necessary steps you need to take to create an account at Spin Casino.
Step 1: Click “Sign-up”
First things first, visit Spin Casino’s official webpage. Click the big pink “Sign-up” button located in the center of the homepage above the fold.
Step 2: Fill in the Three Forms
You should now see three forms (all on the same page) that require you to enter information such as your full name, billing address, and date of birth.
Step 3: Accept the Terms and Conditions
At the bottom of the page are three boxes. You can choose whether or not to opt-in to email/SMS updates, but you must agree to the T&Cs before your account goes live.
Step 4: KYC Process
You’ll need to verify your identity before you’re allowed to play for real money at Spin Casino.
Step 5: Deposit
Once your account is fully verified, log in to your account, open the “Deposit” section, and place your first deposit.
Ready to Explore the Best Ontario Casinos?
These are the best casinos you can sign-up for in Ontario. They're all fresh now that Ontario has started to regulate online gambling, and they're all safe and legit to use.
Spin Casino is our top-rated gambling site in Ontario overall, thanks to an awesome selection of slots and table games, but you've got at least 10 more highly-rated casinos to choose from.
Online gambling is, of course, meant to be pure entertainment. This is why we always recommend that you gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
You must be 19+ years old and physically located in Ontario to wager. If you have a gambling problem or somebody you know does, contact ConnexOntario or call 1-866-531-2600.
Visit the following websites for more free gambling addiction resources: