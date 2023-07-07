Best Blockchain Poker Sites in 2022 for Bonuses, Blockchain Online Poker Tournaments, and Cash Games

The best Blockchain poker sites offer more convenient gameplay, security, anonymity and better poker games - but the big question is, where to find them?
Well, we’re here to help you.
After extensive testing and hundreds of hands, our team of poker experts has crowned Ignition the top dog.
Along with a generous $1,500 poker welcome bonus and tons of weekly tournaments, this site operates on the PaiWangLuo Poker Network - one of the largest in operation.
Ignition isn't the only stand-out option, however, and several other poker sites are worthy of consideration, all of which are detailed below.
Best Blockchain Poker Sites
- Ignition: Best overall
- Americas Cardroom: Hundreds of weekly tournaments
- Black Chip Poker: Amazing rakeback program
- CoinPoker: Best for anonymous gambling
- Juicy Stakes: Excellent for low-stakes poker
- BetOnline: Best variation
- Bovada: Most generous bonuses
- Everygame: Best design
- mBit: Instant payouts
1. Ignition - Best Blockchain Poker Site Overall
Pros:
- Daily exciting tournaments for poker
- 5 popular cryptocurrencies accepted
- Fast withdrawal times
- Good mix of high and low-stakes poker rooms
- Fun and generous poker bonuses
Cons:
- No 7 card stud rooms
Established in 2016, Ignition is a high-traffic, US-facing poker site that offers action-packed tournaments, excellent game variety, and millions in guaranteed prize pools.
You'll also find a good mix of slots, live casino games, and eSports betting options to keep you occupied should you need a break from online poker.
Game Selection & Tournaments: 5/5
At Ignition, players will find an exciting assortment of cash games, Sit and Go tournaments, and fast-paced Zone Poker rooms for the ultimate fun. This poker site also runs regular Jackpot Sit and Go games, something not offered by most online casinos.
There are three-player games of Texas Hold'em with prize pools ranging from $600 to a whopping $120,000! Depending on the table, buy-ins can be as low as $2, and Ignition lets you play up to 4 games at once.
You'll also find hundreds of tournaments in play at any given moment, including Satellites, Knockouts, and the industry-famous Monthly Milly. Played one Sunday of each month, the Monthly Milly features a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million and a minimum buy-in of $535.
Regardless of which format you choose, Ignition offers just three types of poker games to choose from - Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo.
Finally, Ignition - along with its sister site Bovada - operates on the PaiWangLuo Poker Network (PWLPN) - one of the most heavily-trafficked networks among poker players.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
All new players can claim a $3,000 crypto welcome bonus. Interestingly, this promotion is split 50/50 between casino games and poker - meaning up to $1,500 for slots/casino games and $1,500 for poker tables.
However, poker bonus funds aren't given out at once and instead are unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles earned (you can earn these by playing cash games or poker tournaments).
If you land a Royal Flush while playing a Texas Hold'em cash game, Ignition will reward you with a bonus of 50x the Big Blind (up to $200) on top of whatever winnings you walk away with.
Finally, if you lose playing an Aces Full of Kings at any point during a Texas Hold'em cash game, Ignition will ease the blow by rewarding you with 100x the Big Blind (up to $1,000).
Banking Options: 5/5
As a crypto-friendly online poker site, Ignition accepts deposits in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDC.
If you don't feel like dealing with crypto, this online casino also accepts deposits via credit cards, Match Pay, and direct bank transfers.
Withdrawals can be processed using any of the supported cryptocurrencies along with MatchPay transfers, bank transfers, and courier checks. Crypto and MatchPay withdrawals take 24 hours to process, while bank transfers and courier checks take up to 48 hours.
User Experience: 4.8/5
Ignition poker rooms can be accessed in one of two ways - through its downloadable desktop software or a web browser. However, when accessing poker tables through a web browser, we found the game selection and number of players a bit limited.
The poker software is simple to use and makes it easy to switch between Sit and Go's, Cash Games, and Tournaments.
Finally, Ignition operates 100% anonymous tables and bans the use of HUDs and other player tracking tools - making it a great choice for casual and beginner players. That said, some of the tournaments, like the Monthly Milly, attract players of all skill levels, meaning Ignition offers a good mix of soft and tough action.
Follow this link to explore all the bonuses available at Ignition.
2. Americas Cardroom - Most Exciting Tournaments of All Blockchain Poker Sites
Pros:
- Million in guaranteed prize pools
- Good mix of high and low-stakes poker rooms
- Slots, casino games, and sports betting are available
- Excellent rakeback program
- Welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000
Cons:
- Full KYC is required for withdrawals
Launched back in 2001, America's Card Room deals over 250,000 hands per day, making it one of the largest US-facing crypto poker sites on the net.
Game Selection & Tournaments: 5/5
When you open the Americas Card Room poker desktop app, the first thing you'll see is hundreds of No Limit, Fixed Limit, and Pot Limit Hold'em games to choose from.
Stakes start as low as $0.01/$0.02 but can go as high as $200/$400, making the site accessible to players of all bankrolls.
We were also impressed to see a healthy selection of Blitz Poker rooms in play. These fast-paced games are an exciting alternative to regular cash games, and every time you fold, you're immediately moved to a new table - drastically reducing the time between hands.
Of course, we can't talk about America's Cardroom without mentioning its large assortment of tournaments, including the highly-popular Venom Poker Tournament.
While each iteration of the tournament is slightly different, most feature guaranteed prize pools over $8 million and buy-ins around $2,000.
If you're looking for a more accessible Buy-In, check out the site's selection of Guaranteed and Satellite tournaments. America's Card Room also offers a decent number of freerolls, which cost absolutely nothing to enter.
Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
America’s Cardroom offers a first deposit bonus of 100% up to $2,000. However, this isn't an up-front bonus; instead, funds are given out at a rate of $1 for every 27.5 Awards points you earn.
Although this crypto poker site offers little in the way of weekly deposit bonuses, there are several tournament-based promotions worth checking out - the most attractive being 'The Beast.'
Unique to America's Cardroom (and its sister sites), The Beast is a weekly progressive points race that gives out cash prizes to 1,600 players based on how many points they earn. How do you earn points? Simple. By playing poker!
Because you earn points based on stake level and how much you play, it doesn't matter how much you win or lose. Better yet, participation in the beast is 100% free, as all cash prizes are taken straight from the rake.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
America's Cardroom accepts over 40 banking options, among which are a lot of digital coins, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
Interestingly, all crypto deposits are automatically converted to USD at market price, meaning you don't have to worry about market volatility wiping out your poker gains.
Besides crypto, you can also fund your bankroll using credit cards and eWallet services like Skrill and Neteller.
For withdrawals, you can choose between supported cryptocurrencies, eWallets, courier checks, and Ria/MoneyGram transfers. However, you will have to generate a rake back of at least 10% before the online poker site lets you cash out.
User Experience: 4.65/5
Along with an easy-to-use interface, America's Cardroom offers several perks that greatly benefit the overall user experience.
For starters, the crypto poker site supports a good selection of play money rooms, giving new poker players a chance to hone their skills without risking their bankroll. Additionally, the site supports staking - this lets you buy a portion of another player's Buy-In or sell a portion of yours.
When selling a portion of your Buy-In, America's Cardroom lets you increase profit by marking up the price, an uncommon feature in the Bitcoin poker industry. Of course, if you end up hitting it big, you'll have to share your winnings with your backers.
Finally, with a rake-back program of 27%, few Bitcoin poker sites give as much back to their players as America's Cardroom.
Find out more about the bonuses & promos available at America’s Cardroom.
3. Black Chip Poker - Best Online Blockchain Poker Site for Rakeback & Bonuses
Pros:
- Exciting rakeback (paid every week)
- Excellent selection of weekly Freerolls and POKs
- $2,000 welcome bonus
- High-traffic poker network
Cons:
- Poor mobile poker support
- No live chat option
Sharing the Winning Poker Network with America's Cardroom, Black Chip Poker is a high-traffic online gambling site that offers live poker, slots, casino games, and even sports betting.
Game Selection & Tournaments: 4.8/5
At BCP, you'll find the standard array of Fixed and No Limit Hold'em tables you’d expect from any top poker site. While Pot Limit does show up as an option, these tables seem to attract few players.
Of course, there's no shortage of Omaha and Stud action available, and you'll even find a handful of 7 Stud Hi/Lo games in play at any given moment.
BCP is also known for its excellent selection of tournament play, which, along with multi-tables and Sit and Go's includes a good number of high prize pool Progressive Knockouts.
Also, be on the lookout for 'The Sunday Squeeze,' a multi-flight, freezeout tournament with no re-entries and a run time of just 3 hours! This tourney comes with a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool and a $10.50 Buy-In.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5
BCP is packed with promotions, starting with a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000. A minimum deposit of $25 is required to qualify, and bonus funds are released at a rate of $1 for every 27.5 Award Points you earn.
If you plan on being a frequent player, consider signing up for BCP's Elite Benefits program. Along with cash rewards, participants earn points that can be put towards tournament entry fees and cash games.
However, by entering the Elite Benefits program, players lose their access to rake back, which is something to keep in mind.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
BCP accepts deposits via credit card and many popular cryptocurrencies. While these banking options may seem limited, the online poker site is willing to arrange personalized deposit methods for you, which could include services like Ria and MoneyGram or even unsupported cryptocurrencies.
For withdrawals, players have the choice of courier check, MoneyGram, and crypto transfers. Minimum withdrawal amounts range from $50 to $100, depending on the method, and most withdrawals are processed within 24 to 48 hours.
User Experience: 4.75/5
While BCP employs an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface, its online poker platform does have some drawbacks - the most glaring being a lack of live chat support.
Moreover, mobile support is poor, and instead of a dedicated mobile app, players will have to access their favorite online poker room through a mobile browser.
These issues aside, BCP does offer a rake back of 27%, which along with America's Cardroom, is certainly up there compared to other BTC poker sites.
Click here and learn more about all the Black Chip Poker bonuses.
Related: Best Crypto Casino Sites
4. CoinPoker - Best Blockchain Poker Site for Instant Play
Pros:
- Provably fair card shuffling
- 5 Card Omaha available
- Large number of weekly free-rolls
- 100% anonymous - no KYC required
- 30% rakeback
Cons:
- No welcome bonus
Developed by a team of crypto enthusiasts and poker lovers, CoinPoker is a blockchain-powered poker site that uses USDT as its main in-game currency.
Unlike most poker sites, CoinPoker uses provably fair, 100% decentralized random number generator technology, meaning you know each hand you play is fair and transparent.
Game Selection & Tournaments: 4.7/5
Although not as high-traffic as Ignition or America's Cardroom, CoinPoker offers a decent selection of cash games, all of which come in the NL Hold'em, PL 5 Card Omaha, and PL Omaha variety.
Most tables seat a maximum of 6 players, although a handful of 2-player tables are included in the mix. That said, the site doesn't currently support Stud, Fixed Limit Omaha, or No Limit Omaha poker games, which may disappoint some prospective players.
CoinsPoker also offers a small but active selection of tournaments that includes Guaranteed, Satellites, and Knock-Out tourneys. However, guaranteed prize pools are much smaller than you'd find at larger poker sites and typically max out somewhere between 750 USDT and 1,000 USDT.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
Unlike other sites we've looked at, CoinPoker doesn't have a welcome bonus. However, it does offer an impressive 30% rakeback, paid out every Monday, as well as many other exciting promotions for poker lovers.
However, to earn rake, you must hold the platform's native cryptocurrency - CHP. Besides providing access to the generous rake program, holding CHP also gives you discounts on withdrawal fees.
Also, look out for the Bad Beat Jackpot. Similar to other promotions we've covered, this promo pays out players who lose while playing a very good hand (for example, an AAAKK Full House in Hold'em).
Banking Options: 4.8/5
As a crypto-only poker site, CoinPoker only processes deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, and CoinPoker tokens. The minimum withdrawal amount is just $5, and most withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes!
However, CoinPoker permanently assigns a wallet address to your account, meaning you can't fund your account directly from an exchange like Binance or KuCoin. Moreover, if you plan on funding your bankroll with Bitcoin, the site only accepts deposits from legacy BTC addresses.
User Experience: 4.75/5
Compared to other Bitcoin poker sites, CoinPoker's interface is noticeably crisp and is no doubt one of our favorites. However, the poker software doesn't give you the option of sorting Tournaments by game type, something we see as a major oversight.
While no live chat function is available, the site does run a Telegram channel where players can contact customer service representatives 24/7.
One of the major benefits of CoinPoker is the lack of KYC checks, making the platform 100% anonymous for blockchain gamblers.
While other major Bitcoin poker sites don’t request documentation for sign-up, they will when it comes time to cash out. Not CoinPoker; the site will never ask you to verify your identity.
Click here and learn more about everything offered by CoinPoker.
5. Juicy Stakes - Best Low Stakes Blockchain Poker Site
Pros:
- Daily freerolls
- HUD and Trackers allowed
- Good selection of low-stakes NL Poker
- 36% rakeback
- Welcome bonus of 200% up to $2,000
Cons:
- Small guaranteed prize pools
- No high-stakes options
Rounding out our top 5 is Juicy Poker, a well-known site that operates on the Horizon Poker Network. While nowhere near as popular as Ignition or America's Cardroom, it still manages to offer users some very exciting services. Let’s find out more.
Game Selection & Tournaments: 4.75/5
Juicy Stakes is best suited for low-stakes players, and the majority of their poker tables are No Limit Hold'em games. While the site does offer Omaha and Omaha Hi/Lo games, the selection is somewhat limited.
Stakes are certainly on the low side, with the most games coming in at $.01/$0.02 and $0.05/$0.10. From there, most of the games fall into the $1.00/$2.00 level, and the highest stakes you'll find are $10.00/$20.00.
While the site does host several tournaments, tourney play doesn't appear to be very popular on Juicy Stakes - most likely because the prize pools are considerably lower than what players will find at sites like Ignition and America's Card Room.
Despite its shortcomings, the decent amount of traffic makes Juicy Stakes a great place for low-stakes players to engage in serious online poker.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.65/5
Juicy welcomes new players with a welcome bonus of 200% up to $2,000. A minimum deposit of $25 is required to qualify, and funds are released at a rate of $5 for every 83.335 Frequent Player Points you earn.
This site also offers a staggering 36% rake back that's paid out once per week. Juicy has a no flop no drop policy, meaning rake is still removed even if gameplay completes before the flop.
While 36% is very high, keep in mind that because Juicy Stakes deals primarily in low stakes and doesn't have the same traffic as more popular outfits - meaning you'll still likely get more rake at Ignition or America's Cardroom.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
Users can fund their Juicy bankroll via credit cards, Bitcoin, Neosurf, Flexepin, and PlaySafeCard. Withdrawal options are less varied and are limited to Bitcoin and Bank Transfers.
User Experience: 4.6/5
Unlike many of the more popular Bitcoin poker sites, Juicy lets players use HUDs and other tracking tools, making it a good alternative to soft sites like Ignition or America's Cardroom.
However, the smaller player network can be a drag at times, and it's not uncommon for a good number of the poker tables to be empty.
If you don't like the idea of downloading a desktop poker application, Juicy Stakes offers an 'Instant Play' feature that allows users to play online poker directly through their web browser.
Check out all the latest offers of Juicy Stakes by clicking here.
Ranking Methodology for the Best Blockchain Poker Sites
Game Variety:
Whether it be Texas Hold'em, Omaha, or Omaha Hi/Lo, we know that everyone has their preferred game type. Additionally, while some prefer Knock Out tournaments, others prefer Sit and Go's. With this in mind, we've only included sites that offer a decent variety of all.
Network Traffic:
The best online casinos for poker typically belong to different player networks, some of which have higher traffic than others. With each Blockchain poker site we review, we ensure it's connected to a high-traffic network with a good number of players.
Bonuses & Promos:
Bonuses can pad your bankroll and give you access to stakes and games you otherwise wouldn't be able to join. However, not all bonuses are created equal, and along with size, we check to ensure the clear-out requirements are fair and achievable by most players.
Tournaments & Guaranteed Prize Pools:
Tournaments are the crown jewel of online poker and can be much more lucrative than cash games or Sit and Go's. Because of this, we always analyze each site's array of tournaments, their frequency, and their guaranteed prize pools.
Banking Options:
All sites included in our list offer a variety of convenient banking options that are centered around Bitcoin and other digital currencies.
When rating individual casinos, we also use very strict criteria. Check out our individual reviews below:
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Blockchain Poker Sites
Ignition: Sharing the PaiWangLuo Poker Network with Bovada, Ignition is a high-traffic, US-facing poker site that offers hundreds of daily tournaments, tons of cash games, and exciting bonuses for new and existing players.
Americas Cardroom: An all-in-one gambling site with slots, sports betting - and, of course - live Poker, Americas Card Room is a highly popular online poker site that deals with over 250,000 hands each day! Enjoy action-packed Sit and Go's and a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000.
Black Chip Poker: A sister site to America’s Cardroom, Black Chip Poker offers tons of Hold'em action, millions in guaranteed prize pools, and accepts 40+ popular cryptocurrencies.
CoinPoker: A true blockchain poker site, CoinPoker uses fully decentralized RNG technology to deal with hands, making it the safest and most transparent poker site on the net.
Juicy Stakes: A lesser-known yet growing outfit, Juicy Stakes is the perfect choice for low-stakes players who enjoy NL Hold'em action.
How to Sign Up at the Best Blockchain Poker Sites
If you've never done it before, opening an account with a Blockchain poker site may be intimidating. To remove any confusion, we'll walk the process using our top pick, Ignition, as an example.
Step 1: Create Your Account
- Pull up the Ignition homepage by clicking here.
- Click the 'Join' button in the top right corner of the screen.
- Enter personal info, create a password, agree to the terms of service, and click 'Register.'
Step 2: Confirm Your Account
- Open your email inbox and find the message from Ignition Casino.
- Open it (check in spam if you don't see it).
- Click on the confirmation link inside.
Step 3: Login & Fund Your Account
- Go back to the Ignition homepage and click the "Login" button in the top right corner.
- Enter your username and password and click 'Login.'
- Go to the cashier section, choose your preferred payment method, and follow the deposit instructions.
Best Online Blockchain Poker Sites: FAQ
Can I Play Poker Online on Blockchain Sites for Free?
Yes, Ignition and America's Cardroom both have play money options, letting you hone your skills and test new strategies without tapping into your bankroll.
Where Can I Play Blockchain Texas Hold'em Poker?
The best place to play Texas Hold'em with Bitcoin is Ignition casino. Along with an excellent selection of Bitcoin online poker rooms and tournaments, the online casino offers up to $1,500 in poker bonus funds.
What's the Best Blockchain Poker Site?
The best Bitcoin poker site is Ignition Casino. However, Ignition poker rooms are 100% anonymous and known for being on the softer side. If you're looking for a site that allows HUDs and features tougher competition, Juicy Stakes is an excellent place to play Bitcoin poker.
How to Choose the Best Blockchain Poker Sites?
When deciding which crypto poker site is best for you, start by asking the following questions:
- Does the site have a history of paying out winnings?
- Does it offer my preferred variation of poker?
- Does it operate on a high-traffic network?
- Does it offer a good mix of high and low-stakes games?
- What type of tournaments does it run?
- What welcome bonus and other promotions does it offer?
- Are the terms and clear-out requirements reasonable?
- How big are the guaranteed prize pools?
- How fast do they process payouts?
What Are the Advantages of Blockchain Poker Sites?
Blockchain poker has several advantages over regular poker, including larger bonuses, faster withdrawal times, greater anonymity - and in cases like CoinPoker - provably fair deck shuffling.
Is Playing Blockchain Online Poker Safe?
Yes, when done with a reputable site like Ignition or America's Card Room, playing online poker is safe and secure. If you're really worried about safety, we recommend funding your account using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.
Can I Play Blockchain Poker on My Mobile Device?
Yes, the majority of the best mobile casinos offer users crypto poker games.
Are You Ready to Play Blockchain Poker Online?
When you consider its large player network, attractive bonuses, and world-class tournaments, it's no mystery why Ignition takes the prize as the top blockchain poker site on the web.
That said, just because we consider Ignition the best doesn't mean you shouldn't check out our other top picks like America's Cardroom and CoinPoker - in fact, we think you should.
Whichever option to pick, don’t forget to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: