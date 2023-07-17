Best Casinos in California Ranked by Online Casino Games & Bonuses for CA Players

Whether you prefer feeling like a superspy while playing baccarat or betting on the next big Lakers game, we dove deep into the internet to bring you the best California casinos out there.
We found Red Dog Casino to be the overall best place out of all the casinos in California to gamble online. Thanks to Red Dog’s massive selection of bonuses, great variety of RealTime Gaming slots, fantastic live dealer casino, and diverse, no-fee banking options, online gambling has never been more exciting.
Interested in seeing how they stacked up against the competition? Let’s dive right in.
Best Online Casinos in California
- Red Dog: Best online casino in California overall
- Slots.lv - Best for jackpot slots
- Ignition - Best online poker
- SuperSlots - 400% crypto welcome bonus
- Bitstarz - Best crypto casino in the Golden State
- Ducky Luck - Best rewards program
- Las Atlantis - Best bonus codes
- Bovada - Best Californian sports betting
- BetOnline - Best odds on horse racing
- Cafe Casino - Best online casino for bingo
1. Red Dog - Best Casino in California Overall
Pros
- High RTP casino games
- Live dealer casino
- Tons of promotions
- Friendly 24/7 customer support
- No fees on transactions
Cons
- Comparatively small selection of games
It’s no surprise why many consider gamblers Red Dog Casino to be one of the very best casinos in California. It has become well-known for its responsive customer support, and a solid selection of RealTime Gaming slots and table games.
The only real beef we have with Red Dog is that their huge selection of deposit and free spin bonuses and their surprisingly excellent live dealer casino is both hidden away until after account creation.
Game Selection - 4.6/5
While Red Dog doesn’t have the largest selection of games of any of the California casinos on our list, they do work with RTG for their casino games, which is fantastic news.
Not only does RTG make some of our favorite video poker games – Red Dog sports 12 video poker games including Loose Deuces, Sevens Wild, Aces & Eights, and many more.
You’ll also find splendid high RTP slots here. Inside Red Dog’s library are Roman Empire-themed slots like Caesar’s Empire, spooky Halloween-themed slot games like Witch’s Brew, or the recently released Bubble Bubble 3.
And if heading into the colder months have you feeling a bit low you can always use the free spins gifted in the welcome bonus to play a few rounds of Spring Wilds.
Spring Wilds is a saccharine sweet game with tons of cute baby animals featured in the artwork. Baby pigs, bunnies, chicks, and lambs are rendered in cartoony detail so sweet you’ll need to brush your teeth after. Aside from that, it’s a very solid slot title that’s chock-full of scatter symbols, free games, and 25 paylines all packaged in a pastel 5x3 play grid.
Furthermore, Red Dog’s live dealer casino is powered by Visionary iGaming. You’ll have blackjack, baccarat, roulette (both American and European), and super 6 available for play with a wide range of table limits. This is a great option for the California gambler who is looking to capture some of the thrills of the casino floor, without having to dress up.
Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5
New players can take advantage of Red Dog’s 240% match welcome bonus plus 40 free spins on the cutesy Spring Wilds slot when they use the “ADORABLE” promo code during their first deposit. This bonus comes with 35x wagering requirements on both the slot winnings and the bonus cash, and your minimum deposit depends on your deposit method.
Red Dog also has a ton of other bonuses waiting for you once you get inside… many of which can be redeemed five or more times.
Banking Options - 4.5/5
Red Dog Casino accepts a variety of banking options and while deposit/withdrawal limits vary based on the currency type, none of them have any additional processing fees (beyond what is built into the currency, like crypto gas fees, etc).
You can make your deposits with Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Flexepin, and 4 major cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Withdrawals can be made to your credit card, or your bank account by wire, or in Bitcoin.
Get a generous 240% match bonus and 40 free spins when you join Red Dog today!
2. Slots.lv - Best Casino in California for Jackpots
Pros
- Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses
- Over 250 slot titles
- 40+ progressive and Hot Drop Jackpot slots
- Great live dealer tables
Cons
- Fewer promotions for returning players
- Website navigation needs some love
If you’re a fan of jackpot slots – Slots.lv might be your home away from home. Not only do they have a great selection of games – with more being added all the time – but their hearty welcome bonus and friendly customer support should keep players coming back for more.
Game Selection - 4.5/5
With over 250 games from software providers like RTG, BetSoft, and Rival, you know they’re serving up quality over quantity. California gamblers can expect to find several of the most popular titles like the not-for-young-eyes A Night With Cleo or the Hot Drop Jackpot favorite Golden Buffalo.
We found ourselves playing a fair bit of the exciting jackpot game Reels & Wheels. This is a classic-styled slot with a few twists. You’ve got 3 reels populated with 7s, BAR symbols, cherries, and diamonds.
Triggering the bonus wheel will give you a shot at winning up to 500x your bet as well as giving you a chance at spinning the jackpot wheel… which has 5 different jackpots available. We’re suckers of the classics, and everything about this slot reminds us of the sorts of machines you’d have seen on the main casino floor.
Speaking of classics, Slots.lv’s live dealer casino boasts several tables to choose from. You can find blackjack, early payout blackjack, American roulette, European roulette, super 6, and baccarat – like most live casinos, Slots.lv runs baccarat with the punto banco ruleset, which should be easy even for new players to pick up.
Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5
New players can take advantage of a 9-tier welcome package from Slots.lv, claiming as much as $5,000 in bonus funds.
Your first fiat deposit will see a whopping 200% match up to $1,000. This is a great way to get off on the right foot. That’s not all, though, as your next 8 deposits will get a 100% match up to $500. This helps take the sting out of the lackluster reload bonus offerings.
All deposit bonuses are subject to 35x wagering requirements and must be played through before making the next deposit.
If you prefer to play with blockchain-powered cryptocurrency, you can get a 300% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit with a 150% match up to $750 on your next 8. This comes with the same 35x rollover. Not too shabby.
Banking Options - 4.5/5
In addition to credit and debit cards, Slots.lv accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum from their California players.
Sign up for Slots.lv to claim up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses and enjoy fantastic jackpot slots.
3. Ignition - Best California Casino for Online Poker
Pros
- $2,000 casino and poker welcome bonus
- Exciting poker tournaments
- Truly anonymous tables
- Great selection of live dealer blackjack
Cons
- No e-wallet banking methods
- High fees on credit card deposits
Ignition Casino is one of those beautiful casinos in California that does something better than their competition and they know it. In this case, it’s hosting what we believe to be the best online poker app around.
On top of that, they have amazing customer service and an incredible welcome bonus that is split between their poker and their online casino. And on top of that, they managed to balance a decent little live dealer casino as well.
Game Selection - 4.7/5
Ignition Casino is partnered with over 13 game providers, giving you a nice library of almost 300 games. You’ll find plenty of popular slot titles like 777 Deluxe, 10 Times Vegas, and the well-loved lupine slot game Mythic Wolf.
Under their table games selection, you’ll find andar bahar, bingo (including a couple of jackpot titles), baccarat, pai gow poker, a whole mess of blackjack, and even some dice games.
Where Ignition really shines, though, is poker. Ignition’s poker experience works great on mobile and PC, so you never have to worry about it being too far out of reach. Additionally, they use fully anonymous tables, so you don’t have to worry about nefarious players using a UI to memorize your playstyle and exploit your weaknesses..
On top of all that, Ignition always has tournaments going on of one sort or another. Their monthly Mad Monday, jackpot sit-and-go poker tournaments, and knockout tournaments will give you the ultimate poker experience. If you’re the sort of player who loves a challenge, Ignition’s got a tournament for you.
Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5
Join Ignition today to claim their delightful two-headed welcome bonus. When you make your first deposit of up to $1,000 you’ll get not one but two 100% match bonuses for a total of $1,000.
Your first 100% bonus is awarded as casino bonus funds and can be used on Ignition Casino’s slots and (non-live) table games. This bonus comes with a 25x wagering requirement, which should be downright easy for a dedicated gambler to play through. The second 100% bonus is tied to the poker tables and can be unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles you earn.
These Ignition Miles are earned by playing poker games and tournaments and the rate at which you earn them depends on what type of game you play. There is no rollover on this bonus, so once you’ve unlocked your 100% match, the money’s all yours.
Banking Options - 4.5/5
Ignition Casino accepts credit and debit cards, gift cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin. Unfortunately, they do charge transaction fees on non-crypto deposits, so keep that in mind.
Click this link and sign up for Ignition Casino’s two 100% match welcome bonuses today.
4. SuperSlots - Most Generous Welcome Bonus Of All California Casinos
Pros
- 400% bonus up to $4,000
- Great banking options
- 24/7 live chat
- Two live dealer casinos
Cons
- High rollover on some bonuses
- Website’s UI is lackluster
SuperSlots is, as you might suspect, an excellent place to gamble on the best online slots, with over 300 titles to choose from. But that’s not what put them on our list. They’re a fantastic California casino with great banking options, stellar support, and two whole live dealer casinos.
Their purple-on-purple color scheme is a lot to deal with, but given the quality of SuperSlots content, we’re willing to let that slide.
Game Selection - 4.6/5
There’s no shortage of slots to play at SuperSlots. Right up front, you can see they currently have 365 different slot games – one for every day of the year – and they are extremely varied in theme. They’ve got lots of the standard slots, and you’ll find adventure games like Book of Treasures and Safari Sam 2 as well.
But if you’re looking for something a little different, you’ll find a slew of titles based on popular anime shows, an exciting slot title inspired by the recent Squid Game show, and a storage unit auction-themed slot. So whatever weird thing you like, you’re bound to find something adjacent to it.
Their online table game selection is also pretty decent, with everything from Casino Solitaire to Caribbean and Pai Gow poker. You’ll also find quite a few varieties of single-hand, multi-hand, and multi-deck blackjack, including a couple of other interesting variations like Pirate 21 and 21 Burn.
Live casino players will be happy to see that SuperSlots has two live casinos. The Red Casino has several live blackjack tables including two early payout options. You’ll also find a variety of table limits within as well, ranging from 10-500 tables up to 100-10,000.
There are also live dealer and auto-roulette versions of both American and European roulette as well as two baccarat and two super 6 tables.
The Black Casino features a similar selection of games, though they also pack in Russian and Baltic blackjack on top of the standard.
Welcome Bonus - 4.5/5
New players to SuperSlots that want to use cryptocurrency will have access to a positively massive welcome bonus. SuperSlots offers a 400% match bonus up to $4,000. This bonus comes with a slightly higher-than-average wagering requirement, but something to be expected from a 400% bonus. To claim this, just use the “CRYPTO400” bonus code at deposit.
You can only have one bonus active at a time, so make sure you play through everything before you put in for one of SuperSlots' other great promotions.
Banking Options - 4.8/5
You’ll find plenty of ways to deposit here. SuperSlots accepts MasterCard, American Express, Visa, Discover, Person2Person, money orders, bank transfers, cashier checks, Bitcoin, and 17 altcoins.
Phew.
If you’re interested in a casino with great/weird slots, two solid live dealer casinos, and a mammoth 400% crypto welcome bonus, click here and use “CRYPTO400” on your first deposit to get started.
5. Bitstarz - Top Casino in California for Crypto Users
Pros
- 125% up to 1 BTC on first deposit
- Award-winning customer service
- 4,000+ casino games
- Exciting Slot and Table Wars
Cons
- Live dealer casino is geo-restricted
- No poker or sports betting
While Bitstarz now accepts payment methods other than cryptocurrency, they remain a crypto casino at heart, and it shows. From their collection of provably fair games to their generous crypto welcome package, from the ground up they scream blockchain.
After you take into account their mammoth selection of games and the fact that they have won several awards, it’s hard to imagine them not being in our top five.
Game Selection - 4.7/5
Bitstarz boasts a massive collection of games. Currently, their homepage features a card saying over 4,200 titles, with 12 brand new, so you know they’re adding more all the time. This makes them a perfect choice for gamblers who love exploring various slot machines.
No matter what kind of games you like, Bitstarz has you covered. Fan of dice games? Great! You’ll find Roll the Dice, Rocket Dice, Scratch Dice, and Asgardians Dice. You’re also going to find 12 varieties of poker, 10 online blackjack tables, 7 roulette games (American, European, and French), 6 baccarat, jackpot bingo, keno, and even a couple of varieties of Plinko.
Granted, the vast majority of their titles are slots machines, but there’s an incredible variety there as well – from classic-styled slots like Bitstarz Billion and Joker Queen to the more whimsical reels of Elvis Frog in Vegas.
Bitstarz also has a fantastic and robust live dealer casino, but it is heavily geo-restricted and won’t be accessible to computers connecting from California.
Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5
Bitstarz has a stunning welcome package of up to 5BTC split over 4 deposits. Your first deposit will see a 125% match up to 1BTC + 180 free spins doled out 20 a day for 9 days. Your second and third deposits will get a 50% match up to 1 and 2 BTC respectively while your 4th will get a 100% match up to 1BTC.
All of this comes with a stiff but doable wagering requirement.
Banking Options - 4.6/5
Sadly, Bitstarz’s banking options can’t compare to the massive selection of crypto SuperSlots accepts, but they do quite well for themselves regardless. You can deposit with credit cards as well as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, and Tether.
If you are looking for a casino game equivalent to channel surfing, click here and claim your 125% match bonus + 180 free spins.
Runners-up:
Things We Look for in Best Online Casinos in California
Game Selection
The best casino sites must have a wide variety of games to choose from. Whether it’s Red Dog Casino with its well-curated selection of slots, video poker, and live dealer games, or Bitstarz with its obscene selection of 4,000+ titles, there should be good variety without too many stinkers.
Welcome Bonus
We look for bonuses that have high match percentages, lots of free spins, or low wagering requirements. You’re not likely to find one that does all three, but we tried to give you a selection with a decent blend.
Banking Options
All the bonuses in the world are not going to do you a lick of good if the casino you sign up for doesn’t take your money or charges you an obscene amount with each deposit. We tried to find options with a wide array of accepted payment options and without too painful a selection of fees.
Guide to California Casinos Online
What Is the Best Online Casino in California?
Our research tells us that Red Dog Casino is the best online casino for Californian gamblers. While there are a great many casinos for Cali players to take advantage of, Red Dog Casino won out thanks to their great selection of bonus codes, a fantastic array of RTG games, and some of the best customer support we’ve found anywhere.
Can I Play Casino Games Online for Real Money in California?
You can play online slots for real money in the state of California. The California casinos on our list are legit and trustworthy online casinos with a great selection of real money slots for you to enjoy.
What Casino Games Offer the Best Odds of Winning?
Blackjack is generally considered the form of gambling with the best odds. Unlike completely random slots, blackjack – and poker as well – can be influenced by the player’s knowledge of the game, and often this leads to a significantly higher RTP rating than some other forms of gambling.
Recap Of the Top 5 Best California Casinos
Red Dog: Our overall best pick for their solid selection of live dealer and regular casino games, great bonuses, and fee-free deposits. Click here and use the “ADORABLE” promo code to get a 240% match bonus + 40 free spins today.
Slots.lv: This online casino secures our second top spot thanks to a huge selection of progressive jackpot slots, and a great welcome bonus split over 9 deposits. With a great lineup of game providers and a solid live casino, this is a perfect choice for many players. Click here to get a 200% match on your first deposit of up to $1,000.
Ignition: Your search for the best poker casino in California has come to an end. With plenty of games and tournaments to choose from, Ignition is the perfect home for players looking for a full house at a full table. Follow this link to sign up and collect your double-stacked welcome bonus good for both casino and poker.
SuperSlots: With two live dealer casinos and over 300 different slots ranging from well-loved to weird and unusual (we mean that as a compliment), SuperSlots doubles down on their excellence with a delightful 400% match welcome bonus. Come check them out.
Bitstarz: Rounding out our top 5 is Bitstarz – a stellar example of everything that makes crypto casinos great. And the fact that they have over 4,000 games to choose from doesn’t hurt. Click here to get cracking on their 5 Bitcoin welcome package with a 125% match up to 1BTC and 180 free spins on your first deposit.
How to Start at the Top California Casinos
With so many great California casinos to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start… so we’ve set up this thought-free step-by-step guide to getting started on our #1 pick – Red Dog Casino.
Step 1: Getting started
Navigate to Red Dog Casino using this link and click “Get Bonus” to get started.
Step 2: Creating your account
Provide a valid email address in the registration form and then create a username and password before clicking the “Next Step” button.
Step 3: Providing your details
Fill out your personal information with information like your name, date of birth, and so on. Click “Next Step” again.
Step 4: Confirming your contact info
On the last page, you’ll provide your address, phone number, and other relevant contact info before finishing the process.
Step 5: Claiming your bonus
Go to the Cashier once you have logged in and use the “ADORABLE” promo code to claim your match bonus and free spins. That’s it. You’re ready to go!
So, What Are the Best Casinos in California?
Listen, if at this point you’re still not sure where to find a decent casino in California… we don’t know what to tell you. Granted, the hard part might be choosing just one.
Sure, Red Dog is the overall best choice, with all of their bonus codes and RTG games, but there’s no sense in missing out… Why not sign up for two or even three? Collect those welcome bonuses.
Just remember to have fun and always wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: