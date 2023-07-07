Best Casino Bonuses in Canada: Top Welcome Bonus Offers for CA Players, Deposit Promos, and More

There are a lot of things that can make your gambling experience fun and exciting. But nothing beats the thrill of getting a generous casino bonus.
The reason behind that is simple. You are boosting your bankroll with extra money which gives you more chances of getting what you need.
But – is it really that easy to discover online casino sites in Canada that have the best bonuses? Not really. That’s where we can help you.
Considering the fact that we have quite a long history of experience in gambling, we decided to create a list of some of the best casino bonuses for Canadian players. Turns out that Jackpot City came on top of our list but there are 10 more online casino bonuses you can discover as well.
Let’s start exploring them together!
Best Casino Bonuses in Canada
- Jackpot City: C$1600 casino welcome bonus
- Spin Casino: C$1000 bonus + 100 free spins
- Red Dog: 255% bonus + 50 spins on Run Rabbit
- BoDog: C$600 bonus + 50 free spins
- Casumo: 100% up to C$500 + 115 free spins
- Wild Casino: C$9,000 crypto welcome bonus
- Genesis: Up to C$1000 bonus + 300 free spins
- Slots.lv: Up to C$5,000 in welcome bonuses
- Kassu: C$1500 + 300 free spins
- PlayOJO: 80 wager free spins + 1 free spin on Prize Twister
- Royal Panda: 100% welcome bonus up to C$1000
1. Jackpot City – Best Casino Bonus in Canada Overall
Bonus Description:
- Welcome bonus up to C$1600
- First 4 deposits
- 150 free spins
Among all casino bonuses in Canada, we discovered Jackpot City to be the best out there. This is a welcome bonus – a 100% match up to C$400 on your first deposit.
However, if you want to get more, this offer gives you the chance to go up to C$1600 in total on your first 4 deposits.
This welcome bonus is subject to a rather high wagering requirement. However, Players only have to make a C$10 minimum deposit before things can get started and they have 7 days to claim the offer.
The good news is that you can use this offer on 500+ casino games that come from high-quality software providers. All you have to do is create a new account, make a qualifying deposit amount and that’s pretty much it.
That being said, it is the best time to either start spinning or discover other impressive titles offered by this Canadian casino.
2. Spin Casino – Best Free Spins Bonus in Canada
Bonus Description:
- 100 free spins for every new player
- 370+ online slots to choose from
- 100% match up to C$1000
If you are an online slot machine lover, then Spin Casino is going to be heaven for you. Why? Because it gives you 100 free spins on the industry’s most popular online slots.
Along with this free spins bonus, you also have the chance to get C$1000 in cash. All you have to do is make a minimum deposit of C$20 and the casino will give you spins automatically.
As you may already have guessed from its name, Spin Casino is mainly focused on slots. Canadian players have the possibility to choose from 370+ slot machines and 100+ other casino games.
If you don’t know what free spins are, let us give you a little summary. They are prizes that casinos give to players – which let them play the best online slots without having to make a bet. Free spins can sometimes be divided into small parts or you can get them all at once.
Things are not much different from Jackpot City. As this also is a welcome bonus, you need to create an account, make a minimum deposit, and voila!
3. Red Dog – Lower Wagering Requirements Than Other Canadian Casino Bonuses
Bonus Description:
- 255% match bonus first deposit offer
- 35x wagering requirements
- 50 free spins on Run Rabbit
With Red Dog Casino, you have an incredible chance of grabbing a 255% match bonus which comes with a 35x wagering requirement. Yes, this is an industry-standard, and maybe nothing too exciting at first sight. However, compared to other Canadian casinos, this actually looks good and lets you claim your prize in an easier way.
In order to get the bonus, players have to make a minimum deposit of C$10 for Neosurf or C$20 for other payment methods such as cryptos and debit/credit cards.
The offer also includes 50 free spins on Run Rabbit which is a popular slot created by RTG. As the name implies, this is an animal-themed game that lets you travel into the world of rabbits.
The money you earn from this match bonus can be used not only on slots but other games as well such as keno, scratch cards, and board games. This can make your experience at one of the best mobile casinos much more interesting!
One thing to keep in mind is that this offer comes with a bonus code. Use a special code - RUNNERS so you are able to get the advantage of this offer.
4. BoDog – Great Deposit Match and Free Spins for Canadian Players
Bonus Description:
- 100% match up to C$600
- 50 free spins
- Sportsbook and poker welcome bonuses
After making an account at BoDog, you are given the chance to opt into a deposit bonus of C$600. You are also able to grab 50 free spins on online slots.
What makes this offer super attractive in our eyes is its low wagering requirement. In order to be able to withdraw your winnings, you have to multiply your initial bet 25 times which does not seem impossible at all. You just need some focus and luck and that’s pretty much it.
BoDog is one of the best places where Canadian players are able to get not only an impressive casino but a sportsbook experience as well. Being on the market for more than 25 years now, this Canadian casino surely knows how to serve its customers with high-quality service.
If you are more of a fan of sportsbooks and poker, make sure to check out other offers as well that are not much different from this one. In fact, they may come with even more impressive features.
You can choose from over 770 games that surely will cater to all your gambling needs.
5. Casumo – Best Bonus Terms of any Canadian Casino Bonus
Bonus Description:
- New customers only
- 183 days bonus expiry
- 100% match up to C$500
- 115 free spins
With Casumo’s welcome offer, players have the ability to claim a deposit bonus of 100% up to C$500 on their first deposit, 15 spins straight away after signing up, and then 100 spins throughout the first 5 days.
To put it simply, you will get 20 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins over 5 days after making a deposit.
To unlock this offer, a minimum deposit requirement is C$10. You are allowed to spend a maximum of C$5 on every spin or C$0.5 on every bet line. As for bonus spins, the minimum deposit amount equals C$20.
The wagering requirement is 30x and you have 183 days in total to meet it. This amount of time is actually quite impressive, as generally, an online casino will give you a maximum of 30 days after getting the bonus money.
Casumo is a nice place for every Canadian player, giving you the chance to play over 2000 casino games in total. The online casino was established back in 2012 and since then is considered a site that frequently updates its game portfolio and casino bonuses to give you unique opportunities.
6. Wild Casino – Best Casino Bonus in Canada for Crypto Users
Bonus Description:
- New customers only
- Up to C$5000 welcome offer
- Crypto welcome bonus of up to $9,000
Wild Casino greets new customers with a variety of welcome bonuses that help them start their gambling journey even with a tiny bankroll.
First up is the C$5000 welcome bonus – but you are not getting the total amount straight away. Instead, it is split into the first 5 deposits you make.
After making the first minimum deposit (which is C$20), you will get a 250% bonus up to C$1000. And for the next 4 deposits, you are getting a 100% match bonus up to C$1000. Sounds pretty generous, right?
The bonus money can be used on slots, table games, and video poker games. Unfortunately, you can’t play live casino games with it.
The welcome bonus has a 35x rollover requirement which should be met within 30 days, otherwise, you won’t be able to get the money you won from it. As for the maximum release amount – it is 10x the bonus amount up to C$20000.
For the crypto bonus, you get up to $9,000 – 300% up to $3,000 on the first deposit and the other $6,000 is split on your next four deposits. The wagering requirement is slightly higher for crypto, but the minimum deposit amount is the same at $20.
7. Genesis – Best Bonus Funds & Free Spins Bonus Combo in Canada
Bonus Description:
- New customers only
- 100% deposit match up to C$1000
- 300 free spins
Currently, Genesis Casino offers Canadian players a generous welcome bonus that can go up to C$1000 in total. However, it is split into 4 deposits.
To unlock the offer and get bonus money, players have to make a minimum deposit of C$10 each time. After the first deposit, you will get a 100% match up to C$100 plus 300 free spins. The second time you get a 50% match up to C$300. For the third and fourth deposits, it’s a 25% match up to C$300.
The C$1000 bonus is subject to a rather steep wagering requirement, which is slightly higher than the industry standard. You will have a total of 14 days to meet the requirements and withdraw your money. As for free spins, they expire after 72 hours.
Keep in mind that deposits via e-wallets are not valid for any part of this offer. So, the best idea would be to use a debit card. The maximum you can withdraw from free spins is C$100.
Genesis, launched in 2018, is a reputable casino offering over 2000 casino games to its players. Here, you can enjoy 100+ live casino games along with slots, table games, and many more.
8. Slots.lv – Best Casino Bonus in Canada for Slots
Bonus Description:
- Up to C$5000 bonus
- Offer split across 9 deposits
- Standard wagering requirements
Slots.lv is a website that offers generous casino bonuses to all kinds of players. Whether you love crypto or fiat, you will definitely find something to your liking.
This bonus is specially crafted for fiat currency users. Once you make a deposit using a credit card, you will have the possibility to get a 200% match bonus up to C$1000 on your first deposit. You will also get eight 100% match bonuses up to C$500 each.
Before you are able to take your winnings, you have to meet a 35x playthrough requirement which is equal to the industry standard and looks impressive. All in all, this bonus is pretty simple and will be quite attractive for those that love playing slot machines.
Slots.lv was established in 2013 and its main focus is on slot games. If you wish to explore some of the highest quality casino games, then this website is definitely worth giving a shot. Slot fans can find no better place to spend their bonus money.
9. Kassu – Best Selection of Games for a CA Online Casino Bonus
Bonus Description:
- Up to C$1500 bonus
- 300 free spins
- Split across 4 deposits
Kassu greets newcomers with a generous bonus of C$1500 plus 300 free spins. As for a lot of other top online gambling sites, this welcome offer is also split into 4 parts.
The first step is to make a minimum deposit of C$10. After this, you will be able to get a 100% match bonus of up to C$300 plus 300 free spins. The second offer is a 50% match bonus up to C$400, while the third and fourth are 25% match up to C$400.
Free spins can be used on 9 Pots of Gold, Hyper Gold, and Gold Collector: Diamond Selection. However, don’t forget that they are valid for 72 hours, so don’t waste your time and start spinning the reels as soon as possible.
Players need to wager the bonus money received from the offer 40 times before they can withdraw it or any winnings gained. The maximum withdrawal you can have from free spins is C$100.
10. PlayOJO – Best CA Casino Bonus With No Wagering Requirements
Bonus Description:
- First deposit only
- 80 free spins
- 1 free spin on Prize Twister
- No wagering requirements
PlayOJO is a trustworthy and popular website for casino players in Canada. Its focus on customer satisfaction definitely pays off.
Once you make the first deposit of C$10 at this online casino, you will be able to get 80 free spins on your favorite slot games.
Once these 80 free spins are used, you will get 1 free spin on Prize Twister as a bonus. And you might wonder what Prize Twister is. It is PlayOJO’s reward game where you can win some big and exciting prizes. It can be some free spins, scratchcards, bingo tickets, or cash.
But, the most exciting part of this casino bonus is that it comes with 0x wagering requirements. This is not something you can see frequently at top online casinos. What this means is that you can keep and withdraw your winnings straight away. How cool is that?
Besides attractive bonus offers, PlayOJO offers some of the most competitive services on the market. You can play over 2100 games from high-quality software providers and enjoy a helpful 24/7 customer support team.
11. Royal Panda – Best Canadian Bonus Package for Live Casino Games
Bonus Description:
- Applies to casino and live casino games
- 100% match up to C$1000
- Expires in 7 days
With another welcome bonus from Royal Panda, you have an amazing chance to get a 100% match bonus going up to C$1000 in total.
Getting this bonus is pretty simple. After making an account at Royal Panda, you will have 7 days to opt in from the “My Offers” page. The offer comes with a 35x wagering requirement and you will also have 7 days to meet this criterion.
Keep in mind that only cash stakes qualify and wagering contributions work towards casino and live casino sections.
Royal Panda was created in 2014 and caters to the needs of most Canadian players. Here, you can discover over 3,000 games. Besides traditional casino games, there are 25 specialty titles available so you can make your gambling experience more interesting and less boring.
How We Chose the Best Canadian Casino Bonus Offers
Total Value:
There can be a great debate about the size of the casino bonus. Some will say that a huge bonus is more beneficial, while some claim that with a smaller bonus, you have a higher chance of winning more.
In the end, it can all come down to terms and conditions. You may discover a great bonus with a smaller amount of reward, and you can also find a big bonus with horrible rules written on it. For that reason, the small size of an offer is not always a bad thing.
Wagering Requirements:
We have mentioned these terms quite a lot in our article and for a good reason. Wagering requirements play a very big role in evaluating whether a bonus is worth your time or not.
To put it simply, it defines how often you have to play through your bonus funds before it is possible to take your winnings from the account. Logically, the higher the wagering requirement, the lower your chances to get your money.
As a general rule, the average wagering requirement in the casino industry is somewhere around 35x. We tried to only choose casino bonuses that were not too above this number.
Terms and Conditions:
Terms and conditions are something that we are too bored to read. Do you remember the last time you read them before ticking the “I accept” box? The same can easily happen with casino bonuses.
Thankfully, we are aware of that. Because we know how frustrating it can be to check all the small details, we have already done that for you. You can check out all the important and necessary things that might not be visible from the first look above in our reviews. That way, you will be able to avoid unnecessary surprises in claiming Canadian online casino bonuses.
Best Casino Bonuses in Canada - FAQs
How Do I Claim Canadian Casino Bonuses?
Claiming Canadian casino bonuses is super simple and nothing too complicated. When it comes to welcome bonuses, you will have to create an account at a specific website, then make a minimum deposit amount, and get your bonus.
In some cases, you might also have to enter a special bonus code in order to unlock the offer. This is not necessary with most casinos in our article, except for Red Dog.
Before claiming your bonus money, it is important to read through the terms and conditions, so you are able to avoid any surprises while playing.
What Is the Best Online Casino Bonus in Canada?
Jackpot City’s C$1600 bonus is the best casino bonus in Canada.
Generally speaking, the welcome bonuses are the best offers you can get from Canadian casinos. Usually, they come in the form of a deposit match bonus but in some cases, casinos might also reward you with free spins on pre-selected online slots. So, it’s never a good idea to not check welcome offers before registering on a specific platform.
How Do I Find Bonus Terms and Conditions for Canadian Casino Promotions?
Finding bonus terms and conditions for Canadian Casinos is super simple. In most cases, they are at the bottom page of the website, or you can click a special link that will redirect you to a new window.
Terms and conditions include special information about bonuses such as minimum deposit amount, wagering requirements, expiry dates, games you can use it on, and many more.
Are Canadian Bonus Offers a Scam?
No, as long as you are playing on a legitimate online casino website, there is a very low chance that you are dealing with a scam. However, that does not mean that you are completely safe from scams.
For that reason, it is always a good idea to check the legitimacy of the casino and read other customer reviews, so there are zero chances of someone tricking you into something dubious.
Can My Bonus In Canadian Casinos Expire?
Yes, your bonus funds in Canadian casinos can expire. In most cases, you will have 30 days to meet all the requirements – after that, you will be able to withdraw your bonus money plus all the winnings earned from it.
How Do I Choose The Best Bonus in Canada For Me?
With so many different offers available on the market, choosing the best bonus offer might not be an easy task – but there definitely is a solution.
You can start by reading different guides and reviews (just like ours) which will give you a better idea of what these casino bonuses have to offer.
After this, take a closer look at the terms and conditions. If you find something that you don’t like, it might be the best idea to stay away from a specific casino bonus offer. And finally, make sure that the casino you are choosing for your future gambling experience is a legitimate website that has a nice selection of games and other bonuses as well.
How to Claim a Casino Bonus in Canada?
Claiming the bonus offers is not something too difficult. However, to avoid any complications in the process, we will use our top pick – Jackpot city as an example.
Step 1 - Sign up at Jackpot City
- Go to the website and click the orange “Sign Up” button at the right corner
- Fill out your personal information
- Wait for the confirmation link in your email inbox
Step 2 - Confirm your account
- Check your email inbox for the confirmation link
- If it’s not in your inbox, then check the spam folder as well
- Click the confirmation link
Step 3 - Make your first deposit and start playing!
- Choose your favorite payment method and make your first deposit
- Opt-in for a bonus
- Start playing!
Did You Find Your Favorite Canadian Casino Bonus?
Above, we have listed some of the most valuable and the best online casino bonuses available at Canadian casinos. From welcome bonuses to free spins and unique offers, our top 11 picks provide it all.
Our best casino promotion happens to be Jackpot City’s C$1600 bonus. This is an exciting deal that is created specifically for customers that are new to the website.
Feel free to check out other recommendations from our list as well. Then join the casino website that you think looks most appealing. Whichever option you decide to go for, make sure you bet responsibly.
